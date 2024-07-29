Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Radiopharm Theranostics Receives FDA IND Approval for Phase 2b Imaging Trial in Brain Metastases

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Melodiol Global Health

ME1:AU
2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

BlinkLab

Blinklab Partners with Mental Care Group in Europe to Improve and Accelerate the Diagnostic Evaluation of ADHD

Positive results from the initial, prospective ADHD clinical trial run by BlinkLab and MCG provides a strong foundation for clinical adoption.

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”), an innovative digital healthcare company developing smartphone-based AI powered neurometric tests to aid in the diagnosis of neurodevelopmental conditions, is pleased to announce a major research and clinical partnership with Mental Care Group (MCG) in The Netherlands.

Highlights

  • Strategic partnership with the fifth largest outpatient mental health care provider in Europe.
  • Partnership formalised following successful outcomes of a pilot study led by Mental Care Group that validated Blinklab’s technology in a clinical setting.
  • Initial prospective study in 184 participants showed that children with ADHD have significantly heightened sensory sensitivity, which can be objectively quantified by measuring the rate and amplitude of sound-evoked eyelid responses using the BlinkLab app.
  • Partnership will accelerate BlinkLab’s path to European and US regulatory approval for ADHD and clinical adoption. Data collected from the current clinical trial will be used as part of a large global ADHD study conducted by BlinkLab.
  • Blinklab and MCG will scale up the rollout and validation of the solution in the coming years to a broader patient group and additional diagnosis.
Smartphone-based digital sensory phenotyping is emerging as a promising aid in the diagnosis of ADHD. BlinkLab has developed an innovative app that administers these tests, using the smartphone’s sensors to capture precise neurometric data. As part of the agreement MCG is anticipating to integrate the BlinkLab app into their processes for ADHD diagnosis. By analysing the nuanced behavioural and physiological responses collected via the app, BlinkLab will aim to identify ADHD characteristics, potentially offering patients a more rapid, accessible and objective assessment method. Through this partnership, MCG will use BlinkLab’s technology to enhance their diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. This collaboration between BlinkLab and MCG exemplifies the potential of our mobile health platform to advance mental health diagnostics worldwide.

About Mental Care Group

Mental Care Group is the largest outpatient mental health care provider in the Netherlands and fifth largest in Europe. With 150 locations it includes a national network of psychologists, psychotherapists and psychiatrists serving over 80,000 patients annually. Leveraging its extensive knowledge and experience in Dutch mental healthcare, MCG focuses on all aged groups. The care offered includes treatments for anxiety disorders, depressive complaints, post-traumatic stress disorders (PTSD), ADHD and autism.

As a pioneer in e-health, MCG provides patients with multiple digital applications, including online enrolment, intake, and an extensive e-health library. Additionally, a segment of their patient base benefits from online or blended treatments. In partnership with BlinkLab, MCG envisions a transformative future where medical technology, AI, and digital applications revolutionize the prediction, diagnosis, and early intervention of healthcare needs. An example of the innovation is the patient portal that MCG developed in-house and went online this week. This collaboration aims to offer innovative treatment and support methods, enhancing patient outcomes and setting new standards in mental healthcare.

European Regulatory Approval and Clinical Adoption

BlinkLab and MCG will work together to obtain regulatory approval for the diagnostic application, and to accelerate the path to clinical adoption and reimbursement. The current study conducted in the Netherlands potentially could be used as part of the global ADHD study with BlinkLab opening additional recruitment and testing.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Blinklab Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

BB1:AU
BlinkLab Limited
BlinkLab Limited

BlinkLab Limited


BlinkLab

Study with Columbia University on Spinocerebellar Ataxias

Partnership aligns with BlinkLab’s strategy to enhance its AI-powered digital platform for sensory phenotyping and promote global adoption.

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”), an innovative digital healthcare company developing smartphone-based AI-powered diagnostic tests for neurological disorders, advises it will be participating in a clinical study in patients with spinocerebellar ataxias conducted by Columbia University, New York.

A TSMC chip.

TSMC Boosts Revenue Expectations as US Policy Concerns Weigh on Chipmakers

Industry-leading chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) (NYSE:TSM,TPE:2330) released its Q2 results, reporting a 36.3 percent net income jump year-on-year.

The company, whose clientele includes market behemoths Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), continues to benefit from surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

It reported consolidated revenue of 673.51 billion New Taiwan dollars (approximately US$20.82 billion), reflecting a 40.1 percent year-on-year increase and a rise of 13.6 percent from the previous quarter.

Robotic hand and human hand reaching out to touch glowing brain.

ASX AI Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve and advance rapidly, becoming increasingly integrated in the automation of everyday life and a focal point of growth in the technology sector.

AI is also becoming a major focus for the Australian government, whose budget for the 2023/2024 fiscal year outlines a plan to invest AU$101.2 million in AI development and adoption over the coming years. That includes AU$17 million announced in December 2023 to fund up to five AI Adopt Centres for small- and medium-sized businesses.

According to a September 2023 report from IDC on worldwide AI spending, Australia, along with Korea and India, is leading the Asia-Pacific region in spending on AI solutions; the three countries are also leading when it comes to AI adoption in the area. Spending in the region, excluding Japan and China, is expected to reach US$28.2 billion by 2027.

Stock charts on computer screen.

AI Market Update: Q2 2024 in Review

The artificial intelligence (AI) industry has experienced both remarkable growth and turbulence in Q2.

Events such as a tech selloff on April 19, triggered by stubbornly high inflation data and the US Federal Reserve's reluctance to lower interest rates, sunk the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) below 5,000 for the first time since February, highlighting the influence the sector has on the overall economy.

Goldman Sachs' (NYSE:GS) prime brokerage report found that the group of companies leading the AI revolution, known as the Magnificent 7, accounted for 20.7 percent of hedge fund net exposure to US stocks following Nvidia’s Q1 results on May 22.

Despite setbacks, investor enthusiasm for the potential of AI technology has remained strong. Following the mid-April decline, major indexes trended steadily upward for the remainder of the quarter, reaching record-breaking closes the week ending on June 14. Further, Crunchbase data showed that AI startup funding more than doubled in Q2, indicating a strong appetite for innovation and a belief in the transformative potential of AI technology.

ChatGPT logo overlayed on human profile.

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the latest technological breakthroughs in the artificial intelligence space. But what is ChatGPT, and can you invest in OpenAI? Read on to learn about its history — including its controversies — how to get investment exposure to OpenAI and other stocks you can buy in the generative AI space.

This emerging technology is representative of a niche subsector of the AI industry known as generative AI — systems that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.

Precedence Research expects the global AI market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 percent to reach US$2.57 trillion by 2032. Just how much of an impact OpenAI’s ChatGPT will have on this space is hard to predict, but S&P Global suggested in December 2023 that the total market revenue of generative AI as a whole will see a CAGR of 57.9 percent through 2028, increasing from US$3.7 billion last year to US$36.36 billion in 2028.

Elon Musk with sad expression.

Tech 5: S&P, Nasdaq Set New Records, Elon Musk Faces Rough Week

June's softer-than-expected US inflation data has bolstered the case for interest rate cuts as early as September, providing welcome relief for investors amid a difficult economic landscape.

Meanwhile, this week proved challenging for Elon Musk, and US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Rostin Behnam advocated for expanded regulatory authority over cryptocurrencies.

Stay informed on the latest developments in the tech world with the Investing News Network's round-up.

BlinkLab Limited
×