BlackRock Launches $100 Million Philanthropic Initiative to Power the Next Generation of American Workers in Skilled Trades

As the U.S. faces historic infrastructure demands, BlackRock's Future Builders initiative will reach 50,000 Americans with training and support to address urgent labor needs and build long-term financial security for workers
BlackRock today announced a $100 million philanthropic initiative to expand economic opportunity and power the next generation of America's skilled trades workers. As the U.S. faces historic demand for new and modernized infrastructure, BlackRock's Future Builders initiative — a national effort funded by The BlackRock Foundation — will help address urgent labor needs by connecting workers to skilled trades training, supporting them through completion and licensure, and helping participants build long-term financial security. Empowering millions to save and prepare for retirement is core to BlackRock's mission, and strong career pathways are fundamental to that goal.
As the country sees the need for historic investment in infrastructure, demand for workers in skilled trades such as electricians, HVAC technicians, plumbers, and ironworkers continues to accelerate. Over the next decade, employment in U.S. infrastructure–related skilled trades is projected to grow by more than 5% — outpacing the national average of 3% — representing hundreds of thousands of net new jobs. Matching the pace of demand for these skilled workers is essential to enabling the next phase of economic growth.
� Throughout our history, tradespeople have built our country," said Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock . "America needs an estimated $10 trillion in infrastructure investment by 2033 to modernize aging systems and build new energy, digital, and AI infrastructure. Capital alone is not enough people are central to building our nation's future. By bringing policymakers, corporate leaders and labor champions together, we're helping ensure this growth delivers shared prosperity and greater economic mobility for more Americans."
In the first phase, BlackRock's Future Builders initiative will deploy $100 million in grant capital to nonprofit and workforce development partners across multiple states over the next five years, reaching 50,000 workers. BlackRock will work alongside federal, state, and local governments, labor organizations, companies, and nonprofits to strengthen effective skilled trades programs and deliver these opportunities at scale. The initiative will take a comprehensive approach — supporting pre-apprenticeship access, training completion and licensure — while embedding financial education and digital savings tools to help workers build durable economic security from their first paycheck through retirement. BlackRock will announce additional phases of Future Builders over the next 12 months.
"Building the infrastructure to secure America's continued leadership in AI is creating thousands of high skilled trade jobs. We applaud BlackRock's Future Builders initiative and their commitment to expand economic opportunity for more Americans," said Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google. "Google is proud to have pioneered an electrical worker training program that is creating high paying careers across America. Only through collective investment – each program building and expanding upon the other – can the public and private sectors ensure all Americans have an opportunity to benefit from AI's upside."
"BlackRock's Future Builders initiative reflects a clear understanding that meeting America's infrastructure demands requires both capital and people. This is at the heart of IBEW and NECA's jointly administered apprenticeship program, which delivers rigorous, safety-driven, skills-based training that creates pathways into the middle class, strengthens workforce capacity to build and sustain the energy, digital, and AI infrastructure powering economic growth, and expands opportunity while supporting long-term financial security for working families," said Kenneth Cooper, International President of IBEW and David Long, CEO of NECA.
The initiative builds on BlackRock's broader philanthropic efforts to strengthen financial security for more Americans, including its Emergency Savings Initiative , which has helped people build a total of $2 billion in new liquid savings since 2019. Since 2020, BlackRock's philanthropic spend, including through The BlackRock Foundation, has totaled $354 million. Grants have supported over 250,000 people across the U.S., UK, and EU through education and workforce training programs, including recent skilled trades programs in Arkansas , Georgia , and Tennessee .
The Future Builders initiative will be a key focus today at BlackRock's U.S. Infrastructure Summit in Washington D.C. The event convenes elected officials, corporate executives, labor leaders, asset owners, and infrastructure experts to discuss how the U.S. can accelerate the delivery of new and upgraded infrastructure crucial to the country's long-term economic growth.
About BlackRock
BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate
About The BlackRock Foundation
Guided by BlackRock's purpose to help more and more people experience financial well-being, The BlackRock Foundation ("the Foundation") funds and partners with organizations that strengthen financial security by helping people earn, save and invest – earlier, more often and for their futures.
