Bitcoin Well Provides June 2026 Business Update

(TheNewswire)
Edmonton, Alberta July 9th, 2026 TheNewswire - Bitcoin Well Inc. ("Bitcoin Well" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTCW,OTC:BCNWF; OTCQB: BCNWF), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced strong month-over-month growth in June 2026, with improvements to Gross Profit, new customer registrations, and monthly active customers across its Canadian and U.S. markets.
Key Highlights
Gross Profit improved 32% month over month
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Achieved an estimated $364,000 gross profit in June compared to $274,000 in May
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Month over month improvement was achieved despite the ~20% decline in bitcoin's price over the same period
New customer registrations improved 22% month over month
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Over 2,100 new customer registrations on the Bitcoin Portal compared to over 1,700 in May
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Over 77,000 total customer signups on the Bitcoin Portal as of June 30th, 2026, signalling an estimated 58% year over year growth compared to the total new customer registrations as of June 2025
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Over 2,000 active customers in June
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12% improvement over May
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Roughly 50% of new customer registrations turned active in their first month
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June Growth
The month of June saw broad-based monthly growth across Bitcoin Well's core business lines, with increases in new customer registrations, active customers, and Gross Profit. The Bitcoin Portal added over 2,100 new customer signups in June, bringing total registrations to over 77,000. Active customers also grew, with over 2,000 customers transacting on the Bitcoin Portal in June, half of which were new customer registrations converted into active customers. This metric helps us track our marketing effectiveness.
Gross Profit also performed well, reaching over $364,000 in June, a 32% increase from May, despite an estimated 20% decline in bitcoin's price over the same period.
"June was a strong month for Bitcoin Well, despite the price of bitcoin" said Adam O'Brien, Founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. "It's a true testament to scalability that we have worked hard to build into the platform. I have always said that bear markets are for building, and I believe these unaudited and estimated results showcase the fact that we are well positioned to take advantage when the market rebounds."
About Bitcoin Well
Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.
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Bitcoin Well contact information
For additional investor & media information, please contact:
Adam O'Brien
Tel: 1 888 711 3866
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, achieving growth in gross profit, new customer sign ups, and active users and estimated gross profit results for the month of June. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.
Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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