BlinkLab

Blinklab Signs Partnership for Clinical Trial with European INTER-PSY, Supporting US and EU Regulatory Approval and Future Market Adoption

Partnership with INTER-PSY to run a prospective clinical trial on early-diagnosis of autism.

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”), an innovative digital healthcare company developing smartphone-based AI powered sensory assessments to aid in the diagnosis of neurodevelopmental conditions including autism and ADHD, is pleased to announce a research and clinical partnership with the INTER-PSY (“Agreement”) in the Netherlands (https://interpsy.interpsygroep.nl/).

Highlights

  • Prospective clinical data in young children with autism will optimise BlinkLab’s experimental and AI algorithms.
  • Partnership will accelerate BlinkLab’s path to US and European regulatory approval for autism and clinical adoption.
  • Partnership will support adoption of BlinkLab as a diagnostic tool within the autism diagnostic community in Europe.
  • As part of the larger SCANNER consortium in Europe, this study will also specifically address a need for accelerated autism diagnosis in females.
  • Commencement of FDA 510(k) registration trial on track for later this year.

As part of the Agreement, INTER-PSY will run a prospective study on the ability of the BlinkLab app to aid in diagnosis of autism in children between 2-6 years of age that are referred to INTER-PSY. By analysing the behavioural and physiological responses collected via the app, BlinkLab will aim to identify autism characteristics, potentially offering patients a more rapid, accessible and objective assessment method.

Through this partnership, INTER-PSY will use BlinkLab’s technology to evaluate whether the technology can enhance their diagnostic accuracy and efficiency in the clinic. This partnership between BlinkLab and INTER-PSY demonstrates the potential of an AI mobile health platform to improve and accelerate mental health diagnostics.

INTER-PSY Study and Preparations for FDA 510(k) Regulatory Trial

The INTER-PSY study, which mirrors the design of the upcoming FDA regulatory trial, will be conducted as a single-site, prospective, double-blind, within-subject comparison study (pre- registered). Data gathered from this collaboration will be pivotal in refining the final experimental parameters and optimising machine learning algorithms for BlinkLab’s 510(k) FDA registrational study, specifically targeting diagnostic applications. INTER-PSY is a large autism expertise centre in the Netherlands, offering diagnostics, guidance, and treatment for young children, adolescents, adults, and the elderly with psychological and psychiatric complaints.

Els Blijd-Hogewys, INTER-PSY, commented:

“INTER-PSY is committed to supporting young children with autism in an efficient and effective manner. Our goal is to implement a ‘no waiting time policy’ between diagnosis and the start of therapy, working collaboratively with clients to help them take control of their lives and minimise the impact of autism on daily tasks. Integrating objective measurements can help in the diagnostic process, offering significant benefits to children, their families, and our providers. We believe that BlinkLab's innovative AI platform presents a promising solution for sensory assessments in autism, delivering a short, pleasant and child-friendly test experience. Research will be conducted at INTER-PSY's Expertise Team for Young Children (<6 years). In the future, the instrument could also be valuable for adults with autism.

Unfortunately, the waiting lists for autism assessment for adults in the Netherlands are often as long as 2 to 3 years. Such an instrument may help accelerate this process.”

Mr. Brian Leedman, Chairman BlinkLab, commented:

“Australia has comparable wait times for diagnosis of autism as experienced in Europe and the US. Our BlinkLab technology has the potential to significantly reduce wait times through early diagnosis resulting in treatment at a formative age where early intervention can lead to better outcomes for children and their caregivers.”

Dr. Henk-Jan Boele, CEO BlinkLab, commented:

“Our collaboration with INTER-PSY is one of the final steps in the prospective validation of BlinkLab’s platform before we commence our FDA registration trial later this year. I’m deeply appreciative of INTER-PSY’s partnership on this critical journey. As part of the large SCANNER consortium in Europe, this study with INTER-PSY will also specifically address autism diagnosis in females. Our BlinkLab team is in the final phase of fine-tuning our AI models and algorithms to ensure they meet the highest standards of accuracy, safety, and efficiency. We remain fully committed to executing our strategy and delivering long-term value to all our stakeholders.”

About the SCANNER Consortium

The SCANNER Consortium in Europe, of which BlinkLab is a member, was recently awarded with a 5.3M Euros grant from the Dutch Research Council. The mission of this consortium is to investigate sex differences in autism at a gene, brain and behaviour level. Autism is diagnosed four times more often in men than in women (Autism Spectrum Disorder, APA, 2013). However, little is known about the biological mechanisms behind this disparity, or to what extent this overrepresentation in males is due to bias in the medical research that is also present during the diagnostic process.

Historically, female participants have often been excluded from medical studies, resulting in data being collected primarily from men and generalised to women (Merone et al., 2022).

