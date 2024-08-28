- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
2024 Annual Report & Appendix 4E
BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its Annual Report.
This article includes content from Blinklab Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
BlinkLab Limited
Overview
BlinkLab (ASX:BB1) offers a smartphone-based diagnostic platform that leverages computer vision, artificial intelligence and machine learning. A company started by neuroscientists at Princeton University, Blinklab has developed the technology over the last several years providing an app-enabled, smartphone-based diagnostic tool for evaluating children with neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism and ADHD.
The app turns the mobile phone into a medical device for an effortless way of conducting remote and rapid tests.
BlinkLab’s smartphone-based technology, which uses AI and machine learning (ML), makes it attractive to investors. Like other industries, AI is becoming very popular in the healthcare sector. According to Statista, the AI healthcare market is expected to proliferate from $11 billion in 2021 to $187 billion in 2030. The increasing use of AI is driven by advanced ML algorithms, access to data, and use of 5G technology. AI and ML technologies can evaluate and analyze enormous volumes of data faster than humans.
Artificial intelligence, and particularly machine learning, has the potential to serve as the great equalizer for many behavioural healthcare concerns like autism. According to recent data, 97 percent of adults in the United States own a cellular device, and 85 percent own a smartphone. In emerging economies such as Mexico, South Africa, India, Philippines, etc., most adults have access to a mobile phone of some kind, with 53 percent having access to a phone that can connect to the internet and run apps (a smartphone). As these percentages continue to rise and internet-powered devices become ubiquitous, access to digital services can become democratised on a global scale. While autism spectrum disorder (ASD) services are currently restricted to relatively privileged populations, digital solutions powered by emerging data science methodologies can make access to autism therapy universal.
Large players are investing in this segment to tap into the vast potential of these new technologies. One such example was Pfizer’s acquisition of ResApp. In October 2022, Pfizer acquired Queensland University startup ResApp Health for $179 million. ResApp developed a smartphone technology to detect respiratory diseases using cough analysis accurately. Furthermore, big tech companies such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet are also now venturing into the AI healthcare market.
Company Highlights
- Australia-based BlinkLab is focused on transforming mental healthcare through an AI-enabled smartphone application, a breakthrough technology developed at Princeton University.
- The company’s innovative approach leverages the power of smartphones, AI and machine learning to deliver screening tests specifically designed for children as young as 18 months old. This marks a significant advancement, considering traditional diagnoses typically occur around five years of age, often missing the crucial early window for effective intervention.
- Once approved by the regulators, this cutting-edge digital technology is poised to capture the imagination of both investors and major pharmaceutical companies, eager to embrace transformative solutions in healthcare.
- BlinkLab is led by an experienced management team and leading experts in the field of machine learning, autism and brain development bridging the most advanced technological innovations with groundbreaking scientific research. The company is chaired by Brian Leedman, an experienced biotechnology entrepreneur and founder of ResApp Health, a digital diagnostic company recently acquired by Pfizer.
Key Technology and Applications
Neurobehavioral assays of brain function can reveal fundamental mechanisms underlying neuropsychiatric conditions, but typically require centrally located equipment in a laboratory test facility. Consequently, these tests are often unpleasant for participants as they require instruments attached to their face and cannot be used at scale in daily clinical practice, particularly with paediatric patients.
BlinkLab has developed a smartphone-based software platform, known as ‘BlinkLab Test, to perform neurobehavioural testing free from facial instruments or other fixed location equipment. This AI-based platform is designed to be used at home or in similar environments, independently or with the assistance of a caregiver, while following instructions from the mobile-device application. The tests include, but are not limited to, eyeblink conditioning (EBC), a form of sensory-motor associative learning, prepulse inhibition of the acoustic startle response (PPI), which measures the ability to filter out irrelevant information through sensorimotor gating, startle habituation, which measures the ability for the intrinsic damping of repetitive stimuli and sensory adaptation, and habituation of eye blink response, which serve as biomarkers for neurological and psychiatric disorders.
The BlinkLab App combines a smartphone’s ability to deliver stimuli and acquire data using computer vision with a secure cloud-based portal for data storage and analysis. In the experiments, each audio and/or visual stimulus is presented with millisecond-precise control over parameters such as timing, amplitude and frequency. To maintain participant attention, an entertaining movie of choice is shown with normalized audio levels. Participants’ responses are measured by the smartphone’s camera and microphone, and are processed in real time using state-of-the art computer vision techniques, fully anonymized, and transferred securely to the analysis portal. There, BlinkLab’s in-house AI/machine learning algorithms then perform clustering and statistical analysis to identify the prediction value of the experiment in the particular data set.
BlinkLab Test is initially developed as a prescription diagnostic aid to healthcare professionals (HCP) considering the diagnosis of ASD in patients 18 months through 72 months of age at risk for developmental delay. In collaboration with Princeton University in the US and Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands, the company has conducted several trials using BlinkLab test as an early assessment tool for autism. Autism represents a global challenge, with 1 in 44 children identified with ASD. With no early tests currently available to detect the condition, the majority of children are diagnosed with the condition as late as age five. Blinklab’s mobile app can aid in early detection. The child can watch their favourite movie or cartoon on the phone, and while they watch, the app will record their reactions, providing key information on the functioning of the brain. BlinkLab tests can help with early diagnosis of autism as early as age one-and-a-half, leading to timely intervention that can make a significant impact on the child’s development.
