Blackstone Credit & Insurance Appoints Laura Coady as Global Head of CLOs and European Head of Liquid Credit Strategies

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced today that Laura Coady, formerly Head of International Securitised Markets and Global Head of CLOs at Jefferies, has joined Blackstone Credit & Insurance ("BXCI") as Global Head of CLOs and European Head of Liquid Credit Strategies (LCS).

Based in London, Coady will oversee BXCI's CLO activity globally, including CLO formation and investing, and lead the liquid credit business in Europe. BXCI's LCS business manages $120 billion across corporate bonds, leveraged loans, CLOs and Multi-Asset Credit. Blackstone is the largest global manager of CLOs and loans, and the most active loan trader. The firm set a record for global annual CLO issuance in 2024, beating the previous record set by Blackstone in 2021.

Dan Leiter, Head of International and Global Head of Liquid Credit Strategies for BXCI, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Laura to further strengthen our global CLO franchise and expand our liquids business across Europe. We believe our momentum in these areas will continue as clients increasingly recognize the advantages of BXCI's scale and insights across the evolving credit landscape."

At Jefferies, Coady helped build from scratch the infrastructure and team to create a top tier structured finance platform in Europe, including a number one ranked European CLO franchise. In 2024, she took over leadership of the US CLO business. Coady previously spent 14 years at Citi, most recently as Head of European CLO Structuring, Origination & Distribution. In 2023, she was recognized with GlobalCapital's "Outstanding Contribution" award for her decade of leadership in the CLO market.

Laura Coady added: "I'm excited to join Dan and the BXCI team. Blackstone's leadership in CLOs and scale across the broader credit spectrum creates enormous opportunities to serve clients in Europe and beyond."

About Blackstone Credit & Insurance
Blackstone Credit & Insurance ("BXCI") is one of the world's leading credit investors. Our investments span the credit markets, including private investment grade, asset-based lending, public investment grade and high yield, sustainable resources, infrastructure debt, collateralized loan obligations, direct lending, and opportunistic credit. We seek to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for institutional and individual investors by offering companies the capital needed to strengthen and grow their businesses. BXCI is also a leading provider of investment management services for insurers, helping those companies better deliver for policyholders through our world-class capabilities in investment grade private credit.

Felix Lettau
+44 75870 20020
felix.lettau@blackstone.com

David Vitek
(212) 583-5291
David.Vitek@blackstone.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

BlackstoneBXNYSE:BXFintech Investing
BX
The Conversation (0)
First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced plans to drill two complementary vertical Leduc oil targets at its Worsley property. The program will include drilling two strategic targets: the Company's proven undeveloped ("PUD")... Keep Reading...

SILVER ONE DISCOVERS ADDITIONAL COPPER AND SILVER SHOWINGS ON ITS PHOENIX SILVER PROJECT IN ARIZONA

DRILLING PERMITS ON POTENTIAL HIGH-GRADE SILVER TARGETS Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of additional copper and silver prospects with up to 1,240 gt Ag and 7.79% Cu in selected samples (see... Keep Reading...
Westhaven Provides an Exploration Update on the Shovelnose Gold Property; Discovers a new Vein Zone at Carmi

Westhaven Provides an Exploration Update on the Shovelnose Gold Property; Discovers a new Vein Zone at Carmi

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to provide an exploration update on its road accessible, 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property, situated within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia. Following receipt of a 5-year, 650-hole... Keep Reading...
DLP Resources Expands Copper and Molybdenum zone on the 100 % Owned Esperanza Project with an Additional 53 Rock Samples Returning up to 3.46 % Cu, 130.5ppm Mo, 7930ppm Zn and 245ppm Co

DLP Resources Expands Copper and Molybdenum zone on the 100 % Owned Esperanza Project with an Additional 53 Rock Samples Returning up to 3.46 % Cu, 130.5ppm Mo, 7930ppm Zn and 245ppm Co

DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces receipt of the second phase of rock sampling results from the Esperanza porphyry copper-molybdenum project immediately south of the Chapi Mine in Southern Peru (Figure 1). Results for the additional 53 rock samples... Keep Reading...
Fireweed Makes Complete Drill Database Available and Launches New Website

Fireweed Makes Complete Drill Database Available and Launches New Website

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to report that an integrated dataset containing all previously released Fireweed and historical drilling data from the Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, Yukon, Canada, is now available on a newly... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

RUA GOLD Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Sarama Files Memorial in US$242M Damages Claim Against Burkina Faso

Investor Webinar, Wednesday 5th Nov, 11:30am AEDT

Trigg Secures High-Grade Tungsten Mines & Two Drill Programs

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

gold investing

Sarama Files Memorial in US$242M Damages Claim Against Burkina Faso

Precious Metals Investing

Investor Webinar, Wednesday 5th Nov, 11:30am AEDT

Precious Metals Investing

Trigg Secures High-Grade Tungsten Mines & Two Drill Programs

gold investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter ended 30 September 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Corcel Exploration: Advancing a District-scale, Past-producing Copper-Gold Asset in Arizona