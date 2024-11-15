- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
BlinkLab Limited (ASX: BB1) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of BlinkLab Limited (‘BB1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BB1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 20 November 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blinklab Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
BlinkLab Limited Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
BlinkLab Limited
Investor Insight
BlinkLab’s transformative AI-based healthcare technology is at the forefront of innovations in the global medical field that are quickly gaining traction among keen investors.
Overview
BlinkLab (ASX:BB1) offers a smartphone-based diagnostic platform that leverages computer vision, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). A company started by neuroscientists at Princeton University, Blinklab has developed its novel technology over several years, providing an app-enabled, smartphone-based diagnostic tool for evaluating children with neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism and ADHD.
The app turns a smartphone into a diagnostic tool that helps to conduct remote and rapid tests that can assist in diagnosing neurodevelopmental conditions. BlinkLab’s smartphone app provides a screening tool that can help with diagnoses much earlier than the age that children are typically assessed at present (approximately 5-6 years old). It is also a remote (i.e., accessible) and inexpensive means of beginning the assessment process, which can typically be very costly and take up to multiple years currently.
BlinkLab’s smartphone app facilitates early diagnosis, reduces costs, and improves accuracy.
BlinkLab’s smartphone-based technology, which uses AI and machine learning (ML), makes it attractive to investors. Like other industries, AI is becoming very popular in the healthcare sector. According to Statista, the AI healthcare market is expected to proliferate from $11 billion in 2021 to $187 billion in 2030. The increasing use of AI is driven by advanced ML algorithms, access to data, and use of 5G technology. AI and ML technologies can evaluate and analyze enormous volumes of data faster than humans.
Artificial intelligence, and particularly machine learning, has the potential to serve as the great equaliser for many behavioural healthcare concerns like autism. According to recent data, 97 percent of adults in the United States own a cellular device, and nine in ten own a smartphone. A 2022 Global State of Digital report by We Are Social shows 66.9 percent, or about 5.34 billion, of the world’s population are mobile users. As these percentages continue to rise and internet-powered devices become ubiquitous, access to digital health services can become democratised on a global scale. While autism spectrum disorder (ASD) services are currently restricted to relatively privileged populations, digital solutions powered by emerging data, science, and methodologies can make access to autism therapy more accessible.
Large players are investing in this segment to tap into the vast potential of these new technologies. One such example was Pfizer’s acquisition of ResApp. In October 2022, Pfizer acquired Queensland University startup ResApp Health for $179 million. ResApp developed a smartphone technology to detect respiratory diseases using cough analysis accurately.
Furthermore, big tech companies such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet are also now venturing into the AI healthcare market.
Company Highlights
- Australia-based BlinkLab (ASX:BB1) is focused on transforming mental healthcare through an AI-enabled smartphone application, a breakthrough technology developed with Princeton University.
- The company’s innovative approach leverages the power of smartphones, AI and machine learning to deliver screening tests specifically designed for children as young as 18 months old. This marks a significant advancement, considering traditional diagnoses typically occur around five years of age, often missing the crucial early window for effective intervention.
- Once approved by regulators, this cutting-edge digital technology is poised to capture the imagination of both investors and major pharmaceutical companies, eager to embrace transformative solutions in healthcare.
- BlinkLab is led by an experienced management team and leading experts in the field of machine learning, autism and brain development, bridging the most advanced technological innovations with groundbreaking scientific research. The company is chaired by Brian Leedman, an experienced biotechnology entrepreneur and founder of ResApp Health, a digital diagnostic company recently acquired by Pfizer.
Key Technology and Applications
Neurobehavioral assays of brain function can reveal fundamental mechanisms underlying neuropsychiatric conditions, but typically require centrally located equipment in a laboratory test facility. Consequently, these tests are often unpleasant for participants, as they often require instruments attached to their face and cannot be used at scale in daily clinical practice, particularly with paediatric patients.
BlinkLab has developed a smartphone-based software platform, known as ‘BlinkLab Test’, to perform neurobehavioural testing that is free from facial instruments or other fixed location equipment.
This AI-based platform is designed to be used at home or in similarly comfortable environments, either independently or with the assistance of a caregiver, while following instructions from the smartphone application. The tests include, but are not limited to, eyeblink conditioning (EBC), which is a form of sensory-motor associative learning, prepulse inhibition of the acoustic startle response (PPI), which measures the ability to filter out irrelevant information through sensorimotor gating, startle habituation, which measures the ability for the intrinsic damping of repetitive stimuli and sensory adaptation, and habituation of the eye blink response, which serve as biomarkers for neurological and psychiatric disorders.
