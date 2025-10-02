Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

Blackstone Minerals Investment Mankayan Project Update

Bezant (AIM: BZT), the copper-gold exploration and development company, has today filed a Form 605 - Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder with ASX listed Blackstone Minerals Ltd ("Blackstone"). Bezant's shareholding of Blackstone shares is now 80,574,880 Blackstone shares. Since the Company's announcement on 17 September the Company has in the period 18 September to 1 October 2025 sold 53,425,120 Blackstone shares at an average price of AUD 7.021 cents ( approximately 3.45 pence) per share for gross proceeds of AUD 3.75M (approximately £1.84M).

Attached is a copy of the Form 605.

For further information, please contact:

Bezant Resources Plc

Colin Bird Executive Chairman

+44 (0) 20 3416 3695

Beaumont Cornish (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish / Asia Szusciak


+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

Jon Belliss

+44 (0) 20 7399 9400

Shard Capital Partners LLP (Joint Broker)

Damon Heath

+44 (0) 20 7186 9952

or visit http://www.bezantresources.com

