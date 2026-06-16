Blackstone Launches SablePointe Credit Strategies to Expand Origination Capabilities Across Asset-Based Lending and Specialty Credit Markets

Blackstone Credit & Insurance ("BXCI") today announced the launch of SablePointe Credit Strategies ("SablePointe"), a new platform supporting origination, underwriting, and portfolio management in asset-based lending. SablePointe has hired James Garlick, former co‑founder of Wingspire, as President to lead its buildout and strategic growth.
Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, SablePointe will support BXCI as it sources, structures, and manages senior secured asset-based and first-out credit facilities for corporate borrowers, drawing on the longstanding sponsor and intermediary relationships of the BXCI and SablePointe teams. The platform complements BXCI's scale, capital, and global reach with specialized industry knowledge and structuring expertise.
"This is an important new platform for origination and strengthens our ability to be a one-stop capital solutions provider for companies," said Aneek Mamik, Head of Financial Services for Asset Based Finance for BXCI. "We look forward to working with James and his team to originate high-quality opportunities across the asset-based lending markets."
"The combination of SablePointe's expertise and BXCI's scale and existing corporate lending platform will be powerful for both borrowers and our investors," added Brad Marshall, Global Head of Private Credit Strategies for BXCI.
"It is a tremendous opportunity and a privilege to partner with Blackstone in launching SablePointe," said James Garlick, President of SablePointe. "We are in the early innings of building a foundation that will support a strategy for BXCI that we expect to grow meaningfully over time, delivering thoughtful credit solutions, disciplined execution, and exceptional service to borrowers, sponsors, and investors."
SablePointe will initially support BXCI's asset-based and first-out direct lending credit strategies, with plans to extend its support across additional specialty asset classes over time.
Crown Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Blackstone in connection with the launch of SablePointe Credit Strategies.
About SablePointe Credit Strategies
SablePointe Credit Strategies is a Blackstone portfolio company supporting Blackstone Credit & Insurance's origination, underwriting, and portfolio management capabilities across asset-based lending, first-out credit products, and a growing range of specialty asset classes. Additional information is available at www.sablepointecredit.com .
About Blackstone Credit & Insurance
Blackstone Credit & Insurance ("BXCI") is one of the world's leading credit investors. Our investments span the credit markets, including private investment grade, asset-based lending, public investment grade and high yield, sustainable resources, infrastructure debt, collateralized loan obligations, direct lending and opportunistic credit. We seek to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for institutional and individual investors by offering companies capital needed to strengthen and grow their businesses. BXCI is also a leading provider of investment management services for insurers, helping those companies better deliver for policyholders through our world-class capabilities in investment grade private credit.
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Thomas Clements
Thomas.clements@blackstone.com
(646) 482-6088