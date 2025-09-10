Corporate Presentation

Blencowe Resources Plc (LSE: BRES), advancing the large-scale, high-quality Orom-Cross graphite project in Uganda, is pleased to release its latest corporate presentation, offering a detailed update on the Project's development and upcoming milestones.

Presentation Highlights:

· Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) near completion, targeted for Q4 2025

· PFS delivered post-tax NPV8 of US$482M and 49% IRR8 with economics expected to be materially upgraded in the upcoming DFS

· Strategic partnership with the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC), which has provided US$5M non-dilutive grant funding for the DFS

· Offtake agreements signed that cover the full Phase One production.

· Downstream value-add strategy to purify graphite to battery grade within Uganda underway

· Targeting first production by end-2026, with plans to scale up from 10,000 tonnes to 175,000 tonnes production of concentrate

· Strong ESG credentials, including 100% hydropower, net-zero mine strategy, and EU-linked offtake via Project SAFELOOP

The full presentation is available on the Company's website:


https://blencoweresourcesplc.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Blencowe-Presentation-Sept-2025.pdf

Blencowe's CEO Mike Ralston commented:


"Orom-Cross is building strong momentum as we approach DFS completion. Ahead of the study's conclusion, we expect the first in a series of assay results from our recent successful infill drilling campaign, which will underpin a material resource upgrade and considerably enhance project economics."

"Together with our strategic partnerships, our established infrastructure at site and our strong ESG credentials, we are positioning Orom-Cross to enter the financing phase as a significantly de-risked and globally competitive graphite project."

For further information please contact:

Blencowe Resources Plc

Sam Quinn (London Director)

www.blencoweresourcesplc.com

info@blencoweresourcesplc.com

+44 (0)1624 681 250

Investor Enquiries

Sasha Sethi

Tel: +44 (0) 7891 677 441

sasha@flowcomms.com

Tavira Securities

Jonathan Evans

Tel: +44 (0)20 3192 1733 jonathan.evans@tavirasecurities.com

Twitter https://twitter.com/BlencoweRes

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/72382491/admin/

Background

Orom-Cross Graphite Project

Orom-Cross is a potential world class graphite project both by size and end-product quality, with a high component of more valuable larger coarse flakes within the deposit.

A 21-year Mining Licence for the project was issued by the Ugandan Government in 2019 following extensive historical work on the deposit. Blencowe has already completed a successful Pre-Feasibility Study on the Project and is now within the final stage of the Definitive Feasibility Study phase as it drives towards first production.

Orom-Cross presents as a large, shallow open-pitable deposit, with an initial JORC Indicated & Inferred Mineral Resource of 24.5Mt @ 6.0% TGC (Total Graphite Content). This Resource has been defined from only ~2% of the total tenement area which presents considerable upside potential ahead.

Development of the resource is expected to benefit from a low strip ratio and free dig operations together with abundant inexpensive hydro-electric power off the national grid, thereby ensuring low operating costs. With all major infrastructure available at or near to site the capital costs will also be relatively low in comparison to most graphite peers.


Click here for the full Press Release