BlinkLab will be subject to regulatory oversight as a medical device and must clear clinical studies. Previous clinical trials done by Blinklab have shown an impressive success rate, achieving sensitivity of 85 percent and specificity of 84 percent. The company notes these trials are very similar to those required by US FDA and have shown a much higher accuracy compared to currently approved products.
In order for the BlinkLab Device to be used as a clinical aid in the diagnosis of ASD, BlinkLab will need to complete a pivotal registrational study and subsequently apply for FDA registration and reimbursement for the tests. The registrational study intends to recruit up to 500 subjects. Enrolments for this study will start during the second half of 2024, with study completion expected by mid-2025. The potential to participate in a disruptive and scalable AI-powered technology close to regulatory approval should attract attention from big medical technology companies.
BlinkLab is led by an experienced management team and directors with a proven track record in building companies and vast knowledge in digital healthcare, computer vision, AI and machine learning. The company’s chairman, Brian Leedman, is an experienced biotechnology entrepreneur and founder of ResApp Health, a digital diagnostic company for respiratory conditions, which was recently acquired by Pfizer for $179 million before reaching FDA approval for their main diagnostic product.
Key Management People
Dr. Henk-Jan Boele – Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Henk-Jan Boele is an assistant professor of neuroscience at the Medical Center of Erasmus University and a researcher at Princeton University. He obtained his PhD from Erasmus University in 2014. Boele has always been pushing scientific and methodological boundaries and received numerous government and industry grants in the field of neuroscience.
Peter Boele – Founder and Chief Technology Officer
Peter Boele holds a bachelor’s degree in history and philosophy from Leiden University. He has over 20 years of experience in software development and has worked with Erasmus University, Leaseweb, Kaboom Informatics and Insocial.
Dr. Anton Uvarov – Founder and Chief Operational Officer
Anton Uvarov holds a Ph.D. from the University of Manitoba and an MBA from the Haskayne School of Business. He has rich experience in bio-technology investments with a particular focus on neuroscience and has successfully led several IPOs. He started his career as a biotechnology analyst with Citigroup, US.
Dr. Bas Koekkoek – Founder and Chief Scientific Officer
Bas Koekkoek is an assistant professor at Erasmus Medical Center. Koekkoek has been working at the Department of Neuroscience mainly in the role of rapid prototype of new technology and techniques for neuroscience. He has numerous publications in the area of brain development including Nature and Science journals.
Professor Sam Wang – Founder and Chair of Advisory Board
Sam Wang holds a PhD from Stanford University. He is a professor of neuroscience at Princeton University, has published over 100 articles on the brain in leading scientific journals and has received numerous awards. He gives public lectures on a regular basis and has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, NPR, and the Fox News Channel.
Professor Chris de Zeeuw – Founder and Scientific Advisor
Chris de Zeeuw is chairman of the Department of Neuroscience at Erasmus MC in Rotterdam and vice-director at the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience in Amsterdam. De Zeeuw has received over 100 grants, including the Pioneer Award from ZonMw and the ERC advanced grant. In 2006, he received the Beatrix Award for Brain Research from Her Majesty the Queen; in 2014, he became an elected member of the Dutch Academy of Arts & Science; and in 2018, he received the international Casella Prize for Physiology.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
12 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2024)
The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT created a major buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.
ChatGPT is an AI chatbot software application that uses machine learning techniques to emulate human-written conversations. A hitherto niche subsector in the AI industry, this technology is called generative AI, and it's been making an impact on myriad industries, including marketing, security, healthcare, gaming, communication, customer service and software development.
While generative AI technology is in its early stages, Reid Menge, co-portfolio manager for the BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund, sees immense potential. “ChatGPT is nearly as smart as the human brain today,” he said, “and with the computational horsepower being used to train these AI models, imagine the capabilities of these generative AI services by 2025.”
According to Grand View Research, the generative AI market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 34.6 percent between 2022 and 2030 to reach an impressive US$109.37 billion.
Although investors can’t directly take a position in privately owned OpenAI, several technology stocks offer exposure to the expected growth in generative AI technology.
Below, the Investing News Network showcases 12 technology stocks that stand to benefit the most from the rise in advancements and adoption of AI chatbot technologies and seven smaller companies that may be perfectly positioned to profit from their advancements in generative AI.
All market cap and share price data were current as of August 8, 2024.
Biggest generative AI stocks to watch
These 12 tech giants offer investors exposure to generative AI by offering their own chatbots and generative AI products, developing the hardware and software necessary for AI and integrating AI into their product.
1. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)
Market cap: US$2.99 trillion; current share price: US$402.69
After having initially invested at least US$3 billion in OpenAI a few years ago, the technology behemoth Microsoft reportedly committed to investing up to another US$10 billion in the chatbot creator in the years ahead.
