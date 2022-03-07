Gaming Investing News
Leading global derivatives exchange Bitget has announced the listing of Karmaverse, a GameFi and SocialFi metaverse on its launchpad. The partnership will include raising $100,000 in KNOT, the native token of the blockchain ecosystem. Bitget Launchpad supports the blockchain ecosystem by offering seamless access to crypto projects that are still in their initial phases of development. The launchpad provides a ...

Leading global derivatives exchange Bitget has announced the listing of Karmaverse, a GameFi and SocialFi metaverse on its launchpad. The partnership will include raising $100,000 in KNOT, the native token of the blockchain ecosystem.

Bitget Launchpad supports the blockchain ecosystem by offering seamless access to crypto projects that are still in their initial phases of development. The launchpad provides a platform to hold and trade assets to win featured project tokens. This provides a global reach to projects and audited investment opportunities for users.

"GameFi and Metaverse projects have the potential to hit mainstream audiences just like NFTs. Research suggests that revenue from crypto gaming or GameFi can grow to $400 billion in 2025, this gives an upper hand to projects building early," said Sandra Lou , CEO at Bitget.

"Karmaverse is a strong example of a high potential metaverse that can deliver what it promises. At Bitget our mission is to support and grow with such emerging technology based ecosystems that contribute to crypto's overall adoption," she added.

The project will host multiple metaverses such as Karmaverse Zombie, Fantasy World, Old West, Cyberpunk and more, for crypto gamers to explore play-to-earn - a crypto gaming concept to earn tokens with real value.

Created by the team behind " King of Avalon " and " Guns of Glory ", two of the top 10 SLG games in mobile gaming history, each universe within the Karmaverse has its own complete game world, with a unique art style, history, narrative, characters, music, and maps.

The GameFi metaverse has officially closed its private seed round, with investments totalling over $8 million from top blockchain gaming and Web3 leaders such as A&T Capital, Foresight Ventures, Polygon Studios, and more.

For more information, please visit our official announcement ( https://bitget.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/4641719556377-Bitget-Launchpad-Coming-Soon-Karmaverse-KNOT- )  or karmaverse.io/ .

About Bitget
Bitget is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange established in July 2018 . Serving more than 2 million customers in 48 countries, Bitget aims to contribute to the adoption of decentralised finance on a global scale. Since its launch, Bitget has become the world's largest crypto copy trading platform, through the gaining popularity of its flagship One-Click Copy Trade products. According to CoinmarketCap, Bitget was ranked third globally, in terms of its derivatives volume as of January 2022 . Adhering closely to our mission of Better Trading Better Life, Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to our users around the world. In September 2021 , Bitget announced its sponsorship of world-renowned football team Juventus as its first-ever sleeve partner and PGL Major's official eSport crypto partner soon after. Partnerships with leading Russian eSports organisation Team Spirit and Turkey's leading and long-standing football club, Galatasaray were also announced in early 2022.

For more details about Bitget, please visit bitget.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1761276/Bitget_Karmaverse_Partnership.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitget-announces-entry-into-gamefi-metaverse-with-karmaverse-partnership-301497138.html

SOURCE Bitget

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/07/c8761.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

SNOOP DOGG TO JOIN FAZE CLAN'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND BECOMES NEWEST TALENT MEMBER

FaZe Clan, Inc. ("FaZe Clan") the digitally native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, announced today that the entertainment icon, avid gamer, and owner of Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg will become a member of FaZe Clan's talent network and, upon closing of the previously announced business combination with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPM) ("BRPM"), will join FaZe Clan's board of directors. Snoop Dogg joins FaZe Clan's robust talent collective of gamers, creators, entertainers and esports professionals, and will represent FaZe Clan with the official name "FaZe Snoop." As the latest talent member of FaZe Clan, Snoop Dogg will co-create content, participate in key business initiatives, and launch merchandise with the brand while appearing across FaZe Clan's platform. Watch the announcement video HERE .

Keep reading... Show less
Jackpot Digital Appoints Chief Strategy Officer

Jackpot Digital Appoints Chief Strategy Officer

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Angelo Palmisano as Chief Strategy Officer of Jackpot

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mr. Palmisano brings 30 years of diverse gaming industry experience from a cross section of leadership roles. Mr. Palmisano was the founder of a start-up gaming technology company, which was ultimately sold to a multi-billion-dollar gaming technology company which he then joined. In this most recent role, Mr. Palmisano was instrumental in the expansion of the same major company and spearheaded the acquisition of several smaller, high-growth gaming companies. Mr. Palmisano is a proven entrepreneurial leader with a track record of building successful companies, brands, and market segments globally through product creation and commercial execution.

Keep reading... Show less

House of Fun® Impact Launches an Innovative Environmental Reforestation initiative

House of Fun® (HOF) Impact™, the eco-friendly community initiative of Playtika 's (NASDAQ: PLTK) popular play-for-fun mobile and online slots game House of Fun ®, is today launching a unique environmental forest restoration initiative driven by its players.

Keep reading... Show less

TINY REBEL GAMES CLOSES $7M ROUND FOR PETAVERSE NETWORK, BRINGING FURRY FAMILY MEMBERS TO THE METAVERSE

Tiny Rebel Games an award-winning developer of games and augmented reality experiences, today announced the Petaverse Network has raised $7 million in funding led by Fabric Ventures. The investment includes participation from an impressive and list of investors including Animoca Brands, Dapper Labs, CMT Digital, Sfermion, Spin Master, Skyvision, Fenbushi, A41, Fourth Revolution Capital, Double Peak, Pirata, 6th Man, Ready Player DAO, Triangle Capital, and Sterling Capital. All join existing investors 1UP Ventures.The Petaverse Network combines games, XR, and Web 3.0 to define an open standard for digital pets in the metaverse.

"We're backing Petaverse Network for quite a number of reasons, but we're particularly excited by their commitment to being an Open Standard," said Anil Hansjee, General Partner of Fabric Ventures. "Their pets and platforms will be available for other projects to build on-to or inside-of, which is aligned with the Web3 principle of decentralization and will grow the sector for all."

Keep reading... Show less

Hagerty and Gran Turismo 7 Partner to Offer Exciting In-Game Benefits for Car Enthusiasts, Game Players and Hagerty Drivers Club Members

Focused on its purpose of saving driving and car culture for future generations, leading automotive enthusiast brand Hagerty announces a global gaming partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment's Gran Turismo™ 7 available on PS4™ and PS5™ consoles from today. The partnership is an exciting first for Hagerty, which continues its reach into the entertainment world by embedding automotive history, knowledge and access within the game to foster car love for players and Hagerty members.

Keep reading... Show less

INSPIRED LAUNCHES IGAMING CONTENT IN CONNECTICUT

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, today announced the launch of its popular online gaming content in the state of Connecticut with DraftKings. This marks the third U.S. state in which Inspired is delivering its online gaming portfolio of products. With this launch, Inspired's popular and entertaining game themes, including Big Spin Bonus™ Bullion Bars™ and Gold Cash Free Spins™ are available in the state for the first time, with more in the pipeline.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×