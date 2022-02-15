Precious MetalsInvesting News

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to provide all final outstanding results including surface samples, re-sampled historical drill core and drilling results from the 2021 exploration program at its Ulu Project located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut.

Highlights of the 2021 Drill Program:

  • Shallow Flood Zone hole 21BSG025 returns interval of 4.65 m of 5.80 grams per tonne (g/t) gold
  • Additional sampling of historic hole 04UL-02 revises interval to 26.35 m of 3.36 g/t gold by sampling between previously modelled higher grade and lower grade mineralized lenses
  • North Fold Nose (NFN) east limb hole 21BSG017 returns 2.05 m of 10.10 g/t gold (including 1.13 m of 11.35 g/t gold)
  • Gnu Zone hole 21BSG020, a follow up hole to 21BSG007, returns 5.34 m of 3.72 g/t gold (including 0.83 m of 12.95 g/t gold)
  • Regional sampling highlights include a 12.60 g/t gold grab sample from Roma Fold
  • Previously reported highlights include (see news releases dated Sept. 1, Sept. 22, and Oct. 28, 2021):
    • 21BSG007 intersected 8.15 m of 20.80 g/t gold in a new vein system in the Gnu area
    • 21BSG001 returned 4.91 m of 19.10 g/t gold & 7.00 m of 6.90 g/t gold in Flood Zone lenses
    • 21BSG002 returned 2.64 m of 13.00 g/t gold in the Flood Zone; expanded high grade core
    • 21BSG006 returned 2.18 m of 11.06 g/t gold following up on drill hole BS2020ULU-007 which returned 2.00 m of 52.7 g/t gold from the Gnu zone

CEO Grant Ewing commented, "Blue Star has numerous very prospective target zones throughout its extensive landholdings that have seen only limited modern-day exploration as most of the focus historically has been on delineating our high-grade Flood Zone gold deposit. The addition of the Roma project in 2021 and the discovery of a new vein system at the Gnu Zone, which represents a different style of gold mineralization from that of the Flood Zone deposit, adds to our potential for further new discoveries and resource growth. The 2021 exploration program successfully delivered several gold intersections in different zones on our projects and upgraded and expanded Blue Star's extensive target pipeline."

Mr. Ewing continued: "With the final release of the 2021 program assay data, we now have a better understanding of the geochemical and structural controls on our projects. We continue to unravel the structural architecture and develop improved targeting techniques, and the team is excited to test these concepts in our upcoming 2022 exploration program."

2021 Exploration Program

Blue Star initiated its 2021 exploration program in June with a geophysics campaign, followed by a drill campaign and a surface exploration program and successfully completed all phases of the program in September. The exploration campaign evaluated several high priority targets near the known high-grade Flood Zone gold deposit on the Ulu Project. Objectives of the 2021 program included better understanding the controls of higher-grade zones within the hosting structures, evaluating additional structures on and adjacent to the Ulu fold hinge, and defining additional targets for potential near-term discovery.

Summary
The final results from the 2021 exploration program are summarized below. Drill results are from the Flood Zone, the NFN target, the Central Zone, and the Gnu area with a single aborted hole reported from the East Limb target. Also included are additional results from core sampling completed through alteration zones in historical core that were not sampled previously, and surface samples from the regional evaluation work.

The final drill hole testing the Flood Zone, 21BSG025, intersected the targeted near surface mineralization which returned 4.65 m of 5.80 g/t gold from 25 m. Additional samples were collected from historical drill core in the Flood Zone, including holes 04UL-02, 04UL-09, 92VD154, 92VD155, and 92VD165. The sampling in 04UL-02 was successful in expanding a mineralized interval by 6.15 m. The previously unsampled interval was between high-grade and low-grade lenses, and the sampling program resulted in a significant improvement in the overall interval. The revised continuous mineralized interval expanded to 26.35 m at 3.36 g/t gold including 7.45 m of 6.90 g/t gold. Sampling of 92VD165 expanded shoulder samples from a historic 12 g/t gold value; the previous interval was 5.8 m at 2.83 g/t gold. The revised interval is 8.80 m of 2.43 g/t gold including 1.55 m of 8.05 g/t gold.

