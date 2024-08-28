Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BlinkLab

2024 Annual Report & Appendix 4E

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its Annual Report.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Blinklab Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

BlinkLab Limited
BlinkLab Limited

BlinkLab Limited


ASX Disclosure pursuant to ASIC Deed Poll

ASX Disclosure pursuant to ASIC Deed Poll

Person using laptop with generative AI, ChatGPT and other symbols floating between them.

12 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2024)

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT created a major buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot software application that uses machine learning techniques to emulate human-written conversations. A hitherto niche subsector in the AI industry, this technology is called generative AI, and it's been making an impact on myriad industries, including marketing, security, healthcare, gaming, communication, customer service and software development.

While generative AI technology is in its early stages, Reid Menge, co-portfolio manager for the BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund, sees immense potential. “ChatGPT is nearly as smart as the human brain today,” he said, “and with the computational horsepower being used to train these AI models, imagine the capabilities of these generative AI services by 2025.”

Robotic hand and human hand reaching out to touch glowing brain.

ASX AI Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve and advance rapidly, becoming increasingly integrated in the automation of everyday life and a focal point of growth in the technology sector.

AI is also becoming a major focus for the Australian government, whose budget for the 2023/2024 fiscal year outlines a plan to invest AU$101.2 million in AI development and adoption over the coming years. That includes AU$17 million announced in December 2023 to fund up to five AI Adopt Centres for small- and medium-sized businesses.

According to a September 2023 report from IDC on worldwide AI spending, Australia, along with Korea and India, is leading the Asia-Pacific region in spending on AI solutions; the three countries are also leading when it comes to AI adoption in the area. Spending in the region, excluding Japan and China, is expected to reach US$28.2 billion by 2027.

AMD logo displayed on cell phone.

AMD to Acquire ZT Systems for US$4.9 Billion to Enhance AI Infrastructure

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ:AMD) is looking to further enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure with the acquisition of AI service provider ZT Systems for US$4.9 billion.

Announced on Monday (August 19), the definitive agreement is AMD's latest move to reinforce its position in the data center market. In the last year it has spent over US$1 billion to enhance its AI ecosystem and software capabilities as it seeks to better compete with AI powerhouse NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), which offers more complete AI systems.

The deal, set to be completed in the first half of 2025, will be financed with 75 percent cash and 25 percent stock.

AI chip.

Tech 5: Stocks Rise as Inflation Cools, Google Unveils New AI-Powered Devices

The stock market recovered this week as inflation data bolstered interest rate cut expectations in the US.

The same couldn't be said for cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin and Ether struggling to break past resistance levels.

As for top company news, the judge who presided over the Epic Games vs. Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) case made it clear he will order the company to open up its app store — a decision made public the day after the Made by Google event.

"Google AI" on phone screen.

Google's New Pixel Devices Promise Enhanced AI Capabilities

Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Made by Google event on August 13 (Tuesday) showcased a range of new products in its Pixel lineup, with a particular emphasis on its new Pixel 9 smartphones and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Four new models were introduced: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company also unveiled new versions of its Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds. These devices boast advanced features including built-in AI integration powered by Google’s G4 Tensor chip and Gemini Nano, Google’s smallest language model.

BlinkLab Limited