The BlinkLab Test App combines a smartphone’s ability to deliver stimuli and acquire data using computer vision with a secure cloud-based portal for data storage and analysis. In the tests, each audio and/or visual stimulus is presented with millisecond-precise control over parameters such as timing, amplitude and frequency. To maintain participant attention, an entertaining movie of choice is shown with normalised audio levels. Participants’ responses are measured by the smartphone’s camera and microphone, and are processed in real time using state-of-the art computer vision techniques. Response data is then fully anonymised, and transferred securely to the analysis portal. There, BlinkLab’s in-house AI/ML algorithms then perform clustering and statistical analysis to identify the prediction value of the experiment in the particular data set.
BlinkLab Test was initially developed as a prescription diagnostic aid to healthcare professionals (HCP) considering the diagnosis of ASD in patients 18 months through 72 months of age that are at risk for developmental delay. In collaboration with Princeton University in the United States and Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands, the company has conducted several trials using BlinkLab Test as an early assessment tool for autism. Autism represents a global challenge, with 1 in 36 children in the U.S. having autism, up from the previous rate of 1 in 44. With no early tests currently available to detect the condition, many children are diagnosed with the condition as late as the age of five.
Blinklab’s mobile app can aid in early detection, facilitating diagnoses as early as two years of age and resulting in earlier personalised interventions and monitoring. The testing process is also far more comfortable than traditional means of diagnoses, as the child can watch their favourite movie or cartoon on the phone, and the app will record their reactions, providing key information on the functioning of the brain.
BlinkLab will be subject to regulatory oversight as a medical device and must clear clinical studies. Previous clinical trials completed by Blinklab have shown impressive indicators of success, achieving sensitivity levels of 85 percent and specificity levels of 84 percent. The company notes that these trials are very similar to those that are required by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval and have shown much higher levels of accuracy compared to currently approved products.
In order for the BlinkLab Test technology to be used as a clinical aid in the diagnosis of ASD, BlinkLab will need to complete a pivotal registrational study, and subsequently apply for FDA registration and reimbursement for the tests. The registrational study intends to recruit up to 500 subjects. Enrolment for this study is expected to begin in 2024, with study completion expected by mid-2025. The potential to participate in a disruptive and scalable AI-powered technology close to regulatory approval should attract attention from big medical technology companies.
Research and clinical studies
BlinkLab engages and partners with research and medical institutions across the globe to further test and develop its technology.
In May 2024, BlinkLab initiated a clinical study in partnership with US-based Turning Pointe Autism Foundation to enroll up to one hundred children previously diagnosed with autism and one hundred children without an autism diagnosis. The data obtained during this collaboration will be used to finalise the data collection and processing algorithms and AI/ML models ahead of the FDA registrational study.
The company is also participating in a clinical study of patients with spinocerebellar ataxias, conducted by Columbia University, New York, to study the effect of aerobic physical exercise on neuroplasticity in adults with spinocerebellar ataxias (SCA).
To further improve and accelerate the diagnostic evaluation of ADHD, BlinkLab forged a major research and clinical partnership with Mental Care Group (MCG) in The Netherlands, the fifth largest outpatient mental health care provider in Europe.
To validate BlinkLab’s platform for the assessment of functional neurological disorder (FND), the company has partnered with Bates College in Maine for a clinical study that aims to characterise the behavioural time course of Pavlovian eyeblink conditioning and acoustic startle habituation. It will validate the BlinkLab smartphone test for use as a remote neurobehavioral testing and diagnostic tool for FND.
At Erasmus University Medical Center, BlinkLab’s smartphone-based remote assessment, including eyeblink conditioning and prepulse inhibition of the acoustic startle reflex, is being used, among other tools, in a clinical study to set-up an overarching at-home testing lab, named the Digital Dementia Lab, to identify, develop and test a variety of digital biomarkers
measuring clinically relevant behaviour for improving early accurate diagnosis of dementia.
BlinkLab is also working with Monash University in Australia to evaluate BlinkLab as a medical device for monitoring the therapeutic effects of ketamine on cognitive processes whereby sensory information is converted into decision making. Results from this study can help facilitate cognitive behavioural therapy outcomes in patients with psychiatric conditions such as depression, schizophrenia, epilepsy, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
BlinkLab also recently signed a partnership for more clinical trialling with INTER-PSY, a large centre in the Netherlands that specialises in autism, offering assistance with diagnostics and treatments. This study also mirrors the study design of the Company’s developing FDA regulatory trial, which will be needed for future approval of BlinkLab Test as an approved diagnostic tool in the United States.