Two drill holes were completed at the NFN Target to better model a section through the geology and mineralization. It appears the shallow dipping west limb of the folded target zone is thin and carries highly variable but generally lower gold grades than the more steeply dipping east limb and the inferred hinge zone. Hole 21BSG017 returned 2.05 m of 10.10 g/t gold.

Follow up drill holes to significant results in the Gnu Target Area included one hole to confirm the previously reported intercept in 21BSG007 (8.15 m of 20.8 g/t reported on Sept. 01, 2021). This drill hole, 21BSG020, returned an interval of multiphase veining with an assay result of 5.34 m of 3.72 g/t gold (approximate true with of 5 m) which includes an interval of polymetallic vein (1.60 m of 7.33 g/t gold) and an interval of quartz vein (1.94 m of 4.12 g/t gold). Two additional short holes evaluated a surface exposure of a multiphase, metre-scale quartz vein interpreted to be the possible extension of the vein in drillholes 21BSG007 and 21BSG020. Only one hole intersected the inferred structure with a narrow intercept of 0.95 m at 1.53 g/t gold. Hole 21BSG022 stepped eastward along the acicular target zone and returned a wide alteration zone of 5.18 m of 0.59 g/t gold containing an interval of interest of 1.00 m of 1.32 m g/t gold.

A single drill hole evaluated the inferred intersection of the Central and Axis zones; 21BSG018 returned no values of interest. One hole was set to evaluate the first target in the East Limb Zone but was aborted; drill hole 21BSG019 returned 0.94 m of 2.07 g/t gold in the hanging wall of the primary target zone before the hole was aborted due to mechanical problems with the drill rig.

Surface sampling from the Roma Project returned numerous anomalous grab samples from the Roma North, Roma Main and Roma Fold areas including 2.91 g/t and 12.60 g/t gold respectively (range of detection limit to 12.6 g/t gold). These are in addition to the previously reported till samples.

"Significant delays in laboratory turnaround times for all explorers impacted some "in the field" decisions; nonetheless, our 2021 results have clearly demonstrated some key areas to tighten up our drill spacing and the teams improving geological knowledge of the mineralizing system has added additional targets to our pipeline for the coming year. In addition, the expanded Hood River concession area pulls in solid targets like Twilight and the consolidation of Roma along the little explored Kennarctic Shear is expected to provide additional exciting news flow in 2022," commented Darren Lindsay, Vice President Exploration.

Detailed Discussion of results

Flood Zone

21BSG-025 and additional samples

Hole 21BSG-025 is dominated by basalt, with several intervals of quartz-feldspar porphyry less than 1 m wide. Several anomalous gold intervals were intersected near the top of the hole (5.59 g/t gold from 18.00 - 19.44 m; 5.80 g/t gold over 4.65 m from 25.15 - 29.80 m; 9.18 g/t gold over 0.43 m from 38.35 - 38.78 m; 1.85 g/t gold over 0.87 m from 44.13 - 45.00 m) corresponding to mineralized planes within or slightly footwall to the Flood Zone. All zones correlate with increased As and variable Ti content of the basalt host rock (i.e. a change from high to low or low to high Ti across the interval that is anomalous in gold).

Several intervals in hole 04UL-02, which were not sampled when the hole was drilled 2004, were sent for assay based on modern sampling procedures. The intervals included the core between anomalously grading intervals. Samples that returned elevated gold have helped to define the continuous gold mineralization of the Flood Zone in this drillhole.

Broad alteration zones in 92VD154 and 92VD155 were sampled and returned weakly anomalous results. Unsampled material bracketing a 12 g/t gold interval in hole 92VD165 was sampled and resulted in an expansion of the anomalous interval from 5.8 m at 2.83 g/t gold to 8.80 m of 2.43 g/t gold. The gold found in these three drillholes lie in planes not currently modelled as part of the Flood Zone. This is encouraging as it indicates the potential for unrecognized, possibly subparallel planes of mineralization within and footwall to the existing modelled planes.

