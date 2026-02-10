BlackRock to Host U.S. Infrastructure Summit in Washington, D.C.

In partnership with Semafor, Summit to bring together public and private sector leaders to accelerate progress on building the future of American infrastructure

As structural forces supercharge demand for infrastructure, BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, will host a U.S. Infrastructure Summit in Washington, D.C. on March 11, 2026. Guided by the theme, "Building America's Future Together: The Infrastructure Opportunity" and in partnership with Semafor, the one-day summit will convene elected officials, corporate leaders, labor representatives, asset owners, and infrastructure experts to discuss how the United States can accelerate the delivery of new and upgraded infrastructure crucial to the country's long-term economic growth.

The U.S. is facing an unprecedented opportunity to build the next generation of its infrastructure. Trillions of dollars of investment are needed to modernize and build the infrastructure required to boost economic resilience and competitiveness, achieve energy security, maintain the country's leadership in AI deployment, and create hundreds of thousands of skilled trades jobs for Americans. The Summit will bring together leading voices across the public and private sectors to unpack the biggest opportunities in infrastructure today and seek solutions to the most stubborn bottlenecks the country faces.

"There is an enormous opportunity to rebuild America's infrastructure and invest in the skilled trades that will deliver that buildout—from electricians to skilled construction workers and technicians—to scale affordable energy, data centers, and transportation networks," said Larry Fink, BlackRock Chairman and CEO . "BlackRock is convening leaders from across the country because the investments we make now will shape America's economic future for decades. These investments can drive long-term growth, resilience, and broader access to prosperity."

GIP Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bayo Ogunlesi added, "The increased importance of energy security, the investments required to support breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and the need to modernize our infrastructure are providing compelling opportunities for infrastructure investment. Now, more than ever, the need for a partnership between the public and private sectors is paramount, together with a renewed commitment to develop the skilled workforce to power this transformation."

Speakers at BlackRock's 2026 Infrastructure Summit will include:

  • Larry Fink , Chairman and CEO, BlackRock (co-host)
  • Bayo Ogunlesi , Chairman and CEO, Global Infrastructure Partners (co-host)
  • Doug Burgum , U.S. Secretary of the Interior and Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council
  • Sean Duffy , U.S. Secretary of Transportation
  • Chris Wright , U.S. Secretary of Energy
  • Mark R. Warner , U.S. Senator from Virginia
  • Steve Daines , U.S. Senator from Montana
  • Catherine Cortez Masto , U.S. Senator from Nevada
  • Todd Young , U.S. Senator from Indiana
  • Markwayne Mullin , U.S. Senator from Oklahoma
  • John Ketchum , Chairman, President and CEO, NextEra Energy
  • Carol B. Tomé , CEO, UPS
  • Mike Wirth , Chairman and CEO, Chevron
  • Dina Powell McCormick , President and Vice Chairman, Meta
  • David Long , CEO, National Electrical Contractors Association
  • Sean McGarvey , President, North America's Building Trades Unions
  • Sean M. O'Brien , General President, International Brotherhood of Teamsters
  • Oren Cass , Founder and Chief Economist, American Compass
  • Angie Cooper , President, Heartland Forward
  • Bruno Manno , Senior Advisor, Progressive Policy Institute
  • Mike Rowe , CEO, mikeroweWORKS Foundation

More information on the 2026 Infrastructure Summit can be found on the event website .

The growing demand for infrastructure is also catalyzing demand for labor: people with the skills and training to construct, operate, and maintain critical infrastructure – a core theme of the summit. As highlighted in BlackRock's recent paper, " Infrastructure and the opportunity in skilled trades ," the infrastructure buildout is anticipated to create hundreds of thousands of net new skilled trades jobs over the next decade, broadening an under-appreciated pathway to financial security for more Americans. 1 The Summit will build on this conversation and discuss how governments, companies, and schools can collaborate to support people in taking up skilled trade jobs that are critical to power the country's future.

Attendance at this event is by invitation only. This is a widely attended event in accordance with Congressional and Executive Ethics laws. Interested members of the media should contact BlackRock Corporate Communications at corpcommsamrs@blackrock.com for more information .

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to our asset management clients and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. To learn more about BlackRock visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

About Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a Part of BlackRock

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, is a leading infrastructure investor that specializes in investing in, owning, and operating some of the largest and most complex assets across the energy, transport, digital infrastructure, and water and waste management sectors.

GIP's scaled platform has over $189 billion in assets under management. We believe that our focus on real infrastructure assets, combined with our deep proprietary origination network and comprehensive operational expertise, enables us to be responsible stewards of our clients' capital and create positive economic impact for communities. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com .

1 Bureau of Labor Statistics , Occupational outlook handbook , data last modified August 2025; BlackRock, 2025. Calculation includes employment change from 2024-34 for Welders, Carpenters, HVAC, Electricians, Plumbers, Pipefitters and Steamfitters.

Media Contacts

C hristopher Van Es
christopher.vanes@blackrock.com
202-819-1797

BLK