Microsoft built its own AI solutions, Bing AI and Copilot, based on OpenAI's technology. Bing is integrated into Windows 11's taskbar, allowing users to query the chatbot directly with Microsoft's Edge browser, Chrome and Safari. The company also recently partnered with Palantir to provide AI tools to US defense and intelligence agencies.
2. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Market cap: US$2.58 trillion; current share price: US$104.97
Nvidia is a pioneer and global leader in graphics processing unit (GPU) technology. Nvidia designs specialized chips used to train AI and machine learning models. The company also offers supercomputing processing capabilities to scientific researchers around the world.
While its been well known in computer and gaming spaces for a long time, its focus on the AI sector has been driving its growth in recent years. Nvidia's market value has grown by 135 percent year-over-year and at one point the company even took the title of world’s most valuable company from rivals Microsoft and Apple.
Generative AI's explosive growth is driving the market for chips designed by companies like Nvidia and Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL), another chip-making giant, and Micron (NASDAQ:MU), a company that makes memory chips, which are another important component to training generative AI systems.
3. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Market cap: US$2 trillion; current share price: US$162.03
Alphabet, Google’s parent company, has played an important role in advancing generative AI technology. Its latest AI model, Gemini, is available in three sizes – Nano, Pro and Ultra – to meet various levels of user needs. According to the company, Gemini is "able to efficiently run on everything from data centers to mobile devices."
Alphabet is leveraging generative AI across its business segments. Its AI accelerator chip, TPU v5p, was developed for neural network machine learning and is designed to scale large clusters, reducing the time needed to train large language models.
4. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Market cap: US$1.74 trillion; current share price: US$165.80
Amazon subsidiary and cloud-computing platform Amazon Web Services (AWS) evolved out of Amazon’s transition from an online retailer to one of the world’s largest technology companies. AWS’s wide range of services includes computing, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and AI.
AWS has many AI business tools on offer across four verticals: AI services, AI platforms, AI frameworks and AI infrastructure. Generative AI is nothing new to Amazon, as the technology forms the basis of conversational experiences with Amazon’s all-too-familiar Alexa.
Last year, AWS introduced Bedrock, a service that enhances software with generative AI capabilities such as turning text into images or creating text for blog posts, emails and documents, and it has since added more features to the service.
5. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)
Market cap: US$1.29 trillion; current share price: US$509.63
Meta has expressed its commitment to continued research within the generative AI sphere with an open-source approach to its software developments. The giant behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp is one of the most influential companies in tech, sharing ranks with the likes of Microsoft and Alphabet.
In April 2024, Meta introduced its Meta AI, which is built with Meta Llama 3. The AI is integrated into Meta's apps and also exists as a standalone website.
Meta's products use machine learning to streamline Facebook ad campaign generation and help businesses reach the right consumers. Its Q2 2024 quarterly report showed a 21.7 percent increase in ad revenue compared to last year.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has maintained that increased spending on AI infrastructure is necessary to maintain its competitive position. The company has been implementing cost-saving measures to offset these investments and balance the financial impacts of its AI initiatives.
6. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
Market cap: US$635.22 billion; current share price: US$198.84
The automotive company that brought self-driving cars out of sci-fi and into reality is now on a mission to develop advanced, generative autonomous vehicles using the massive amounts of data collected from its cars. One of Tesla's goals is to develop a fully self-driving vehicle, but the company is also working on other AI initiatives like a bi-pedal autonomous Tesla Bot.
While the roll-out of Tesla’s self-driving technology has run into issues in the US, it was given the green light to begin testing the software in a pilot program in Shanghai on June 14. In July 2023, the company said it was spending "north of a billion dollars" from mid-2023 until the end of 2024 on Dojo, a supercomputer that collects the data and uses it to train generative AI models that Tesla vehicles use to operate.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk created a separate AI company called xAI, formed with the intent of using generative AI to "understand the meaning of the universe." It is currently working on a large language model called Grok that can "answer almost anything" and even prompt users to ask specific questions. Musk recently suggested Tesla could invest in xAI and use Grok, but this would need to be approved by Tesla's board and could be a conflict of interest.
7. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)
Market cap: US$355.4 billion; current share price: US$128.96
Oracle is a tech company that's been around since the 1970s. In the early 2000s, it began buying up other software companies, and today it is one of the leading providers of cloud-based database management software. Its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Generative AI service was released on January 23.
The software uses Cohere’s platform to allow businesses to incorporate large language models into software they're already using. Oracle has been involved in a long-term partnership agreement with Nvidia to provide generative AI solutions to complex issues.
8. SAP (NYSE:SAP)
Market cap: US$239.65 billion; current share price: US$206.28
SAP SE is a software company out of Walldorf, Germany, with a line of generative AI products that aid companies in resource planning. In September 2023, the company released Joule, a natural language generative AI assistant designed to streamline tasks and improve workflow. Joule is available in SAP’s complete cloud portfolio and can be seamlessly integrated into the company's entire line of business AI offerings.
