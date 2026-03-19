BlackRock® Canada Announces March Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the March 2026 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on March 26, 2026 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on March 31, 2026.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH $0.050
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO $0.053
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ $0.117
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW $0.062
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR $0.155
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE $0.064
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF $0.325
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF $0.033
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG $0.037
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU $0.172
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C $0.211
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD $0.062
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ $0.184
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD $0.090
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD $0.075
iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW $0.209
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH $0.072
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE $0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL $0.239
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS $0.251
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT $0.178
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO $0.217
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG $0.120
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U $0.087
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH $0.101
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL $0.155
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB $0.080
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB $0.070
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG $0.125
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU $0.121
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U $0.087
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG $0.107
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS $0.155
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS $0.091
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR $0.469
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV $0.376
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG $0.074
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U $0.053
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH $0.072
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV $0.119
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU $0.066
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U $0.048
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH $0.059
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV $0.111
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB $0.055
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG $0.167
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI $0.112
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN $0.225
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT $0.091
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG $0.200
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF XFLB $0.115
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF XFLI $0.174
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1) XFLI.U $0.127
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFLX $0.168
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN $0.147
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR $0.040
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB $0.050
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB $0.042
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO $0.117
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB $0.076
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD $0.084
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU $0.078
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY $0.083
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC $0.272
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG $0.068
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS $0.142
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC $0.159
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB $0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA $0.037
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD $0.149
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS $0.145
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM $0.035
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU $0.297
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U $0.217
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV $0.329
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF $0.073
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB $0.054
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT $0.061
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE $0.060
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB $0.049
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB $0.069
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC $0.053
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE $0.053
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH $0.063
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG $0.124
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU $0.146
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U $0.105
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI $0.057
iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF XSMB $0.102
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST $0.144
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB $0.047
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH $0.000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP $0.000
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U $0.000
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS $0.085
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTLH $0.121
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF XTLT $0.123
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT.U $0.089
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XTOH $0.080
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF XTOT $0.070
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF(1) XTOT.U $0.051
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR $0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH $0.103
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF XUSF $0.237
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR $0.189
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT $0.092
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU $0.127
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U $0.093
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU $0.123

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XTOT.U, and XUU.U

Estimated March Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The March cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR $0.095


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about March 25, 2026, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.BlackRock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.BlackRock.com/corporate.

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.47 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.   

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor's® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors ("BFA"),  which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as "S&P Dow Jones Indices") or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. ("MSCI"). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com


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