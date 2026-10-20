BlackRock® Canada Announces October Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the October 2026 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on October 27, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on October 30, 2026.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH $0.052
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO $0.056
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ $0.105
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW $0.067
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF $0.036
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG $0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD $0.057
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD $0.092
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD $0.075
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH $0.078
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE $0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG $0.119
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U $0.083
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH $0.107
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB $0.082
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB $0.071
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG $0.127
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU $0.147
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U $0.103
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG $0.077
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U $0.054
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH $0.088
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV $0.119
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU $0.064
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U $0.045
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH $0.052
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV $0.111
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB $0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI $0.110
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB $0.117
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI $0.200
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U $0.140
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX $0.184
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN $0.152
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR $0.044
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB $0.051
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB $0.044
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB $0.077
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD $0.086
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU $0.096
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY $0.083
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG $0.070
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS $0.131
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB $0.062
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF $0.066
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB $0.055
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE $0.058
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB $0.051
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB $0.069
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC $0.054
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE $0.053
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH $0.063
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG $0.124
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU $0.166
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U $0.116
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI $0.058
iShares Core Canadian 1-10 Year Bond Index ETF XSMB $0.105
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB $0.047
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH $0.000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP $0.000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U $0.000
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH $0.114
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT $0.117
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U $0.082
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR $0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT $0.107

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, and XTLT.U.

Estimated October Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The October cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR $0.107


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about October 26, 2026, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.BlackRock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty-five years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,800 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $6.4 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors ("BFA"), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as "S&P Dow Jones Indices") or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds. MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. ("MSCI"). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com


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