Management Team
BlinkLab is led by an experienced management team and directors with a proven track record in building companies and vast knowledge in digital healthcare, computer vision, AI and machine learning. The company’s chairman, Brian Leedman, is an experienced biotechnology entrepreneur and founder of ResApp Health, a digital diagnostic company for respiratory conditions, which was recently acquired by Pfizer for $179 million before reaching FDA approval for their main diagnostic product.
Dr. Henk-Jan Boele – Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Henk-Jan Boele is an assistant professor of neuroscience at the Medical Center of Erasmus University and a researcher at Princeton University. He obtained his PhD from Erasmus University in 2014. Boele has always been pushing scientific and methodological boundaries, and received numerous government and industry grants in the field of neuroscience.
Peter Boele – Founder and Chief Technology Officer
Peter Boele holds a bachelor’s degree in history and philosophy from Leiden University. He has over 20 years of experience in software development and has worked with Erasmus University, Leaseweb, Kaboom Informatics and Insocial.
Dr. Anton Uvarov – Founder and Chief Operational Officer
Anton Uvarov holds a Ph.D. from the University of Manitoba and an MBA from the Haskayne School of Business. He has rich experience in bio-technology investments with a particular focus on neuroscience and has successfully led several IPOs. He started his career as a biotechnology analyst with Citigroup, US.
Dr. Bas Koekkoek – Founder and Chief Scientific Officer
Bas Koekkoek is an assistant professor at Erasmus Medical Center. Koekkoek has been working at the Department of Neuroscience mainly in the role of rapid prototype of new technology and techniques for neuroscience. He has numerous publications in the area of brain development including Nature and Science journals.
Professor Sam Wang – Founder and Chair of Advisory Board
Sam Wang holds a PhD from Stanford University. He is a professor of neuroscience at Princeton University, has published over 100 articles on the brain in leading scientific journals and has received numerous awards. He gives public lectures on a regular basis and has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, NPR, and the Fox News Channel.
Professor Chris de Zeeuw – Founder and Scientific Advisor
Chris de Zeeuw is chairman of the Department of Neuroscience at Erasmus MC in Rotterdam and vice-director at the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience in Amsterdam. De Zeeuw has received over 100 grants, including the Pioneer Award from ZonMw and the ERC advanced grant. In 2006, he received the Beatrix Award for Brain Research from Her Majesty the Queen; in 2014, he became an elected member of the Dutch Academy of Arts & Science; and in 2018, he received the international Casella Prize for Physiology.
Syntheia: Game-changing Conversational AI Solutions for the Enterprise, SMB Markets
In an industry poised to transform customer engagement, Syntheia (CSE:SYAI) is an innovative conversational AI solution addressing the complex needs of modern communication. Designed to emulate human-like conversations, Syntheia’s platform targets both large enterprises and small-to-medium businesses, which often struggle with customer support inefficiencies and high employee turnover in customer-facing roles. Syntheia offers customers an experience closer to natural human interaction focusing on language processing, tonality, sentiment analysis, and conversational behavior.
The rising demand for customer-centric interactions, the need for operational efficiency, and cost reductions that companies can realize by automating and enhancing their customer support processes lead to explosive growth in AI-driven customer service solutions.
Syntheia’s AssistantNLP platform is designed to handle high volumes of customer queries in multiple languages and across industries, ensuring a scalable, reliable and flexible solution for diverse customer needs. AssistantNLP is also highly accessible, structured around a freemium revenue model that allows businesses to try the service at no cost and then upgrade based on usage and additional features.
Company Highlights
- Syntheia is a conversational AI solution delivering AI-driven, human-like customer service for enterprises and SMBs.
- The AssistantNLP Platform offers 24/7/365 multilingual support, accessible globally.
- Syntheia operates on a freemium revenue model, with scalable plans catering to varied business sizes and needs.
- The conversational AI market is expected to reach $32.62 billion by 2030, with Syntheia well-positioned to capitalize on this growth.
- Syntheia’s algorithms have achieved an 84 percent success rate in data collection and 98 percent in outreach programs, highlighting exceptional efficiency.
- Financially stable, Syntheia has $2 million in cash, no debt and trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
This Syntheia profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Syntheia (CSE:SYAI) to receive an Investor Presentation
Syntheia
Investor Insight
Syntheia’s innovative conversational AI solution is transforming the face of customer engagement for the B2B market. Backed by a stable financial foundation, Syntheia is well-placed to execute its growth strategy, offering investors a compelling opportunity.
Overview
Syntheia (CSE:SYAI) has rapidly emerged as an innovative player in the expanding conversational AI platform-as-a-service market.
