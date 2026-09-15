Blackstone Launches Inside Blackstone, a New Podcast Exploring the Ideas, Technologies and Trends Shaping the Future Economy

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced the launch of Inside Blackstone, a new podcast that brings listeners inside conversations with leading CEOs, founders, investors and operators about the ideas, technologies and trends reshaping business, markets and the global economy.

Drawing on Blackstone's position as the world's largest alternative asset manager, Inside Blackstone combines perspectives from across the firm's portfolio with candid conversations featuring leaders at the center of major economic and technological change. The show helps listeners better understand how emerging trends are playing out in the real economy today and what they could mean for industries, markets and businesses in the years ahead. Hosted by Christine Anderson, Global Head of Corporate Affairs at Blackstone, each episode explores the opportunities, challenges and innovations shaping the future.

The premiere episode features Will Ahmed , Founder and CEO of WHOOP. He discusses his early conviction in continuous health monitoring, the future of AI-enabled healthcare and why he believes sleep is the closest thing we have to a magic pill.

Upcoming guests include Eric Schmidt , CEO and Chair of Relativity Space and former CEO and Chair of Google; Masayoshi Son, Founder, Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group; John Waldron , President and COO of Goldman Sachs; Rati Levesque , President and CEO of The RealReal; and Dr. Stephen Hoge , President of Moderna.

Jon Gray, President and Chief Operating Officer of Blackstone, said: "Blackstone's scale and breadth give us a unique view into what is happening across the economy, allowing us to connect the dots and invest behind shifts early. Inside Blackstone is a new way to share those insights and bring a broader audience into timely discussions about where markets and industries are headed. Christine has a rare ability to ask the questions people really want answered and create the kind of candid, engaging conversations that are fun to watch."

Hosted by Anderson, Inside Blackstone features a direct and curious interview style with straightforward questions designed to cut through the noise and demystify important topics. The show delivers fast-paced conversations that make complex subjects accessible, from artificial intelligence and healthcare to consumer trends, finance and the future of work.

"There is no shortage of business podcasts, so we knew this one had to offer something different," said Anderson. "At Blackstone, we have a front-row seat to many of the trends reshaping industries and economies. Inside Blackstone is an opportunity to learn directly from the founders, CEOs, investors and operators driving those changes, and to bring listeners into conversations they might not otherwise hear. Our goal is to help listeners better understand what's happening in the real economy today and the forces that will shape it tomorrow."

New episodes of Inside Blackstone will be released on Tuesday mornings. The show is available beginning today on YouTube , Spotify and Apple Podcasts , as well as at www.blackstone.com/inside-blackstone/ .

Viewers and listeners can watch, listen and subscribe to Inside Blackstone for new episodes and follow Blackstone across social media for additional insights, episode highlights and behind-the-scenes content.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's more than $1.3 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com . Follow @Blackstone on LinkedIn , X and Instagram .

Media Contact

Hallie Dewey
Hallie.Dewey@Blackstone.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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