Bitcoin Well: Offering a Fully Integrated Bitcoin Platform for Individuals and Businesses


Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW, OTCQB:BCNWF), OTCQB:BCNWF) provides an ecosystem of products and services making it easier for people to use bitcoin. Established in Canada in 2013 and has reached significant revenue growth year-over-year, Bitcoin Well will soon be expanding to the US market.

The company's three core business lines include Crypto ATM network composed of 250+ Crypto ATMs across Canada with US$21 million revenue in 2022; Bitcoin Well Infinite whichcaters to high net worth individuals and businesses and with US$29 million revenue in 2022; and Online Ecosystem, the fastest and safest way for Canadians to buy, sell and use bitcoin with current monthly revenues exceeding $350,000.

Every product or service offered by the company is wrapped in the security of its non-custodial ecosystem. This is a hot topic right now as multiple custodial exchanges have collapsed in the last few years. The non-custodial ecosystem is widely seen by knowledgeable investors as the safest way to buy bitcoin.

Company Highlights

  • Bitcoin Well is a non-custodial ecosystem that merges the benefits of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin.
  • This ecosystem is split into three business units offering investors a combination of stable cash flow and high-growth potential.
  • The company was established in 2013 and has experienced continuous growth regardless of the ebb and flow of the price of bitcoin.
  • The price of bitcoin reached its peak in 2021 and has since scaled back, but interest in cryptocurrencies continues to grow while macroeconomic trends impact its current spot price.
  • Bitcoin Well has passed significant financial milestones since launching its ATM business line in 2013. Each new service the company offers has seen rapid adoption and builds confidence in the organization's future.
  • The company recently announced its expansion into the United States.
  • 40+ years of bitcoin experience across management and board members.

Bitcoin Well Launches Bitcoin Well Infinite and Expands to USA, With Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Launches Bitcoin Well Infinite and Expands to USA, With Other Updates

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, today announced the launch of Bitcoin Well Infinite and that it has entered into an agreement to offer its non-custodial bitcoin services in the United States of America.

Launch of Bitcoin Well Infinite

Blockmate Launches Web3 Passive Income Generator App for Global Audience

Blockmate Launches Web3 Passive Income Generator App for Global Audience

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (OTCQB: MATEF) ("Blockmate" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its 100% owned subsidiary Hivello has beta launched an innovative application that enables an addressable market of more than 100 million internet users to earn up to US$20 per month in passive income, simply by contributing their idle computing resources.

Hivello is an application that users can download on their phone or computer, and with one-click instantly run automated Web3 software in the background that pays passive income in their local currency on a monthly basis.

HIVE Blockchain Provides March 2023 Production Update with over 3 Exahash of Production

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V:HIVE) (Nasdaq:HIVE) (FSE:HBFA.F) (the "Company" or "HIVE") is pleased to announce the production figures from the Company's global Bitcoin operations for the month of March 2023, with 282 Bitcoin produced, and a current BTC HODL balance of approximately 2,310 (as of March 31, 2023). On average the Company has continued to operate above 3 Exahash ("EHs") throughout March 2023 ( all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated ).

Summary Overview:

Blockchain cubes.

Blockchain Technology Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2023

The blockchain technology sector has experienced notable growth over the past few years. Although 2022 was a turbulent year for the market, investors are beginning to learn to live with the volatility of blockchain technology stocks.

As Boston Consulting Group’s Zia Yusuf notes in Barron’s, “The combination of blockchain, the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) for optimizing supply chains is profoundly exciting." Using these emerging technologies in industries with thin margins and complex supply chain needs could make a big difference for logistics.

Similarly, professional services network Deloitte says blockchain technology can also play a vital role in ensuring stakeholder trust in capital markets. “Perhaps it’s inevitable that the tokenization of assets in capital markets is one of the top enterprise blockchain use cases, with organizations such as Broadridge (NYSE:BR), Clearstream, and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) using blockchain-based transaction platforms to help eliminate system and process inefficiencies and help increase participants’ trust in capital markets,” wrote Deloitte managing director and chief futurist Mike Bechtel.

bitcoins with price graph

Banking System Crisis: How Bitcoin ETFs Can Offer an Alternative

This syndicated article was originally published by the Canadian ETF Market. The Investing News Network (INN) believes it may be of interest to readers; however, INN does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported by external contributors. The opinions expressed by external contributors do not reflect the opinions of INN and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
canadian flag with geometric patterns overlaid

Top 5 Canadian Blockchain Stocks of 2023

The blockchain industry continues to mature and has experienced more mainstream adoption in the past few years.

However, Bitcoin market sentiment can impact the blockchain sector, and the cryptocurrency has faced a rollercoaster of ups and downs in the recent past. While 2023 might not see the price of bitcoin return to its all-time high of more than US$68,000, which it reached in November 2021, analysts are confident that the crypto market will remain healthy for the year ahead.

With those circumstances in mind, here’s a look at the five top Canadian blockchain stocks by share price performance so far in 2023. All figures were obtained using TradingView’s stock screener on March 27, 2023. The companies listed had market caps of at least C$10 million at that time and were trading on either the CSE, TSX or TSXV.

pile of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, ethereum and litecoin

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies in 2023

Cryptocurrencies have become an appealing opportunity for investors with medium to high risk tolerance. They are largely speculative, but emerging markets and new use cases are helping to realize the full utility of the asset class.

The crypto market is no stranger to intense volatility, making it a risky investment that can work for or against your portfolio. However, you can minimize this risk by sticking to the top cryptocurrencies that have already earned their place.

There are over 9,000 cryptocurrencies, and a good starting point is those with the highest market caps. In fact, research from Statista shows that the top 20 cryptocurrencies make up approximately 90 percent of the sector's total market cap.