In an industry poised to transform customer engagement, Syntheia addresses the complex needs of modern communication through cutting-edge AI solutions. Designed to emulate human-like conversations over phone and digital channels, Syntheia’s platform targets both large enterprises and small-to-medium businesses, which often struggle with customer support inefficiencies and high employee turnover in customer-facing roles. Syntheia’s focus on language processing, tonality, sentiment analysis, and conversational behavior makes its offerings distinctive, providing customers an experience that moves closer to natural human interaction than traditional chatbot solutions.
At the core of Syntheia’s strategy is an innovative approach to AI-driven customer service solutions, a sector experiencing explosive growth. The global conversational AI market, valued at $9.9 billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach a staggering $32.62 billion by 2030. With a projected compound annual growth rate of 21.5 percent, the demand for AI solutions that can handle customer inquiries seamlessly is clear. Factors fueling this market growth include the rising demand for customer-centric interactions, the need for operational efficiency, and cost reductions that companies can realize by automating and enhancing their customer support processes. Syntheia is well-positioned within this trend, providing businesses with tools that reduce onboarding costs, language barriers and other operational challenges while enhancing engagement.
Syntheia is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SYAI, and its stock is closely held, with a tight float that allows for controlled expansion of shares. Financially, the company is in a solid position with $2 million in cash and no debt, and maintains a well-structured capitalization profile that includes options and warrants. This stable financial foundation provides Syntheia with the means to execute its growth strategy while maintaining flexibility to adapt to market shifts.
Company Highlights
- Syntheia is a conversational AI solution delivering AI-driven, human-like customer service for enterprises and SMBs.
- The AssistantNLP Platform offers 24/7/365 multilingual support, accessible globally.
- Syntheia operates on a freemium revenue model, with scalable plans catering to varied business sizes and needs.
- The conversational AI market is expected to reach $32.62 billion by 2030, with Syntheia well-positioned to capitalize on this growth.
- Syntheia’s algorithms have achieved an 84 percent success rate in data collection and 98 percent in outreach programs, highlighting exceptional efficiency.
- Financially stable, Syntheia has $2 million in cash, no debt and trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Key Technology
Syntheia is a front-runner in conversational AI, employing natural language processing (NLP) algorithms that are continually refined for accuracy and contextual understanding. The platform’s advanced NLP technology, bolstered by proprietary algorithms, enables it to understand and respond to various conversational cues, including tone, sentiment, semantics, and even idiomatic expressions. These sophisticated capabilities make interactions feel more fluid, accurate and responsive, which is particularly advantageous in sectors like healthcare, finance and customer service, where nuanced communication is essential. In fact, Syntheia’s algorithms exhibit impressive efficacy rates, achieving an 84 percent success rate in data collection and a 98 percent success rate in outreach initiatives, demonstrating the system’s effectiveness in real-world applications.
One of the most compelling aspects of Syntheia’s solution is its proprietary AssistantNLP platform, which offers 24/7/365 conversational AI service. The AssistantNLP platform is designed to handle high volumes of customer queries in multiple languages and across industries, ensuring a scalable, reliable and flexible solution for diverse customer needs. Syntheia’s platform is also highly accessible, structured around a freemium revenue model that allows businesses to try the service at no cost and then upgrade based on usage and additional features. The freemium model’s flexibility is essential in broadening Syntheia’s customer base by reducing the initial financial commitment for prospective clients and encouraging growth from smaller firms to larger enterprise accounts.
Management Team
Tony Di Benedetto – Chairman, Chief Executive Officer
Tony Di Benedetto has nearly 20 years of IT entrepreneurship, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets experience. As a seasoned technology business leader, he has successfully built and brought multiple tech businesses to market.
Richard Buzbuzian – President
Richard Buzbuzian is a capital markets executive with over 25 years of investment experience in Canada and Europe, and operates a family office with an investment portfolio of public and pre-IPO companies. Buzbuzian holds a degree from the University of Toronto.
Paul Di Benedetto – Chief Technology Officer
Paul Di Benedetto is a technology visionary with expertise in diverse innovative technologies, including blockchain and AI. He is responsible for overseeing the ongoing development of patent-approved technology at work from Syntheia.
Veronique Laberge – Chief Financial Officer
Veronique Laberge is a chartered professional accountant and holds the title of auditor. With more than 17 years of experience in professional practice, she specializes in certification mandates and general accounting, and acts as a consultant for public and private companies.
Emilio Iantorno – VP of Product & Experience Strategy
Emilio Iantorno, a 20-year design veteran, specializes in crafting engaging product experiences for diverse audiences and industries. Emilio leads the Syntheia design process, effectively harnessing the best technology to tackle business challenges.
