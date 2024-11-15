Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BlinkLab

BlinkLab Limited (ASX: BB1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of BlinkLab Limited (‘BB1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BB1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 20 November 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Blinklab Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

artifical intelligence stocksmedical device investingartificial intelligence investingasx:bb1Artificial Intelligence Investing
BB1:AU
BlinkLab Limited
BlinkLab Limited

BlinkLab Limited


Syntheia (CSE:SYAI)

Syntheia: Game-changing Conversational AI Solutions for the Enterprise, SMB Markets


Syntheia (CSE:SYAI)

Syntheia


BlinkLab

BlinkLab to Participate in the Landmark Monash University Autism/ADHD MAGNET Project

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”), an innovative digital healthcare company developing smartphone-based AI powered diagnostic tests for neurological conditions, is pleased to announce their participation in the landmark MAGNET (Monash Autism & ADHD Genetics and Neurodevelopment) study conducted by Monash University’s School of Psychological Sciences.

Link: https://molecularautism.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13229-021-00457-3

Tall buildings, Meta and Microsoft logos.

Tech 5: Big Tech Players Release Latest Results, Super Micro Shares Plummet

Wall Street had a mixed week, with indexes rising early in the week but closing lower on Thursday (October 31) due to concerns about rising AI costs and weak economic data.

Despite a weaker-than-expected US jobs report on Friday (November 1), the market opened higher, helped by a strong earnings report from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which closed a week of earnings reports by showing a massive spike in profits from its cloud and AI businesses.

Market watchers are now looking ahead to election results on November 5 and the US Federal Reserves rate cut next week. Stay informed on the latest developments in the tech world with the Investing News Network's round-up below.

Keep reading...Show less
A stock chart above globe.

Mixed Bag as Tech Giants Apple, Amazon and Intel Release Quarterly Results

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) released their latest quarterly results this week, revealing a mixed bag as competition in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector intensifies.

Read on for more details from their announcements and how investors reacted.

You can also click here for a look at the latest results from Meta (NASDAQ:META) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Keep reading...Show less
AI imagery superimposed over man.

Meta, Microsoft Shares Down Despite Beating Expectations in Latest Results

Meta (NASDAQ:META) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) both released their latest quarterly results on Wednesday (October 30), recording share price drops despite year-on-year revenue improvements.

Meta reported revenue of US$40.59 billion, surpassing analysts’ forecasts of US$40.3 billion. The social media giant’s net income for the quarter reached US$15.69 billion, with diluted earnings per share standing at US$6.03.

Microsoft, meanwhile, generated US$65.6 billion in quarterly revenue, beating projections of US$64.51 billion and marking a 16 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Keep reading...Show less

Syntheia: Game-changing Conversational AI Solutions for the Enterprise, SMB Markets

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2024 Performance Figures

GMV Minerals Inc. Intersects Two Thick Lithium Claystone Horizons Testing 1,250 Hectares at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

Non-Compliance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1

×