To further research how cloud technology can support AI applications, SAP SE has been collaborating with UC Berkley's Sky Computing Lab. The company was also recently recognized as one of the world’s most sustainable companies in 2024 by TIME Magazine and data firm Statista.
9. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
Market cap: US$235.11 billion; current share price: US$530.24
Adobe has a suite of design software that makes up its Creative Cloud platform and began rolling out AI-powered software with machine-learning capabilities in 2022. In March 2023, the company launched its newest generative AI iteration, Adobe Sensei GenAI, which features a list of services designed to improve marketing and content creation workflows. The AI tool is now part of its Adobe Experience Cloud.
In March 2024, Adobe and Microsoft joined forces to merge Adobe’s Experience Manager Sites capabilities with Microsoft Copilot, enabling users to harness the power of Adobe Firefly generative AI directly within Microsoft Word.
10. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)
Market cap: US$184.64 billion; current share price: US$45.83
Multinational digital communications firm Cisco Systems is a leader in IT and communications networks. The company has a large portfolio of multi-cloud products and applications, alongside strong relationships with Azure, AWS, Nvidia and Google Cloud.
Cisco’s AI and machine learning offerings encompass a wide range of computing solutions for enterprises, including a focus on cybersecurity. Cisco has also brought to market new generative AI tools for IT professionals, including its own AI Assistant.
11. IBM (NYSE:IBM)
Market cap: US$177.42 billion; current share price: US$192.61
IBM reportedly has one of the world’s largest AI research programs. The multinational tech company offers various AI solutions for cloud computing, IT operations, customer service, business automation, natural language processing and more. The MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, a collaborative effort between the two establishments, works to advance research in healthcare, security and finance.
IBM has also been working with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to build tools capable of defending AI models from cyberattacks. More recently, in May, IBM and Palo Alto Networks partnered to develop and provide AI-powered cybersecurity to their customers.
12. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
Market cap: US$87.23 billion; current share price: US$20.49
Intel produces microprocessors that power many of the world’s PCs and mobile devices. A household name, Intel continues to advance semiconductor design and is one of the world's largest semiconductor chip manufacturers in the world by revenue. Intel's Meteor Lake is the company's first consumer chip with a built-in neural processor for machine learning tasks.
The company has recently hit some road bumps, including plans to produce an AI chip alongside SoftBank (TSE:9984) falling through "after the U.S. chipmaker struggled to meet SoftBank's requirements," according to the Financial Times.
Other generative AI stocks to watch
The following companies have not yet reached the market capitalization of our top 12, but are each worth billions of dollars and have made some amazing achievements in generative AI technology in their own right, making them interesting prospects for investors.
In alphabetical order, they are:
- C3.ai (NYSE:AI), a company providing software as a service product to the financial and oil and gas industries. Its partnership with Alphabet allows C3.ai generative AI applications to be available on Google Cloud.
- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD), a cybersecurity provider that monitors and analyzes Internet activity, detecting threats and blocking attacks with its generative AI-powered security analyzing software, Charlotte AI. This service is available to every Falcon user and provides real-time feedback on a company’s risk landscape.
- DynaTrace (NYSE:DT), a data-analysis company that provides real-time feedback on IT infrastructure for various companies using its generative AI assistant, Davis.
- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a company that develops and markets routers, switches, network management software, network security products and software-defined networking technology. In 2021, the company introduced AI services to its networking technology and on January 29 the company unveiled the industry's first AI-Native Networking Platform.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), a data warehouse that uses generative AI to provide companies with analytical reports to help them make more informed and lucrative decisions.
- Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), a data-mining platform for government agencies. The company has been working with the US Department of Defense to research and develop generative AI and machine learning technology for national defense.
- UiPath (NYSE:PATH), a software company with roots in Romania and headquarters in New York. UiPath designs robotic process automation software to reduce or eliminate boring or repetitive tasks like data extraction and file management, saving companies in a wide range of industries hundreds of hours thanks to its AI and generative AI software.
FAQs for generative AI
What is generative AI?
Generative AI is an emerging AI technology based on deep learning models and algorithms that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.
What are generative AI examples?
Some of the most notable examples of generative AI are ChatGPT, DALL-E 2, Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, Gemini and Copilot.
OpenAI's DALL-E 2 is an AI system that can create realistic images and art from a description in natural language. Similar to DALL-E 2, Midjourney generates images from prompts. Stable Diffusion is a latent text-to-image diffusion model capable of generating photo-realistic images given any text input. Microsoft's Copilot is a feature of the Bing search engine that leverages the same technology as ChatGPT.
What are the hottest generative AI startups?
According to technology and business magazine e-Week, in addition to ChatGPT creator OpenAI, some of the other leading generative AI startups include Hugging Face, Synthesis AI, Jasper and Cohere.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2023.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
ASX AI Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024
Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve and advance rapidly, becoming increasingly integrated in the automation of everyday life and a focal point of growth in the technology sector.