BlinkLab to Participate in the Landmark Monash University Autism/ADHD MAGNET Project
BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”), an innovative digital healthcare company developing smartphone-based AI powered diagnostic tests for neurological conditions, is pleased to announce their participation in the landmark MAGNET (Monash Autism & ADHD Genetics and Neurodevelopment) study conducted by Monash University’s School of Psychological Sciences.
Link: https://molecularautism.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13229-021-00457-3
Highlights
- The MAGNET project is an ongoing large cohort study aiming to enrol 1,000 families with children diagnosed with only autism, only ADHD, or with both autism and ADHD.
- MAGNET is utilising a novel family-based trial design where the parents, affected child and siblings (either affected or unaffected) are all enrolled in the same study.
- The aim of the study is to identify novel data-driven autism and ADHD subtypes using deep phenotyping data, including the BlinkLab Dx 1 biomarkers, that may outperform current categorical diagnoses with potential future implications for better and more personalised autism and ADHD diagnosis and treatment.
The project will help to unravel the complex symptoms of autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and why they overlap in some children. The data generated by the study will address several limitations of categorical conceptualisations of these conditions. It is an important step towards a more dimensional understanding of their psychopathology, leading to better diagnostic models and more personalised support for children diagnosed with autism and/or ADHD. Using BlinkLab Dx 1, we aim to complete comprehensive deep sensory phenotyping of subjects with only autism, only ADHD, or with both autism and ADHD from the large MAGNET cohort.
Significance of the Study
Autism and ADHD are neurodevelopmental conditions affecting 1-4% and 5-7% of the population, respectively. Autism is characterised by deficits in social communication, restricted and repetitive patterns of behaviour and interests and altered sensory processing, whereas ADHD is defined by hyperactivity, impulsivity and inattention. In autism, 30-80% of cases exhibit ADHD symptomatology. In ADHD, 20-50% of cases exhibit autism symptoms.
The introduction of the DSM-5 has allowed, for the first time, the concurrent diagnosis of autism and ADHD and the two conditions are now recognized to co-occur in up to 50% of cases. This co-occurrence can be associated with a more severe ADHD phenotype and higher treatment needs overall. DSM-5 is a comprehensive classification system published by the American Psychiatric Association (APA). It serves as the authoritative guide used by healthcare professionals to diagnose mental disorders.
Prepulse inhibition (PPI) is a key measure used in BlinkLab Dx 1 and is considered an effective proxy for sensorimotor gating - the brain's ability to filter out irrelevant information and prioritise what is relevant. Deficits in PPI have been observed in individuals with autism but not in those with ADHD, suggesting its potential as a tool to differentiate between these two conditions. Clinically, this distinction is crucial, as treatment, support, and care strategies differ significantly for individuals with only autism, only ADHD, or with both autism and ADHD. There is also little known about the extent to which any deficits in PPI extend to the undiagnosed family members of children with autism, ADHD, or with both autism and ADHD. The diagnostic process for these neurological conditions is time-consuming and expensive and they are both characterised by significant heterogeneity in presentation. Objective behavioural markers, like PPI, potentially will play an important role in the next generation of diagnostic pathways and personalised interventions.
Dr. Henk-Jan Boele, CEO BlinkLab, commented: “Participation in the MAGNET study will enable BlinkLab to assess how its digital biomarkers, including the PPI measure, correlate with other validated behavioural, neurocognitive, neuroimaging and, potentially, genetic markers. Using these deep phenotyping and machine learning techniques, we expect to uncover novel, homogeneous data-driven clusters and subtypes of these diseases with significant future implications for better and more personalised autism and ADHD diagnosis and treatment.”
Study Design
The MAGNET study will enrol approximately 1,000 families with children aged between 4 and 18 years of age. The study will incorporate the BlinkLab PPI measure to determine how prepulse inhibition measures vary within the different diagnostic categories (i.e. ADHD vs autism vs ADHD+autism). The results will show whether BlinkLab’s Dx1 platform can distinguish between these groups. BlinkLab Dx 1 platform will be assessed alongside other validated questionnaires and biomarkers used in the MAGNET project. A unique feature of the study design is that tests will be carried out with the diagnosed child and their family members. The data from both parents (wherever possible) will determine the degree to which BlinkLab can detect performance variation within families, and thus can serve as a proxy for familial risk for these conditions.
“From the very foundation of our technology, the BlinkLab mission was always to disrupt the traditional methods of diagnosis and categorisation of psychiatric and neurodevelopmental conditions. Using more objective methods will lead to more personalised treatments and interventions. Participation in this landmark study with world- leading researchers and authorities in the field of autism and ADHD, is a testament to our mission and hard work by our team,” commented CEO of BlinkLab, Dr Henk-Jan Boele.