Similar biases are present in basic research, where men are overrepresented due to the lack of the estrus cycle, resulting in a large gap in our basic biological and clinical knowledge.

This translates into real-life disadvantages for women with neurodivergent conditions, as doctors often ignore the behaviours presented by women. This means that women are less likely to be referred for diagnostic tests and receive timely support, with long-lasting negative consequences for their quality of life. It is therefore crucial to involve women at all levels of research.

Dr. Aleksandra Badura, Lead Investigator SCANNER, commented:

“Within SCANNER we aim to understand how genetic, neurophysiological and behavioural sex differences contribute to autistic traits, and distinguish these biological factors from possible diagnostic bias. Our long-term goal is to improve the diagnostic process for autism and other neurodivergent disorders by taking sex differences into account at all levels of research and diagnosis.”

In addition to INTER-PSY, BlinkLab collaborates in the SCANNER Consortium with Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam; Karakter - Academic Center for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry; Radboud University; Medical Center, Radboud University; Universiteit Utrecht; HAS green academy; Erasmus MC; Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience; Nivel – Netherlands Institute for Health Services Research; University of Twente; Philips Medical Systems Nederland B.V. (Philips MR); Nederlandse Vereniging voor Autisme; Arivis, Noldus Information Technology; Sophia Foundation; WOMEN Inc.; Female Autism Network of the Netherlands; Netherlands Autism Register; Generation R; National association of general practice mental health professionals; Alliantie Gender & Gezondheid; National network autism in young children; National network of child and adolescent psychiatry; Special Olympics Netherlands.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Blinklab Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

artifical intelligence stocksmedical device investingartificial intelligence investingasx:bb1Artificial Intelligence Investing
BB1:AU
BlinkLab Limited
BlinkLab Limited

BlinkLab Limited


AI chip.

Ex-OpenAI Leader Raises US$1 Billion for Safety-focused AI Startup

Safe Superintelligence (SSI), a startup co-founded by former OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever, has secured US$1 billion in seed funding to develop advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems focused on safety.

Reuters reported that the funding round, led by venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, DST Global and SV Angel, has raised the value of the three month old company to an estimated US$5 billion.

The funds will be used to acquire computing power and recruit top engineering and research talent. Currently, SSI has 10 employees and operates out of offices in Palo Alto, California, and Tel Aviv, Israel.

ChatGPT logo overlayed on human profile.

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the latest technological breakthroughs in the artificial intelligence space. But what is ChatGPT, and can you invest in OpenAI? Read on to learn about its history — including its controversies — how to get investment exposure to OpenAI and other stocks you can buy in the generative AI space.

This emerging technology is representative of a niche subsector of the AI industry known as generative AI — systems that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.

Precedence Research expects the global AI market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 percent to reach US$2.57 trillion by 2032. Just how much of an impact OpenAI’s ChatGPT will have on this space is hard to predict, but S&P Global suggested in December 2023 that the total market revenue of generative AI as a whole will see a CAGR of 57.9 percent through 2028, increasing from US$3.7 billion last year to US$36.36 billion in 2028.

Artificial intelligence chip.

Tech 5: NVIDIA Shares Latest Results, OpenAI Seeks Billions in New Funding Round

Tech investors were eyeing results from major companies as the last week of August unfolded.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ether prices experienced declines during the five day period, while Google's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Gemini platform received a boost with the rollout of two new features.

OpenAI also made headlines — it's reportedly in discussions to launch a substantial funding round that could give it the distinction of being the highest-valued artificial intelligence (AI) startup to date.

OpenAI website.

NVIDIA Eyeing US$100 Million Investment in OpenAI's US$100 Billion Funding Round

Leading chipmaker NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is reportedly one of several tech giants considering a significant investment in OpenAI's latest funding round, Bloomberg said on Thursday (August 29).

The funding round, led by Thrive Capital, is expected to value the artificial intelligence (AI) startup at over US$100 billion. NVIDIA is said to be eyeing a US$100 million stake in OpenAI as companies race to get exposure to the AI sector.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are also believed to be interested in the capital raising. Microsoft, currently OpenAI’s largest backer, has invested about US$13 billion in the company to date.

NVIDIA logo.

NVIDIA Q2 Stock Earnings: What Investors Need to Know

All eyes in the investment world were on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) today (August 28) as the tech giant prepared to release its eagerly anticipated Q2 2025 earnings report after the closing bell.

Amid growing concerns about overvaluation and potential market correction, Nvidia's performance over the last few quarters has captured the attention of investors and analysts alike.

With high stakes and major implications for the broader market, the release of Nvidia's Q2 earnings report is poised to have a substantial impact on the company's trajectory and the tech sector as a whole.

BlinkLab

2024 Annual Report & Appendix 4E

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its Annual Report.


BlinkLab Limited
×