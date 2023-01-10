VIZSLA SILVER COMPLETES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

Blockmate Ventures Completes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Blockmate Ventures Inc. (the " Company ") (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) is pleased to announce that it has completed a final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for additional gross proceeds of CAD $88,600. When combined with the initial tranche of the Offering completed on November 17, 2022, the Company has raised $903,267. In connection with completion of the final tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued 1,772,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each "Unit" consists of one common share, and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire a further common share at a price of $0.075 until January 6, 2026.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until May 7, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws. No finders' fees or commissions were paid by the Company in connection with completion of the Offering.

The Company will provide an Update on the business later this month.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.
Blockmate Ventures is a Web3 incubator/venture creator focussing on businesses that utilise blockchain technology and decentralization to provide greater utility, accessibility and sustainability around everyday services. Working with prospective Founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations, digital assets, and advisory to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era and view Web3 technology as the vehicle for a democratised future. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