Lead researcher Professor Mark Bellgrove of Monash University’s School of Psychological Sciences said that he is delighted to collaborate with BlinkLab on the MAGNET study. “BlinkLab’s innovative digital technologies make it easy for the children and families enrolled in the study to provide critical data. This will hopefully lead to better outcomes for future families and children affected by these two complex and challenging conditions.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blinklab Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Tech 5: Big Tech Players Release Latest Results, Super Micro Shares Plummet
Wall Street had a mixed week, with indexes rising early in the week but closing lower on Thursday (October 31) due to concerns about rising AI costs and weak economic data.
Despite a weaker-than-expected US jobs report on Friday (November 1), the market opened higher, helped by a strong earnings report from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which closed a week of earnings reports by showing a massive spike in profits from its cloud and AI businesses.
Market watchers are now looking ahead to election results on November 5 and the US Federal Reserves rate cut next week. Stay informed on the latest developments in the tech world with the Investing News Network's round-up below.
1. Bitcoin teases all-time high
Bitcoin recovered over the weekend from a dip last Friday, climbing above US$69,000 by Monday (October 28), fueled by growing optimism that Donald Trump will win the upcoming election, as reflected in his favorable odds on betting platforms. This surge widened Bitcoin’s dominance to almost 60 percent, its highest since March 2021, fueled by strong ETF inflows.
The rally continued Tuesday (October 29), pushing Bitcoin past the elusive US$70,000 it had been stuck beneath for weeks to US$71,540. By Wednesday (October 30) it was near its all-time high, hitting US$73,295. This triggered some liquidations, but strong exchange-traded fund inflows suggested continued demand.
Bitcoin performance, October 26 to November 1, 2024.
Chart via CoinGecko.
However, profit-taking on Thursday led to a selloff, driving Bitcoin's price below US$70,000.
The subsequent 24 hours were marked by extreme volatility, with Bitcoin's price swinging from US$68,840 to US$71,500 and back to US$69,350 in less than a day. By the end of the trading week, Bitcoin closed at US$69,284, reflecting a 4.39 percent decrease from its highest point this week.
2. Mixed results in tech earnings reports
This week’s tech earnings reports were a mixed bag, with most companies facing investor skepticism. AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), the first to report on Tuesday (October 29), saw its share price decline due to a lower-than-expected sales forecast, despite exceeding revenue predictions and demonstrating growth in sales of its data center chips.
Similarly, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) strong revenue growth was overshadowed by concerns about a slowdown in its Azure cloud business. Executives attributed the decrease to capacity constraints rather than decreased demand, but it wasn’t enough to appease investors who sent its share price down by three percent after hours.
AMD, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Intel performance, October 28 to November 1, 2024.
Chart via Google Finance.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), despite reporting its highest quarterly revenue growth in two years, disappointed investors with its sales forecast, following a lackluster reception to its limited AI feature launch. Apple shares are down 4.54 percent for the week.
Both Amazon and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reported strong overall revenue growth, with their cloud computing businesses as a key growth driver. Alphabet was trading slightly ahead leading up to the release of its Q3 report, which revealed an increase in total revenue to US$88 billion, 15 percent higher than last year’s Q3 and beating estimates of US$86.44 billion. The primary contributor to Alphabet's growth was its Google Cloud business, which expanded by 39 percent. This growth was fueled by AI, which attracted new users and increased engagement with existing ones.
Conversely, search ad growth decelerated, decreasing by 12 percent compared to the previous quarter's 14 percent decline. Capital expenditures, which have set a running rate of around US$13 billion per quarter this year, are set to increase in 2025, although growth will likely be smaller than it was in 2024, which may have eased investors' worries that spending on AI will eat into the company’s profits.
Amazon and Alphabet performance, October 28 to November 1, 2024.
Chart via Google Finance.
Later, on Thursday evening, Amazon’s Q3 report showed 50 percent growth in Amazon Web Services' quarterly operating profit to US$10.4 billion. Revenue also increased by 19 percent to US$27.5 billion. Investors appeared unconcerned about Amazon's significant capital expenditures, sending its shares up 6.75 percent on Friday morning.
This is likely because AWS's generative AI business is rapidly expanding. Andrew R. Jassy, president and CEO of Amazon, explained during a conference call that AWS’ AI segment is growing at a triple-digit rate, exceeding even AWS's early growth trajectory.
On the other hand, Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) 4.19 percent share price dip was triggered by plans for increased capital expenditure and anticipated losses in its AI division, highlighting growing investor impatience with the company’s ambitious spending on AI ventures, especially as its cloud business hasn’t generated the profits seen by Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft to offset these losses.