Gnu Zone

Gnu Polymetallic Veins

The polymetallic vein system at the Gnu zone is currently interpreted to consist of at least two subparallel north-northeast trending multiphase veins hosting gold +/- chalcopyrite +/- sphalerite +/- arsenopyrite. An unrelated acicular arsenopyrite-hosted gold system is oriented east-southeast.

The polymetallic vein system was tested with several drillholes throughout the 2021 drill program; results from 21BSG-020, 21BSG-021, 21BSG-023 and 21BSG-024 are reported here.

Hole 21BSG-020 intersected the easternmost polymetallic vein (quartz with 1% pyrrhotite and pyrite) at a depth of ~111 m (5.34 m at 3.72 g/t fold) which is ~30 m up-dip from the high-grade intercept reported previously in hole 21BSG-007 (8.15 m at 20.8 g/t gold), confirming the approximate true width of the zone. Visible gold was noted at 116.30 m. Hole 21BSG-021 intersected this plane 200 m along strike to the south, across a transition from gabbro to the north and mafic volcanics to the south. The moderately strained, strongly biotite and leucoxene altered gabbro hosts intervals of quartz veins and silicified rock with 1% blocky arsenopyrite, 2% pyrite and 2% pyrrhotite. 2 g/t gold is reported from 23.00 - 23.50 m.

Holes 21BSG-023 and 21BSG-024 returned weakly anomalous gold values and did not intersect the polymetallic veins but did contribute to understanding the geology of the area. Further drilling will focus on testing the strike extension of the known veins, while exploring for more subparallel veins in the system.

Gnu Acicular Arsenopyrite

Hole 21BSG-022 tested the Gnu zone acicular arsenopyrite trend ~60 m to the east of the intersection at the bottom of hole 21BSG-007. A wide zone of alteration was intersected between ~124 m and 129 m, and returned an interval of 1.32 g/t gold over 1 m from 128.63 - 129.63 m. This interval is moderately strained, hosts quartz veinlets, and correlates with elevated arsenic and silicification.

North Fold Nose (NFN) Zone

Drillholes 21BSG-013 and 21BSG-017 tested the extent of mineralization hosted in the synformal, moderate south-plunging NFN zone, which is concentrated at the contact between mafic volcanic rock and sedimentary rock.

21BSG-013

Hole 21BSG-013 targeted the west limb of the NFN zone. 2.33 g/t gold over 0.66 m was returned at the contact between basalt and sedimentary rock from 101.29 - 101.95 m. The core is altered to muscovite, carbonate, and chlorite-actinolite and contains 7% pyrite, 6% pyrrhotite and 2% blebby arsenopyrite. An additional small zone grading 0.12 g/t gold was intersected higher in the hole from 76.28 - 76.79 m, comprising a weakly silicified and amphibole-carbonate altered section sulphides.

21BSG-017

Hole 21BSG-017 targeted the east limb of the NFN zone and intersected the contact between basalt and sedimentary rock at 171.26 m. Mineralization is concentrated at this contact with 10.10 g/t gold over 2.05 m from 171.26 - 173.39 m. The interval is sheared with intense pervasive silicification and quartz veining with visible gold noted at 171.80 m. 7% pyrite, 7% pyrrhotite, 2% blocky arsenopyrite, trace chalcopyrite and sphalerite are present.

Central - Axis - East Limb Zones

21BSG-018: Central Zone acicular trend near Axis trend intersection.

This drillhole targeted the Central Zone acicular arsenopyrite trend. The hole was collared in fine grained basalt which is present throughout the length of the hole except for a unit of gabbro intersected from 10.64 - 75.21 m. A brittle structure with fault gouge is present from 64.46 - 64.88 m. Additional work to better understand potential merging of the zones or offset of the zones is required to explain the lack of mineralized and altered sections in this drill hole.

21BSG-019: East Limb Zone acicular trend.

