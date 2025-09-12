BlackRock® Canada Announces Product Changes

  • Index Methodology Changes for iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF
  • Fee Reduction for iShares India Index ETF

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (" BlackRock Canada "), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (" BlackRock ") (NYSE: BLK) is announcing changes to two funds.

Index Methodology Changes for iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF ( "XEXP" ) currently seeks to replicate the performance of the Morningstar Exponential Technologies Index (the " Index "), net of expenses. XEXP is expected to experience higher than normal portfolio turnover due to upcoming changes to the evaluation process used to determine the composition of the Index. The composition of the Index will change as part of regularly scheduled rebalances (the " Rebalances ") of the Index on September 19, 2025 and December 19, 2025.

Morningstar, Inc. (" Morningstar "), the index provider of the Index, announced on June 6, 2025, that: (1) the Index will be reviewed quarterly in March, June, September and December instead of annually in December; (2) the exponential technology themes will be updated to replace the big data & analytics, hyperconnectivity, and energy transition themes with the artificial intelligence, cybersecurity & defense technology and energy innovation themes; the cloud computing and nanotechnology themes will be removed from the Index; and (3) the Index will transition from being an equal weighted index to a float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index with the weight of each constituent issuer capped at 4% and the weight of each exponential technology theme capped at 25%.

As a result of the Rebalances, XEXP may experience higher than normal transaction costs and realize net capital gains.

Annual Management Fee Reduction for iShares India Index ETF

Effective on September 12, 2025, the annual management fee of the iShares India Index ETF (" XID ") will change as follows:

Name Ticker Former Management
Fee (1) 		New Management
Fee (1)
iShares India Index ETF XID 0.98% 0.74%
(1) As an annualized percentage of the XID's daily net asset value. If applicable, BlackRock Canada or an affiliate is entitled to receive a fee for acting as manager of each iShares ETF in which XID may invest (an " underlying product fee " and together with the management fee payable to BlackRock Canada, the " total annual fee "). As the underlying product fees are embedded in the market value of the iShares ETFs in which XID may invest, any underlying product fees are borne indirectly by XID. BlackRock Canada will adjust the management fee payable to it by this iShares Fund to ensure that the total annual fees paid directly or indirectly to BlackRock Canada and its affiliates by XID will not exceed the percentage of the NAV set out above. The total annual fee is exclusive of HST. Any underlying product fees borne indirectly by XID are calculated and accrued daily and are paid not less than annually.

This action is part of the firm's regular review of its pricing strategy to reflect continued growth in its product offerings and ability to leverage its scale to benefit investors. There is no change to the investment objectives or trading symbol of XID. Current unitholders in XID are not required to take any actions as a result of this change.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate .

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1600+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.7 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

XEXP is not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar. Morningstar does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of the use of XEXP or the underlying data. "Morningstar" is a trademark and is used under license.