Finally, after a disastrous performance in Q2, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) managed to restore some investor confidence. Its Q3 results beat analysts' expectations, despite reporting a 6 percent decline in quarterly revenue to US$13.28 billion and losses of US$16.6 billion, arising from the company’s ongoing restructuring efforts. The company’s stock is up 2.34 percent for the week.
3. Apple's week of product launches
Apple had a busy week of product rollouts, starting with the launch of Apple Intelligence on October 28 (Monday). However, the initial release proved underwhelming due to its limited functionality, offering only AI enhancements to Photos and Writing tools. Most highly anticipated features are delayed until December, and users are required to join a waitlist to gain access to them.
Apple also introduced its new line of iMacs featuring M4 chips and built-in Apple Intelligence, which failed to garner enthusiasm. Apple ended the trading day slightly below its opening price.
Tuesday saw the launch of the new Mac mini, a compact 5x5 inch desktop designed for flexibility; the computer is sold as a stand-alone product and is compatible with non-Apple peripherals, allowing consumers to design their own system by adding their preferred display, keyboard and mouse. This product launch resulted in a marginal increase in its share value.
On October 30 (Wednesday), Apple introduced the powerful M4 Pro and M4 Max chips, designed for high-performance users with higher memory bandwidth and more GPU cores than the standard M4. However, in the lead-up to the company's Q3 earnings report on Thursday, Apple's share value dipped by over one percent.
Overall, Apple's stock value has decreased by 4.54 percent this week.
4. Super Micro Computer faces financial turmoil
Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) are down a whopping 45.5 percent this week after the California-based server maker disclosed that global accounting firm EY had resigned.
The firm cited issues with the company’s financial reporting as the reason for terminating the relationship, saying it had identified issues that raised concerns about the Audit Committee’s representations. The news was reported by Reuters on Wednesday and resulted in a 33 percent drop in Super Micro’s share price.
Super Micro Computer, whose valuation peaked in 2024 at US$118.81 mid-March and was up over 65 percent year-to-date before this story broke, disagrees with the firm’s findings; however, investors seem to be airing on the side of caution, as this latest development adds to a series of unanswered questions surrounding the company's financial reporting.
Super Micro delayed filing its annual report in late August to assess its internal controls over financial reporting after Hindenburg Research made claims of possible account manipulation. Super Micro then hired a special committee to investigate the matter, which EY said it could “no longer rely on” in a recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The US Department of Justice reportedly also began an investigation into the company in September, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
5. Google Cloud gains a new partner
Google Cloud announced a partnership with web3 infrastructure provider MANTRA on Tuesday.
Under the terms of the deal, Google Cloud will serve as the primary validator and infrastructure provider for the MANTRA Chain, a Layer-1 blockchain designed to facilitate the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). MANTRA Chain will be integrated into Google Cloud’s Web3 portal, giving developers the tools they need to build RWA solutions on the platform. The partnership aims to drive the adoption of RWAs in industries like finance and real estate.
Furthermore, MANTRA and Google Cloud are launching MANTRA Incubator in 2025, an accelerator program to support real-world asset tokenization projects with resources and expertise.
This agreement presents a potentially lucrative revenue stream for Google Cloud and strengthens the company’s presence in the Web3 space. As the primary validator for MANTRA, Google Cloud will earn rewards for validating transactions and securing the network. As the MANTRA Chain grows and handles more transactions, Google Cloud’s revenue will likely increase.
This collaboration marks a significant step for both companies, highlighting the growing interest and potential of blockchain technology in transforming traditional industries.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Mixed Bag as Tech Giants Apple, Amazon and Intel Release Quarterly Results
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) released their latest quarterly results this week, revealing a mixed bag as competition in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector intensifies.
Read on for more details from their announcements and how investors reacted.
You can also click here for a look at the latest results from Meta (NASDAQ:META) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
Apple posts record revenue, loses ground in China
Apple reported record revenue of US$94.9 billion for its fourth fiscal quarter of 2024, marking a 6 percent year-on-year increase. However, the gain came alongside a sharp 36 percent drop in net income to US$14.74 billion, attributed largely to a one-time US$10.2 billion charge linked to a European tax decision.
The iPhone segment remains Apple’s biggest revenue contributor, with sales rising 6 percent to US$46.22 billion, bolstered by the launch of the iPhone 16 series. Apple’s Services division also achieved a quarterly revenue high of US$24.97 billion, driven by growth in the App Store, Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscriptions.
A key area of concern for Apple, however, is its relatively stagnant revenue in Greater China.