The East Limb Zone is likely the southern extension of the Central A and B mineralized planes. Hole 21BSG-019 intersected 2.07 g/t gold from 16.20 - 17.14 m in the hanging wall of the primary target zone before the hole was aborted due to mechanical problems with the drill rig. This intercept is ~200 m east along trend of the next nearest anomalous assay result hosted in the Central A plane. A second anomalous gold interval (1.27 g/t gold from 71.95 - 72.5 m) lies in the hanging wall of the Central B plane, and may represent another, new zone. There is a lack of drilling in this area, and more drillholes will enable a more robust interpretation.

Roma Project

A surface grab sample from the Roma Fold prospect returned 12.60 g/t gold from a massive acicular arsenopyrite boulder in a silicified vein zone with limited surface expression. The structure was traced in historical mapping for at least 300 m and historic sampling along this trend returned values of 4.51 and 5.58 g/t gold. The detailed heliborne magnetics survey completed in 2021 outlined a distinct magnetic anomaly over the mineralized trend. A surface grab sample from the Roma Main target returned 2.91 g/t gold from acicular arsenopyrite in the hanging wall of a quartz vein. The zone potentially extends 2,300 m along strike based on mapped surface oxidation of the structure. Samples at Roma ranged from detection limit to 12.60 g/t gold.

Table 1. Drill hole results (uncut) using core lengths compositing +1 g/t gold values with acceptable internal waste of up to 3 metres. True widths are estimated to be 90% - 95% of the reported intervals.


HoleID		TargetFrom
(m)		To (m)Length
(m)		Gold
(g/t)		Note
21BSG025Flood Zone18.0019.441.445.59
and Flood Zone25.1529.804.655.80visible gold
includesFlood Zone0.858.10
and includesFlood Zone0.589.13
andFlood Zone38.3538.780.439.18
andFlood Zone44.1345.000.871.85
andun-named120.12122.221.890.96
andAxisn.s.i.
21BSG013NFN101.29101.950.662.33
21BSG017NFN171.26173.392.0510.10
includesNFN0.4617
21BSG020Gnu new vein 111.76117.105.343.72
includes0.8312.95
21BSG022Gnu acicular 128.63129.631.001.32within anomalous 5.18m zone
21BSG023Gnu old vein n.s.i
21BSG21Central-Gnu new vein23.0023.500.502.00
and38.1539.100.951.53150m step SE of discovery hole
21BSG24Central-Gnu new veinn.s.i.scissor hole 0.58 g/t over 1m
21BSG018Central-Axisn.s.i
21BSG019East Limb16.2017.140.942.07hanging wall acicular zone
and71.9572.50.551.27hanging wall quartz vein

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/113780_bdbbc397a4510ae5_003.jpg

Figure 1: Map of the Ulu and Hood River Area.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/113780_bdbbc397a4510ae5_003full.jpg.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/113780_bdbbc397a4510ae5_004.jpg

Figure 2: Plan Map of 2021 Drilling.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/113780_bdbbc397a4510ae5_004full.jpg.

2022 Exploration Program

Initial proposals and planning are underway for the 2022 exploration program. Currently this is envisioned as a balanced program that targets:

  • Adding ounces around recent successes: Gnu Zone (20.8 g/t gold over 8.15 m), Central "C" (5.21 g/t gold over 3.00 m), Axis (2.53 g/t gold over 3.00 m), and NFN (10.1 g/t gold over 2.05 m);
  • Drill testing of high priority targets from the 2021 program that did not get tested; i.e. Zebra and Contact Zones where historic drilling returned 12.3 g/t gold over 1.62 m and 20.69 g/t gold over 1.16 m respectively;
  • Rapidly evaluating the regional land package for targets that can immediately impact the program, these include targets such as Twilight and Roma Main;
  • Moving targets along our heavily weighted early-stage target pipeline to the drill testing stage; and
  • Further investigation and reassessment of unsampled historic core.

The program is expected to include regional geophysical and geochemical surveys and select mapping and prospecting over areas that have been identified as highly prospective for new discovery.