AI is also becoming a major focus for the Australian government, whose budget for the 2023/2024 fiscal year outlines a plan to invest AU$101.2 million in AI development and adoption over the coming years. That includes AU$17 million announced in December 2023 to fund up to five AI Adopt Centres for small- and medium-sized businesses.
According to a September 2023 report from IDC on worldwide AI spending, Australia, along with Korea and India, is leading the Asia-Pacific region in spending on AI solutions; the three countries are also leading when it comes to AI adoption in the area. Spending in the region, excluding Japan and China, is expected to reach US$28.2 billion by 2027.
Although the AI market is relatively small in Australia, it’s growing. To help investors understand the options available, the Investing News Network used TradingView's stock screener to find the top AI stocks on ASX by market cap. All ASX AI stocks data was current as of August 17, 2024; companies whose business is focused mainly on AI were considered.
1. NEXTDC (ASX:NXT)
Market cap: AU$10.28 billion; current share price: AU$17.11
NEXTDC is Australia’s leading data centre operator, with 13 functioning centres throughout Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Japan, and nine more currently in the works. The company has forged several business and academic partnerships to enhance Australia's digital infrastructure.
NEXTDC revealed last September that it would be partnering with La Trobe Business School’s Research Centre for Data Analytics and Cognition on research into future theoretical and practical applications of AI across a range of industries.
On August 6, NEXTDC obtained NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) DGX-Ready Data Center Program certification, enabling them to optimize NVIDIA's AI platforms and power advanced AI data centres in Australia. This certification allows NEXTDC to guide Australian organizations through a range of digital infrastructure architectures tailored for NVIDIA's AI technology and provides access to NVIDIA's infrastructure options to address the challenges of AI infrastructure.
2. BrainChip (ASX:BRN)
Market cap: AU$368.12 million; current share price: AU$0.19
BrainChip is the company behind akida, a revolutionary digital neuromorphic chip that’s built with a spiking neural network, a type of artificial network that mimics the way messages are passed between neurons in the human brain.
Because the AI is inside the chip, the chip is able to learn on its own and is not reliant on the cloud or other networks. This makes it much more secure and reduces latency as well.
On June 5, the company released a white paper for its newly developed technology called TENNs-PLEIADES, an efficient AI processor that can perform complex tasks like decision-making, object recognition and data analysis. Unlike akida, this chip is designed for spatiotemporal classification and detection using event-based data, making it particularly well-suited for low-latency applications such as self-driving cars.
3. Appen (ASX:APX)
Market cap: AU$244.19 million; current share price: AU$1.10
Appen began in 1996 as an automated speech recognition startup by a couple based in Sydney, New South Wales. Today, the company operates as a trusted partner to firms transitioning to AI usage, with a suite of industry-specific large language models and AI-training products.
Appen has struggled in recent years to retain its market share as generative AI has increased in popularity. In January, long-time partner Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) cut ties to focus on in-house AI.
As its share price is down significantly from its peak at the beginning of this decade and revenue was down in 2023, this stock could be risky. Interested investors should perform their due diligence and keep a close eye on upcoming results. Appen’s Q2 results showed revenue growth and a positive month-on-month trajectory, despite the loss of Google’s business, and its share price responded positively to the news.
4. Bigtincan Holdings (ASX:BTH)
Market cap: AU$94.49 million; current share price: AU$0.12
Bigtincan Holdings is a sales platform that uses AI to help companies improve their customers’ buying experience by making the process more efficient and personalised. Bigtincan’s list of partners includes Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), SalesForce (NYSE:CRM) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Its large language model, GenieAI, was launched in March 2023.
Bigtincan’s H1 fiscal year 2024 report revealed that GenieAI started generating revenue during the period, and the company reported positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), up 136 percent from the previous reporting period. Its fiscal year results briefing for 2024 will be released on August 27.
5. AI-Media Technologies (ASX:AIM)
Market cap: AU$87.7 million; current share price: AU$0.42
AI-Media Technologies is a global media access provider with operations in four key regions: Australia and New Zealand, North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and Asia. It was founded in 2003 by Tony Abrahams and Alex Jones, who was born deaf.
The company uses AI to transcribe speech, making media accessible to all and is now one of the world’s leading caption and translation providers. AI-Media technologies began trading on the ASX on September 15, 2020.
FAQs for investing in AI
What is artificial intelligence?
AI is defined as human intelligence exhibited by machines. The development of graphics processing units with faster and more powerful chips has supported the emergence of AI technologies.
Where is AI used?
AI has been heralded as a technology of the fourth industrial revolution, with heavy investment from industries including transportation, manufacturing, education and agriculture. Some of the sectors that will likely see the fastest AI investment growth in the coming years are healthcare, pharmaceutical research, retail, industrial automation, finance and intelligent process automation.
How to invest in AI stocks?
Investors looking to capitalise on AI's growth potential have a number of entry points when it comes to stocks. It's key for each person to practise due diligence and speak to their broker to determine the most suitable investments.
