Blackstone Credit & Insurance Appoints Laura Coady as Global Head of CLOs and European Head of Liquid Credit Strategies

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced today that Laura Coady, formerly Head of International Securitised Markets and Global Head of CLOs at Jefferies, has joined Blackstone Credit & Insurance ("BXCI") as Global Head of CLOs and European Head of Liquid Credit Strategies (LCS).
Based in London, Coady will oversee BXCI's CLO activity globally, including CLO formation and investing, and lead the liquid credit business in Europe. BXCI's LCS business manages $120 billion across corporate bonds, leveraged loans, CLOs and Multi-Asset Credit. Blackstone is the largest global manager of CLOs and loans, and the most active loan trader. The firm set a record for global annual CLO issuance in 2024, beating the previous record set by Blackstone in 2021.
Dan Leiter, Head of International and Global Head of Liquid Credit Strategies for BXCI, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Laura to further strengthen our global CLO franchise and expand our liquids business across Europe. We believe our momentum in these areas will continue as clients increasingly recognize the advantages of BXCI's scale and insights across the evolving credit landscape."
At Jefferies, Coady helped build from scratch the infrastructure and team to create a top tier structured finance platform in Europe, including a number one ranked European CLO franchise. In 2024, she took over leadership of the US CLO business. Coady previously spent 14 years at Citi, most recently as Head of European CLO Structuring, Origination & Distribution. In 2023, she was recognized with GlobalCapital's "Outstanding Contribution" award for her decade of leadership in the CLO market.
Laura Coady added: "I'm excited to join Dan and the BXCI team. Blackstone's leadership in CLOs and scale across the broader credit spectrum creates enormous opportunities to serve clients in Europe and beyond."
About Blackstone Credit & Insurance
Blackstone Credit & Insurance ("BXCI") is one of the world's leading credit investors. Our investments span the credit markets, including private investment grade, asset-based lending, public investment grade and high yield, sustainable resources, infrastructure debt, collateralized loan obligations, direct lending, and opportunistic credit. We seek to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for institutional and individual investors by offering companies the capital needed to strengthen and grow their businesses. BXCI is also a leading provider of investment management services for insurers, helping those companies better deliver for policyholders through our world-class capabilities in investment grade private credit.