Technical Disclosure
Full collar tables and assay tables will be made available on the website in due course. Core samples were cut by core saw with one half of the core retained and the other half sent for analysis. Samples were prepared by ALS Yellowknife-Geochemistry and analyzed at ALS Global, North Vancouver. Gold analysis was by fire assay using ALS code Au-AA26 and multielement analysis by code ME-MS61. Control samples included a crush duplicate every 20 samples and certified reference material inserted once every ten samples. Reported assay intervals are uncapped, use a minimum 1 g/t gold assay cut off with the inclusion of up to 3 metres of material below cut-off. True widths for all but the Flood Zone are not known due to lack of drilling and may range from 90% to 95% of drilled lengths.

Qualified Person
Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. and Vice President Exploration for Blue Star, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a gold company focused on exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Property lease, an advanced gold project, the highly prospective Hood River Property that is contiguous to the Ulu mining lease, and the Roma Project (which is contiguous to the High Lake Project).Blue Stars landholdings have recently been increased to approximately 267 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu lease), and numerous high-grade gold occurrences and priority targets occur throughout the Ulu, Hood River and Roma Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the U.S. OTC Exchange under the symbol BAUFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Grant Ewing, P. Geo., CEO
Telephone: +1 778-379-1433
Email: info@bluestargold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding prospective income and revenues, anticipated levels of capital expenditures for fiscal year, expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, contingent liabilities and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings, and estimates of mineral resources and reserves on our properties.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets, strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses into our operations, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the mining industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the regulatory bodies in Nunavut, changes in the price of fuel and other key materials and disruptions in supply chains for these materials, closures or slowdowns and changes in labour costs and labour difficulties, including stoppages affecting either our operations or our suppliers' abilities to deliver goods and services to us, as well as natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes or man-made or other disruptions of our equipment, and inaccuracies in estimates of mineral resources and/or reserves on our mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113780

Overview

Nunavut, Canada's easternmost territory, was a marvel of natural resources and investment opportunities long before its split from the Northwest Territories in 1999. Since then, the territory has seen a mining and economic boom that many new, modern states rarely see. Mineral exploration investment has increased five-fold and Nunavut is now the northern leader in exploration investment.

On the global stage, Nunavut ranks within the best 30 jurisdictions worldwide based on the geologic attractiveness and government policies in support of exploration. The territory hosts a perfect storm of investor interest and several highly prospective precious minerals projects, including an operational diamond mine and permitting-stage gold projects.

Blue Star Gold (TSXV: BAU, FSE: 5WP0, OTCQB: BAUFF) is an exploration and development company focused on high-grade gold and silver projects in Nunavut. The company delivers a significant opportunity for value creation based on its highly prospective precious metal assets and resource growth potential. Blue Star's experienced and skilled team primes the company for success in mining endeavors and strong relationship formation with regulatory bodies and local communities.

Nunavut boasts a politically stable and mining-friendly jurisdiction. Over several decades, the territory has built significant investor relations in the natural resource sector and hosts some of the lowest capital, small business and corporate taxes in the country. These conditions strategically position Blue Star Gold for fast-tracked development and provide the excellent potential for resource expansion and future advanced drilling campaigns.

The company currently has two contiguous gold projects in operation, its flagship Ulu gold project and Hood River property. The Ulu gold project hosts an extensive high-grade gold resource that Blue Star intends on expanding in the future. New discoveries on this core asset also demonstrate high-quality mine transformation potential.

Blue Star Gold

Ulu's main deposit called Flood Zone has approximately 605,000 ounces of gold measured and indicated at grades of 7.5 g/t gold over 2.5 million tonnes. Further inferred resources show an additional 226,000 ounces of gold at 5.57 g/t over 1.26 million tonnes.

The Hood River property is relatively unexplored but poses an exciting opportunity for precious metal discovery. Historic work from neighboring projects forecast promising gold yield, which has since been supported by high-grade surface samples on numerous showings on the property. Blue Star currently has over 20 gold drill targets identified for future resource growth.

When asked about immediate plans for the next 12 months, Blue Star Gold CEO Grant Ewing discussed advanced technological data collection and analysis. “We've had several generations of work, but no one has really put the data altogether. So that's the first step we've undertaken with this Ulu project." This foundational step would create an in-depth geological scaling model of the property compiled in a state-of-the-art GIS database.