The companies listed above have a strong focus on AI, but investing in companies that are using AI as part of a larger business model is one way to gain indirect exposure to the sector. Examples of stocks like this on the ASX include Block (ASX:SQ2), WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), Seek (ASX:SEK) and Xero (ASX:XRO).
For a more diversified approach, the Betashares Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (ASX:RBTZ) invests in companies involved in the development of AI applications all across the globe. Investing in an exchange-traded fund is a low-cost way to benefit from a sector without directly buying individual stocks.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2020.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
AMD to Acquire ZT Systems for US$4.9 Billion to Enhance AI Infrastructure
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ:AMD) is looking to further enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure with the acquisition of AI service provider ZT Systems for US$4.9 billion.
Announced on Monday (August 19), the definitive agreement is AMD's latest move to reinforce its position in the data center market. In the last year it has spent over US$1 billion to enhance its AI ecosystem and software capabilities as it seeks to better compete with AI powerhouse NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), which offers more complete AI systems.
The deal, set to be completed in the first half of 2025, will be financed with 75 percent cash and 25 percent stock.
AMD expects the purchase to be accretive to its non-GAAP earnings by the end of next year. Reuters quotes CFO Jean Hu as saying that the acquisition is seen enhancing the company's revenue growth starting in 2026.
ZT Systems is known for its expertise in designing and deploying large-scale data center infrastructure. The company’s systems are used by major hyperscale computing providers, making it a key player in the data center industry.
As mentioned, the acquisition aligns with AMD’s strategy of expanding its AI hardware and infrastructure offerings, which are critical for handling the increasing demands of AI applications and cloud computing.
AMD’s CEO, Lisa Su, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition, stating that ZT Systems’ capabilities will accelerate the deployment of AMD’s AI graphics processing units at scale.
"Combining our high-performance Instinct AI accelerator, EPYC CPU, and networking product portfolios with ZT Systems’ industry-leading data center systems expertise will enable AMD to deliver end-to-end data center AI infrastructure at scale with our ecosystem of OEM and ODM partners," she added in the company’s press release.
As part of the transaction, AMD plans to divest ZT Systems’ manufacturing business and will seek a strategic partner to acquire this segment. However, the acquisition will retain around 1,000 of ZT Systems’ 2,500 employees.
ZT Systems’ CEO, Frank Zhang, will join AMD and oversee the integration of the company’s design and customer enablement teams within AMD’s Data Center Solutions Business Group.
Shareholders reacted positively to the news, with AMD's share price ending Monday up 12.46 percent.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Tech 5: Stocks Rise as Inflation Cools, Google Unveils New AI-Powered Devices
The stock market recovered this week as inflation data bolstered interest rate cut expectations in the US.
The same couldn't be said for cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin and Ether struggling to break past resistance levels.
As for top company news, the judge who presided over the Epic Games vs. Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) case made it clear he will order the company to open up its app store — a decision made public the day after the Made by Google event.
Stay informed on the latest developments in the tech world with the Investing News Network's round-up.
1. Markets continue recovering after crash
The markets opened with muted trading activity this week as investors awaited for key inflation data.
The overall market sentiment remained positive, with most major indexes showing signs of recovery. The VIX index stood at 20 on Monday (August 12), a sharp contrast from a week ago, when it topped out at 33.71.
Tuesday (August 13) brought a sense of cautious optimism to the markets as participants braced for the release of July producer price (PPI) index data. PPI rose 0.1 percent to hit 2.2 percent, lower than the expected 2.3 percent.
Bolstered by positive data and optimism surrounding the consumer price index (CPI) report, markets opened high on Wednesday (August 14) and continued to rise after the report’s release, which showed a seasonally adjusted increase of 0.2 percent compared to June. The 12 month inflation rate came in at 2.9 percent, its lowest since March 2021.
The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) and S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) closed higher, but losses for Alphabet, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) held the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) back.
Nasdaq Composite's performance, week of August 12, 2024.
Chart via Google Finance.
With a rate cut all but guaranteed for September, all major sectors moved higher on Thursday (August 15), with tech and resources stocks leading the TSX to its sixth daily win, its longest streak in 13 months.
On Friday (August 16), the VIX opened at 15.29, its lowest score since July 23. All indexes were up on Friday morning, with the Russell 2000 Index (INDEXRUSSELL:RUT) leading in gains as market participants rotated back into small-cap stocks.
All major indexes ended the week higher, with the Nasdaq Composite finishing at 17,631.72, the S&P 500 at 5, 554.25 and the Nasdaq 100 at 19,508.52. The Russell 2000 had the biggest increase, rising by 0.3 percent to end at 2,141.92.
2. Bitcoin back in "accumulation mode"
Bitcoin's value has fluctuated this week. After climbing late last week, the cryptocurrency's price dropped by almost 5 percent on Sunday (August 11) to around US$58,500 by the end of the night.
Bitcoin then spent most of the week stuck within a range of US$58,000 and US$60,000, with analysts expecting further declines in the coming weeks as the market shows signs of seller dominance.
