Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that due to high investor demand, the Company has increased the private placement amount announced on November 21, 2022, from $1,000,000 to $1,800,000 consisting of 18 million units (the "Units") at $0.10 per Unit.

Blue Sky Uranium

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.20 per share for two (2) years from the date of issue.

This financing is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. Directors, officers and employees of the Company may participate in a portion of the financing. A commission may be paid on a portion of the financing. The proceeds of the financing will be used for exploration programs on the Company's projects in Argentina and for general working capital.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Click here to connect with Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF)

Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium


Blue Sky Uranium Launches Field Work and Advances two Priority Exploration Targets within the Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Field Work and Advances two Priority Exploration Targets within the Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is launching a comprehensive field exploration program at the Cateo Cuatro sector to refine drilling targets, and has advanced the Ivana East target to the drill-testing stage. The Ivana East target is 10km east of the Ivana deposit while Cateo Cuatro is located 32km to the southwest.  These important targets have been prioritized by the Company as part of its strategy aimed at defining additional uranium deposits within the 145km long and wholly owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province Argentina ("AGP").

Blue Sky Uranium Reports 1m @ 0.13% U3O8 and 0.13% V2O5 and Final Results from the Ivana Deposit Drilling Program, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Reports 1m @ 0.13% U3O8 and 0.13% V2O5 and Final Results from the Ivana Deposit Drilling Program, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the third and last tranche of the recently completed reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling program at the Ivana Deposit (as announced on April 5, 2022 ), within its wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project (" AGP ") in Rio Negro Province Argentina . This tranche of drilling returned 2,042 samples from 209 holes averaging 9.3m depth that tested areas of lower drill hole density at the margins of, and within, the western portion of the Ivana deposit; as well as testing the potential expansion of the deposit to the west (see Figure 1 and Table 1 *). These results will be included in a future mineral resource estimate update for the Ivana deposit.

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

Blue Sky Uranium Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Blue Sky Uranium Corp.)

PI will trade the securities of the Company on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $4,000 for minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter.  The Company and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities.  PI will not receive shares or options as compensation and does not hold any shares in the Company for long term investment purposes for the benefit of PI Financial.  The capital used for market making will be provided by PI.

About Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina . The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers, while respecting the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work. Blue Sky has the exclusive right to properties in two provinces in Argentina . The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

______________________________________
Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 3rd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 3rd and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Closes 2nd Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES /

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

NexGen Receives Review Comments on Rook I Project Environmental Impact Statement

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce another significant milestone in the advancement of regulatory approvals for the 100% owned Rook I Project ("Rook I" or the "Project") with the receipt of Federal technical and public review comments and Provincial technical review comments on the Rook I draft Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS").

The Federal draft EIS review process, coordinated by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC"), included both technical and public review. Receipt of the Federal review comments follows successful completion of the 90-day Federal public review period that ended on October 12, 2022 (see News Release dated July 15, 2022 ).

Valore Metals (TSXV:VO)

Valore Metals


Laramide Resources Ltd.'s Australian Subsidiary Signs Indigenous Land Use Agreement to Advance Westmoreland Uranium Project

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tackle Resources Pty Ltd ("Tackle"), has entered into an Indigenous land use agreement ("ILUA") and Ancillary Agreement with the Gangalidda & Garawa Native Title Aboriginal Corporation ("GGNTAC") for the Westmoreland Uranium Project. GGNTAC hold native title as agent for the native title holders over the area of the Westmoreland Project. The ILUA was the subject of a successful consultation and consent process with the native title holders which was finalised in Burketown, Queensland on November 3, 2022 .

Under the ILUA, GGNTAC consents to the grant of a Mineral Development Licence ("MDL") to Tackle. The grant of an MDL will allow Tackle to retain its interests in the exploration ground and continue to prove the Westmoreland Project mineral resource. In return, the ILUA and Ancillary Agreement provide for the involvement of the native title holders in the project and certain benefits, including employment opportunities, on the project. It also provides detailed agreed arrangements for the avoidance of harm to Aboriginal cultural heritage.

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on November 30 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 45 th Emerging Growth Conference on November 30, 2022.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Ur-Energy Successfully Completes Phase 1 Field Tests of Patented Well Installation Technology

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce the successful results of Phase 1 field testing on its patented injection well casing and installation technology

On April 21, 2022, the Company announced a research and development project to field test its patented injection well casing and installation method at its operating Lost Creek Uranium ISR Facility in south-central Wyoming. Following that announcement, the Company received approval of a Non-Significant Permit Amendment from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality - Land Quality Division ("LQD") and began field testing. We have now completed Phase 1 testing of the technology.