Much of Blue Star's success can be attributed to its very supportive shareholder base and strong management team. Combining expertise from geological, exploration and financial sectors, the management and technical team primes the company for significant growth.

With a core gold asset and another very high-quality exploration project, the company has a clean focus that prioritizes development and stakeholder interests.

Blue Star Gold's Company Highlights

  • Blue star Gold is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on exploring and developing high-quality gold and silver projects in Nunavut, Canada.
  • The company is currently operating two gold exploration projects, its flagship Ulu gold project and its Hood River project.
  • The Ulu gold property hosts two primary deposits, the Flood Zone and Gnu Zone. The Flood Zone deposit contains over 600,000 ounces of gold indicated at grades around 7.5 g/t gold with additional inferred resources.
  • The Hood River project presents Blue Star with an exciting exploration opportunity of over 20 prospective gold targets on the property. The limited exploration history also offers an entry-level opportunity for investors.
  • The company is currently building the first fully compiled GIS database for its projects. This database allows Blue Star to analyze mineral reports for better geological modeling and resource expansion.
  • Blue Star Gold is well-positioned with a strong shareholder portfolio. Currently, management and insiders hold over a third of the company.
  • Blue Star Gold acquired Roma Mineral Exploration Agreement consolidating 40 Kilometres of the High Lake Greenstone Belt

Blue Star Gold's Key Projects

Ulu Gold Project

The Ulu property covers an area of 947 hectares approximately 523 kilometers north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, and within the Kitikmeot Settlement Area of Nunavut. The project site is accessible via fixed-wing aircraft or seasonal ice road and benefits from local infrastructure, including telecommunications, administrative and housing structures.

The property's main deposit, the Flood Zone, is a northwest-trending, shear hosted anastomosing vein/alteration system. A 2020 exploration program reported gold assay results that measured 14.95 g/t gold over 13.8 meters (upper zone) and 9.65 g/t gold over 6.0 meters (lower zone). Additionally, the secondary Gnu Zone deposit has seen partial drilling exposure of its inferred 66,000 ounce gold resource and it is open for expansion with numerous proximal targets.

In 2020, Blue Star conducted a significant diamond drilling program at its Ulu and Hood River properties. The operation included 7,624 meters of drilling over 38 diamond drilling holes.

Future plans include an updated resource estimate, as well as exploration focused on expanding resources at the Flood and Gnu deposits. Past metallurgical tests indicate excellent gold recoveries, which poses exciting possible discoveries and economic prosperity in Blue Star Gold's future.

Hood River Project

The Hood River property spans an 8,015 hectare area in Nunavut, Canada, and has a 20 year renewable Mineral Exploration Agreement (MEA) issued by Nunavut Tunngavik in June 2013. The property covers the southern portion of the High Lake Greenstone Belt, known for rich gold resources and structural characteristics similar to the prolific Red Lake Belt in Ontario.

Exploration of the property identified 26 mineralized showings spread across five main zones: North Fold Nose, Crown, Penthouse South, Penthouse North and Blackridge. A 2019 drilling and prospecting program reported significant mineral samples graded between 3.9 g/t gold and 31 g/t gold, the highest of which was at North Fold Nose.

The project's underexplored history presents investors with an entry-level opportunity for this high-quality project. Blue Star Gold plans to conduct further prospecting and sampling to identify and prioritize prospective gold targets.

Blue Star Gold's Management Team

Grant Ewing, P. Geo. - CEO

Grant Ewing is an accomplished mining executive with a strong technical foundation and solid business acumen. He is a professional geologist by background and has over 25 years of experience in the mineral industry and the last 10 years in senior executive roles.

Ewing's extensive knowledge base covers the entire mine development cycle, from early-stage exploration to production, in several different commodities. He has experience building value by managing the development of exploration assets from the discovery phase to economic evaluation. Strong corporate development and investor relations, merger and acquisitions and capital markets knowledge complement his mineral industry experience.