After Tuesday's PPI report, Bitcoin briefly topped US$61,000, and stayed close to that mark through early Wednesday. However, gains were quickly reversed after Wednesday's CPI report release. Bitcoin dipped below the US$58,000 mark again late Thursday afternoon, dragging major cryptocurrencies down alongside it.
Data from Glassnode suggests that Bitcoin is back in “accumulation mode,” a period when investors are actively buying and holding onto an asset. Analysts predict a potential breakout in the near future as buyer interest grows. Titan of Crypto posited that its price could return to US$66,000 by September, based on past trends.
Ether also hasn't fully recovered from the crypto selloff on August 5, down 14 percent in as many days. Ether spent the week bouncing between US$2,600 and US$2,800.
Crypto anon McKenna wrote that they don’t see Ether breaking past US$2,900 until mid-September.
Ethereum gas fees have also dropped significantly, due to reduced demand for block space and the March Dencun upgrade according to Ryan Lee, chief analyst at Bitget Research. Lee explained to CoinDesk on Friday that lower fees have led to lower amounts of Ether being burned and thus an increase in the token's supply.
Historically, low gas fees often indicate that Ethereum's price will bottom in the medium term, Lee said, and the cryptocurrency's value tends to bounce back strongly after this cycle. When combined with a cycle of rate cuts, “the market's wealth effect is full of possibilities,” he explained.
3. Made by Google event gets muted response
At its Made by Google event on Tuesday, Google unveiled four new phones, along with updated versions of the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds. The company's presentation focused mainly on advances in on-device artificial intelligence (AI) brought by the integration of the new G4 Tensor chip and the Gemini system into the Android operating system.
The G4 chip is expected to improve app coordination and productivity and offer users a more seamless experience. The devices will also come with Gemini Live, Google’s conversational AI agent, described as an assistant users can hold long, free-flowing conversations with to help them brainstorm, think creatively and work through complex problems.
Investors had a muted response, with Alphabet’s share price seeing little change on Tuesday. It fell by 3.48 percent by midday Wednesday following reports that the US Department of Justice may seek to break up Google after Judge Amit Mehta’s August 5 ruling that the company operated as an illegal monopoly.
Also on Wednesday, US District Judge James Donato, who presided over the Epic Games vs. Google antitrust lawsuit last year, said during a separate hearing that he intends to order Google to open up its app store. He also said he is considering a solution that would apply in countries outside the US as well.
In his December verdict, Judge Donato ultimately sided with Epic Games, which accused Google of anti-competitive practices related to the Google Play Store. A final ruling will be issued in the coming weeks.
Google shares rebounded on Friday morning, gaining 1.93 percent in the first hour of trading.
4. NVIDIA's Blackwell GPUs face delays
Rumors of delays in the rollout of NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) much-anticipated graphic processing units (GPUs) continue to circulate. Starting on August 2, reports from multiple sources, including the Information, which broke the story, alleged that the rollout of the company's Blackwell GPUs, would be delayed to at least the first quarter of 2025.
The new GPUs were originally anticipated in Q4 of this year.
In a report, SemiAnalysis said reasons for the delay include a design issue related to bridge dies and complications with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (NYSE:TSM) CoWoS-L packaging technology, which is being used for the first time in a mass-market chip. The report suggests that the Blackwell B200 GPUs will ship in low volume, and that the B200A GPUs, designed for lower-end and mid-range AI systems, possibly wouldn’t ship until Q2 or even Q3 2025.
The timing of the company's announcement couldn't have been more inopportune, colliding with the tumultuous Asian market events on August 5 that triggered panic selling in large-cap technology stocks.
NVIDIA saw its share price reduced by over 15 percent from its Friday close to its lowest point Monday. At the time of this writing, the company's share price was below its value from a month ago.
Compounding NVIDIA's challenges, this past Wednesday, Taiwanese server manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry, also known as Foxconn (TWSE:2354), revealed that only a percentage of servers containing NVIDIA's GB200 — that is, a GPU that combines two Blackwell GPUs with a Grace central processing unit — will ship in 2024.
According to Bloomberg, NVIDIA spokesman James Wu said in a conference call that Foxconn will be among the first to ship products with GB200 chips, but that most of the servers will ship in Q1 2025.
5. California AI bill advances past Senate committee
California lawmakers moved SB 1047, which proposes regulations to ensure the safety of AI technologies, through the Appropriations Committee on Thursday afternoon after making several amendments.
Introduced on February 7 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-CA), the original draft of the bill called for tech companies to test their technologies before releasing them to the public, and would have allowed California’s attorney general to sue for negligent safety practices before a catastrophic event occurred.
The bill has been heavily criticized by prominent figures in the tech industry, including Stanford professor Fei-Fei Li, who wrote in Fortune magazine last week that the bill, while well-intended, would stifle innovation and have “significant unintended consequences, not just for California, but for the entire country.”
AI firm Anthropic has been actively involved in discussions surrounding the bill, penning a letter to Buffy Wicks, chair of the California Assembly Appropriations Committee, in July with suggested amendments, some of which were incorporated into the newest draft of the legislation.
