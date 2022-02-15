Blue Star Gold Corp. is pleased to provide all final outstanding results including surface samples, re-sampled historical drill core and drilling results from the 2021 exploration program at its Ulu Project located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut. Highlights of the 2021 Drill Program: Shallow Flood Zone hole 21BSG025 returns interval of 4.65 m of 5.80 grams per tonne gold Additional sampling of historic ...

