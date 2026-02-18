Blackrock Silver Named to 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Blackrock Silver Named to 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2026 TSX Venture 50™ list of top performing companies.

2026 TSX Venture 50™

Andrew Pollard, Blackrock's President and CEO, commented: "2025 was a transformative year for Blackrock, and we are grateful to the TSX Venture Exchange for recognizing the shareholder value we have created. We enter 2026 with strong momentum, supported by a robust treasury, an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on track for delivery this quarter, and key permitting initiatives advancing at our flagship Nevada project. With silver now designated as a strategic and critical mineral in the United States, Tonopah West stands out as one of the few high-grade, domestic mineral projects progressing towards development."

TSX Venture 50TM is an annual ranking of the top performing companies over the last year on the TSX Venture Exchange. The companies are ranked based on three equally weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization increase, and Canadian consolidated trading value.

In 2025, the Company's share price appreciated 273% and its market cap growth was 353%, positioning the Company as twenty-fifth overall on the 2026 TSX Venture 50™ list.[1]

More details on the TSX Venture 50 can be found at: www.tsx.com/Venture50.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock Silver Corp. is an American-focused emerging primary silver developer systematically advancing the high-grade Tonopah West Project, situated in the historic "Queen of the Silver Camps" in a jurisdiction consistently ranked as one of the top mining regions globally. The Company is backstopped by a veteran board and technical team with a proven track record of discovering, financing, and building major precious metal mines in Nevada and globally. Blackrock is committed to establishing a secure, high-margin, domestic supply of silver and gold.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the advancement of the Tonopah West project towards development, including the acceleration of permitting and de-risking initiatives at the Tonopah West project through key permitting and pre-development initiatives; and the intention to complete an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Tonopah West project in the first quarter of 2026.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market, political, economic and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Pollard, President & Chief Executive Officer
Blackrock Silver Corp.
Phone: 604 817-6044
Email: andrew@blackrocksilver.com

Sean Thompson, Head of Investor Relations
Blackrock Silver Corp.
Email: sean@blackrocksilver.com

[1] As at December 31, 2025.

Blackrock Silver Corp. is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the Northern Nevada Rift in Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada. Its Tonopah project represents the Western extension of the famed Tonopah Silver district, and an optimized inferred maiden resource of 2.9 mil tons grading at 446 g/t AgEq for 42.6 mil oz AgEq, making it the highest-grade undeveloped silver projects in the world.

Blackrock Silver