Under the new proposal, California's attorney general can seek injunctive relief and sue in the case thata model causes a catastrophic event. The amendments would also remove criminal liability for AI labs, ease safety requirements for AI models and exempt models under US$10 million from developer responsibility.
Additionally, the amendments removed a proposed Frontier Model Division, a state agency that would be established to oversee compliance, issue guidance and advise state officials on certain aspects of AI. Instead, those matters would be assigned to a Board of Frontier Models, which was expanded from five members to nine.
Even with the changes, the bill has met resistance in the White House. Eight Congress members representing California sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, asking him to veto SB 1047.
In their view, the bill “would not be good for our state, for the start-up community, for scientific development, or even for protection against possible harm associated with AI development.”
SB 1047 will now go to California’s Assembly floor for a final vote. If it passes there, it will need to be voted on again in California’s Senate before it can be signed into law.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Google's New Pixel Devices Promise Enhanced AI Capabilities
Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Made by Google event on August 13 (Tuesday) showcased a range of new products in its Pixel lineup, with a particular emphasis on its new Pixel 9 smartphones and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
Four new models were introduced: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company also unveiled new versions of its Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds. These devices boast advanced features including built-in AI integration powered by Google’s G4 Tensor chip and Gemini Nano, Google’s smallest language model.
Unveiling Pixel 9's AI-powered features
During the hour-and-a-half event, Google’s team unveiled several advancements in on-device AI, starting with Gemini’s integration into the Android system via the new G4 Tensor chip, developed by Google’s Deep Mind. The chip is designed to integrate up to seven years of Google’s advancements in AI, has advanced cooling technology, satellite SOS capabilities, better battery life and is twice as durable as previous models. At its peak rate, the G4 Tensor chip’s TPU can process an impressive 45 tokens per second. The Tensor G3 chip, which powers Google’s previous Pixel 8 series, can process 27.
The G4 chip is expected to improve app coordination and productivity and offer users a more seamless experience. Along with connecting to existing apps like Calendar, Notes and Reminders, the latest Pixel phones will come equipped with AI-powered smart apps, such as a weather app that will leverage Gemini’s features to provide more accurate and personalized forecasts; and Call Notes, that can recall information from past phone calls and provide full transcripts of conversations. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled a similar feature at its World Wide Developers Conference in June.
One of the coolest new features is Pixel Screenshots, which combines elements of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), note-taking apps and reminder tools. Pixel Screenshots organizes screenshots into collections – for example, shopping lists or future concerts – and uses AI to identify useful information such as links to products and important dates.
Gemini will also come with a new Live feature, which is the first feature from Project Astra, a universal multimodal AI agent introduced at Google I/O. During a live demonstration, Gemini Live was described as a conversational AI assistant designed to hold longer, free-flowing conversations. The goal is to help users brainstorm, think creatively and work through complex problems. Gemini Live, along with a few other capabilities, will first become available for Gemini advanced subscribers; however, the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold will come with a free year subscription for Gemini Advanced and 2 TB of Google Cloud storage. The Pixel 9 does not.
The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro models come with significant advancements to their cameras. The Pixel 9 series is equipped with improved panorama, autofocus, super res zoom, and night sight capabilities, as well as some new AI-powered tools. One of the new features is "Add Me," which allows users to insert themselves into photos.
Another feature, Magic Editor, builds on the capabilities of Magic Eraser, allowing users to recompose and perform other complex edits to photos. It even utilizes AI to provide editing suggestions based on the content of a photo. Additionally, there's Video Boost, which offers similar features to enhance video content, and Audio Magic Eraser to eliminate distracting background noise.
Google's wearable duo: the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2
During the second half of the event, the focus was on the new Pixel Watch 3. It is available in the standard size and a 45-millimeter model, and it comes with performance-tracking capabilities for athletes to help them create effective wellness routines. In September, a Loss of Pulse Detection sensor will be added to the watch, allowing it to detect cardiac events and contact emergency services.
Additionally, the new fit-adjustable Pixel Buds Pro 2 features a Tensor A1 chip, providing users with access to Gemini hands-free and using AI to enhance sound quality. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 also offers twice as powerful Active Noise Cancellation.
Market reaction
Pixel 9 smartphones are available for preorder in the US, Japan and Europe. Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will begin shipping on August 22. The Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 will ship in September.
Googled was trading at US$164.18 before today’s event, having recovered most of its losses accrued during last week’s tech sell-off. Alphabet stock was up 1.75 percent from five days ago and was up 18.85 percent YTD as of noon EDT. It traded mostly flat and closed slightly ahead at US$165.93 but fell 1.40 percent to US$161.40 in after-hours trading. As of writing, the stock is valued at US$164.50.
Meanwhile, shares of Foxconn (OTCPINK:FITGF) closed 1.13 percent higher on Tuesday. In May, Google partnered with the Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer to build Pixel phones at their facility in Tamil Nadu, India. Shares of Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM), whose central and graphics processing units are the foundation of the G4, also rose by 3.63 percent to US$123.79 at the closing bell.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