Quoting data from IDC, Reuters states that iPhone sales in China dipped 0.3 percent in the third quarter as rival Huawei posted a 42 percent surge in smartphone sales. Apple’s market share in China has slipped to 15.6 percent, allowing it to be overtaken by Huawei, which gained 4.2 percent year-on-year.
The competitive environment in China poses a critical risk for Apple, which has been proactive in diversifying its supply chain by increasing iPhone production in India and reducing lead times globally.
Cloud and ad segments dominate in Amazon's results
Amazon announced Q3 net sales of US$158.9 billion, an 11 percent increase from last year, with net profit rising to US$15.3 billion. Sales were driven in large part by Amazon Web Services (AWS), which continues to attract businesses looking for AI-powered cloud solutions. It brought in US$27.5 billion, a year-on-year rise of 18 percent.
The competitive landscape for AWS, however, has never been tougher, as both Microsoft and Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google intensify their focus on AI investments and cloud infrastructure.
To match the competition, the company plans to scale AWS’ AI capabilities by building new data centers and computing capacity to meet increasing demand from enterprise customers.
Amazon’s advertising revenue also posted a 19 percent increase year-on-year, signifying the division's growing role within the company’s broader business. In addition, the firm's international segment posted an operating profit for the first time in over a year, pointing to a recovery in regions outside the US.
Intel beats estimates as restructuring efforts continue
Intel released its Q3 results as it continues a restructuring plan geared at improving performance.
Revenue for Intel's data center and AI segment rose 9 percent to US$3.3 billion, outpacing analysts' estimates, but the company posted a US$16.6 billion net loss due to restructuring and impairment charges.
Intel has been facing mounting pressure from NVIDIA (NASAQ:NVDA) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), which dominate the AI chip market in market share. While Intel’s traditional PC and server chip businesses have seen renewed demand, the company has largely missed out on the AI investment boom, which is dominated by NVIDIA's GPUs.
Intel’s outlook for Q4 projects revenue of between US$13.3 billion and US$14.3 billion, and the company has set ambitious targets to increase its capital expenditures for AI hardware in 2025.
However, Intel’s gross margin for the quarter fell short of expectations at 18 percent, indicating that the company has significant ground to cover in cost management and profit recovery.
Despite these challenges, Intel’s longstanding relationships with PC manufacturers and its ongoing investment in foundry services offer the potential to expand its revenue streams.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Meta, Microsoft Shares Down Despite Beating Expectations in Latest Results
Meta (NASDAQ:META) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) both released their latest quarterly results on Wednesday (October 30), recording share price drops despite year-on-year revenue improvements.
Meta reported revenue of US$40.59 billion, surpassing analysts’ forecasts of US$40.3 billion. The social media giant’s net income for the quarter reached US$15.69 billion, with diluted earnings per share standing at US$6.03.
Microsoft, meanwhile, generated US$65.6 billion in quarterly revenue, beating projections of US$64.51 billion and marking a 16 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
Both companies said AI remains central to growth, especially as they expand their tech infrastructure.
Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg attributed the company's performance to ongoing AI advancements across its suite of platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
“We also have strong momentum with Meta AI, Llama adoption, and AI-powered glasses," he added.
However, Meta’s AI expansion comes with rising costs, and the company said it is projecting "significant capital expenditures growth" in 2025. These expenses will involve heightened depreciation and operational costs related to Meta’s expanded data centers and computational systems supporting its AI capabilities.
Microsoft’s performance this quarter was similarly buoyed by its AI-driven services, particularly within its cloud division. The company reported that revenue from its Azure platform and other cloud services saw a 33 percent year-on-year increase, with about one-third of that growth attributed to demand for AI solutions.
As more companies adopt cloud-based AI applications, Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure has enabled clients to access powerful computational resources without direct investment in their own systems.
This has proved appealing to smaller businesses and large enterprises alike, according to CEO Satya Nadella, who also highlighted the role of AI in strengthening Microsoft’s competitive position in the tech landscape. “I feel pretty good that going into the second half of even this fiscal year that some of that supply-demand will match up,” he further noted.
Microsoft’s quarterly performance follows a similar boost reported by Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google, which experienced a 15 percent year-on-year increase in cloud revenues in its latest quarter.
The earnings from Meta, Microsoft and Google underscore the rising significance of cloud and AI technology in big tech’s financial growth, where AI is increasingly viewed as a foundational component of operations. Analysts have suggested that AI, previously seen as speculative, has now transitioned into a key driver of returns for tech investors.
A recent outlook by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) notes that AI-centric companies, particularly those focused on cloud integration, are expected to remain profitable as enterprises rely on external providers for access to scalable AI tools.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
BlinkLab Limited Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.