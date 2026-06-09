Bitcoin Well Enters Partnership With Heritage IRA To Offer Tax Advantaged Bitcoin Transactions In The USA

(TheNewswire)
Edmonton, Alberta June 9th, 2026 - TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. ("Bitcoin Well" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTCW,OTC:BCNWF; OTCQB: BCNWF), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced that it has entered a partnership with Heritage IRA Inc. ("Heritage" or "the Partner") to bring a Bitcoin IRA offering to market and enable bitcoin-funded retirement accounts directly inside the Bitcoin Portal. The Company expects to begin implementation this month, with a targeted launch for US customers in Q3 2026.
Partnership Details
The partnership opens access to bitcoin within tax-advantaged retirement accounts, giving customers exposure to bitcoin for retirement with the transparency of on-chain visibility into their holdings.
Heritage IRA will charge a flat, wholesale rate to Bitcoin Well per account, which Bitcoin Well can pass along to the customer, or subsidize for marketing and promotional reasons. Bitcoin Well will earn the full spread from all transactions that occur inside the IRA account.
Implementation work is expected to begin in June 2026, with the offering targeted to launch in Q3 2026.
"This is very exciting for the Company," said Adam O'Brien, founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. "Trillions of dollars sit in American retirement accounts, and the market demand to hold bitcoin inside them looks strong. Working with Heritage will give us access to the infrastructure and regulatory compliance to meet that demand, while our Bitcoin Portal continues to grow and improve for the 25,000+ customers registered in the USA.
"Heritage IRA was built on the belief that technology and service quality are what separates a great IRA administrator from the rest of the field," said Mark Furmanek, CEO of Heritage IRA. "Integrating directly inside the Bitcoin Portal gives our customers a seamless experience from account opening through transaction execution, with the kind of on-chain transparency that self-directed investors have been asking for. We are excited to bring this to market with a partner that takes the customer experience as seriously as we do."
About Heritage IRA
Heritage IRA is a technology-driven provider of self-directed retirement accounts, combining modern digital infrastructure with experienced, relationship-focused client service. Built by industry veterans, Heritage specializes in helping investors access alternative assets through a streamlined, transparent, and compliant process. Its focus on speed, operational excellence, and investor protection makes Heritage an ideal partner for bringing IRAs to our customers.
Shares for Debt Settlement
The Company also announces that is indebted to a certain creditor in the amount of $62,091 ($45,000 USD) as of May 29, 2026 (the "Sponsorship Agreement Debt"), pursuant to a sponsorship agreement (the "Sponsorship Agreement"). The Sponsorship Agreement Debt represents payments for monthly services accrued under the Sponsorship Agreement and are not considered investor relations services (as defined in the policies of the TSXV). The creditor is an arm's length party to the Company and the issuance of the Shares in connection with the settlement of the Sponsorship Agreement Debt will not result in the creation of a new Insider or Control Person.
Bitcoin Well has elected to settle the Sponsorship Agreement Debt by issuing 1,552,275 Shares at a deemed price of $0.04 per Share, as determined in accordance with the policies of the TSXV on the date of the news release. The settlement of the Sponsorship Agreement Debt through the issuance of Shares remains subject to the approval of the TSXV. All Shares issued pursuant to the Sponsorship Agreement Debt will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.
About Bitcoin Well
Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.
Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr, , and to keep up to date with our business.
Bitcoin Well contact information
For additional investor & media information, please contact:
Adam O'Brien
Tel: 1 888 711 3866
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company or a third party expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.
Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company.
Additional information about risks is described under "Risk Factors" in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.
Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.