Blockmate Submits Wyoming Data Centre Zoning Application and Provides Strategic Update

Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MATE,OTC:MATEF) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) ("Blockmate" or the "Company"), a venture builder focused on AI, energy and digital infrastructure, is pleased to provide an update on the advancement of its Wyoming AI data centre development, the launch of Hivello's Bitcoin cloud mining product, and the Company's broader infrastructure development strategy.
Wyoming AI Data Centre - Zoning Application Submitted
Blockmate has submitted an application to the local city in Wyoming seeking zoning and rezoning approvals for approximately 40 acres of land for data centre use.
The application represents the next step in the Company's ongoing development work at the site, following engineering, surveying, infrastructure and local engagement activities undertaken during recent months.
Subject to zoning approval, final site design, power availability, engineering, permitting and other development requirements, the Company believes the proposed development area would provide sufficient space to support a data centre facility of up to approximately 200 MW.
The Company will continue working with the relevant local authorities and technical advisers as the application progresses and will provide further updates as material developments occur.
Expanding Infrastructure Opportunity Pipeline
Blockmate continues to evaluate additional AI, energy and digital infrastructure opportunities beyond its Wyoming development.
The Company is actively reviewing opportunities across the United States, Canada and Australia and has identified two potential projects that are currently the subject of preliminary discussions regarding possible transactions.
No binding agreements have been entered into in respect of these opportunities and there can be no assurance that either transaction will proceed. The Company will provide further information if and when any potential transaction becomes sufficiently advanced to warrant disclosure.
Blockmate's broader strategy is to build a pipeline of infrastructure opportunities capable of generating long-term revenue and shareholder value, rather than relying on a single development project.
Hivello Launches Bitcoin Cloud Mining Product
Hivello, an investee company of Blockmate, has launched its new Bitcoin cloud mining product, providing customers with access to Bitcoin mining without the need to purchase, host or operate physical mining equipment.
The product is designed to simplify access to Bitcoin mining infrastructure by allowing customers to obtain mining exposure through Hivello while third-party infrastructure providers manage the underlying physical mining capacity and operations.
The Bitcoin cloud mining launch also represents an important first step in Hivello's broader infrastructure product strategy. Hivello intends to build on the same customer-access model with future GPU and AI compute products, providing businesses and other customers with simplified access to high-performance compute capacity through the cloud without requiring them to own or manage the underlying hardware.
Blockmate believes Hivello provides a complementary customer and distribution platform for infrastructure-backed products and creates potential longer-term strategic alignment with Blockmate's broader AI and digital infrastructure activities.
Investor Engagement
Blockmate recently completed its Toronto investor roadshow, meeting with investors, brokers, family offices and other capital-market participants as part of the Company's ongoing investor engagement program.
The Company intends to continue increasing its engagement with the North American investment community and currently expects to undertake a further investor roadshow before the end of 2026. Blockmate is also evaluating participation in a number of virtual investor conferences to broaden access to the Company's management and investment strategy.
Domenic Carosa, Chairman of Blockmate, commented:
"Submitting the zoning application is another important step in advancing our Wyoming AI data centre development. At the same time, Hivello has launched its Bitcoin cloud mining product, providing a foundation for its planned expansion into GPU and AI compute products.
"Our strategy is broader than any single project. We are actively building a pipeline of infrastructure opportunities across the United States, Canada and Australia, with the objective of creating multiple avenues for revenue and shareholder value. We look forward to keeping shareholders informed as these initiatives progress."
Corporate Presentation
The Company's latest investor presentation is available at:
https://docsend.com/v/b43ft/mate-2026-deck
(ENDS)
About Blockmate Ventures Inc.
Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSXV: MATE,OTC:MATEF) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH) is a venture builder focused on AI, energy and digital infrastructure. The Company builds and supports early-stage businesses and projects across these themes, with a portfolio approach that includes infrastructure-linked opportunities and operating ventures.
Blockmate's strategy is to identify high-upside assets and partners, support execution, and create long-term value through disciplined development, strategic relationships and clear market communication.
To learn more, visit www.blockmate.com
Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates, webinars and industry research by subscribing at https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Justin Rosenberg, CEO
Blockmate Ventures Inc.
justin@blockmate.com
+1 647 797 3239
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes.
Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential zoning and rezoning of the Wyoming site; the potential development, size and capacity of a data centre facility; the availability of power and other infrastructure; the advancement and potential monetisation of the Wyoming opportunity; Hivello's proposed expansion into GPU and AI compute products; Blockmate's evaluation and potential acquisition or development of additional infrastructure opportunities; the potential completion of transactions currently under discussion; the Company's future investor engagement activities; and the Company's future operations, strategy and business prospects.
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks relating to zoning and permitting approvals, power availability, engineering and development requirements, third-party negotiations, financing, commercial agreements, product development and launch execution, market conditions and the Company's ability to identify, negotiate and complete additional transactions.
There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Blockmate disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
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