Ewing has experience with several successful mineral exploration and development companies at the executive level throughout his career, including Rockridge Resources, Kiska Metals/AuRico Metals and Acadian Mining, among others. Ewing is also a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Robert Metcalfe - Chairman & Director

Robert James Metcalfe is a lawyer and was a senior partner with the law firm Lang Michener LLP for 20 years. He is the former President and CEO of Armadale Properties and Counsels to all of the Armadale Group of Companies, with significant holdings across numerous industries including finance, construction of office buildings, airport ownership, management and refurbishing, land development and automotive dealerships as well as newspaper publishing, radio and television stations. Metcalfe has served as president, CEO, lead director, chairman and committee member on numerous publicly listed natural resource and industry company corporate boards in Canada, the USA, England, South America and Africa.

As director and shareholder, Metcalfe has been engaged in numerous acquisitions, divestitures, corporate reorganizations, financings and corporate improvements, and served on multiple special committees across many sectors. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and a member in good standing of the Law Society of Upper Canada.

Andrea Yuan - CFO

Andrea Yuan is a Chartered Professional Accountant in British Columbia and a Certified Public Accountant in New Hampshire. Yuan obtained her Bachelor of Economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 1994 and started her career as an internal auditor and then as team head of the internal audit department at the Bank of China's Shanghai Pudong branch in China from 1994 to 1999. After arriving in Canada in 1999, she worked in various senior accounting positions. From 2004 to 2011, she worked at Davidson and Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, where she advanced to an audit principal. In November 2011, Yuan started her own financial and management consulting company, Black Dragon Financial Consulting Services Inc. She acted as CFO for several public companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. - Vice President Exploration

Darren Lindsay is a registered professional geoscientist in BC, NU and NT with over 25 years of mineral exploration experience across four continents, focusing on orogenic gold systems. In addition to more than 15 years working in the Slave Structural Province with BHP Minerals, Inmet Mining, Miramar Hope Bay, Newmont and NxGold, Lindsey has also worked on orogenic gold deposits in Ontario, Guyana, Ghana and Western Australia. He was directly involved with and led teams for belt-scale exploration, resource expansions, and feasibility level studies of gold deposits in the Hope Bay Belt, Nunavut. Also, Lindsey was a key member of the team that defined prospective stratigraphy hosting the northern deposits of the Hope Bay belt that led to the targeting and substantial expansion of the mineral resources leading to the purchase of Miramar Hope Bay by Newmont.

Lindsey holds a B.Sc. honors degree in geology from the University of British Columbia and a B.Sc. honors degree in biochemistry from Carleton University.

Peter M. Kuhn - Technical Advisor

Peter M. Kuhn is a proactive mining executive recognized for vision and creative problem solving with extensive experience in international projects. He has held senior positions with Thyssen Mining Construction, BLM Mining Services in Sudbury, Bullion River Gold and his own private company. In 2014, he joined WPC Resources and was General Manager of Blue Star Gold Corp. until he was appointed a Technical Advisor. Kuhn holds a Master of Engineering degree from the Technical University of Clausthal, Germany.

Eugene Flood - Technical Advisor

Eugene Flood is a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in Canada and internationally. Flood discovered the Flood Zone on the Ulu property in June 1989 for BHP Minerals and found several additional mineralized zones on this property, including the Central Zone, West Limb, East Limb, South Zone, Gnu Zone, Zebra, Apex, and the Northern Fold Nose Zone. Flood has also been involved in all aspects of the Ulu project, including mapping, drilling and calculating the first resource on the Flood Zone and identified the Doris Lake area in North Hope Bay, Nunavut.

As the owner of Flood Consulting, he has provided GIS-based spatial prospectively analysis for such clients as Goldfields, B2 Gold and Goldcorp. Currently, he acts as technical advisor to Aurion Resources in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Finland. In addition to 10 years working in the Slave Structural Province, Eugene has also worked on orogenic gold deposits in Ontario, Sweden, Finland, French Guyana and Brazil.

Flood graduated from Lakehead University with a B.Sc. degree in geology in 1985.

