BioSyent Releases Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent", TSX Venture: RX) released today its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and full year (FY) ended December 31, 2025. Key highlights include:
|(CAD)
|Q4 2025
| % Change
vs.
Q4 2024
|FY 2025
| % Change
vs.
FY 2024
|Canadian Pharma Sales
|8,792,653
|+3
|%
|37,143,783
|+13
|%
|International Pharma Sales
|601,387
|+240
|%
|3,735,959
|+302
|%
|Legacy Business Sales
|277,883
|+278
|%
|2,172,241
|+86
|%
|Total Company Sales
|9,671,923
|+10
|%
|43,051,983
|+23
|%
|EBITDA1
|2,528,561
|+13
|%
|12,122,756
|+30
|%
|Net Income After Taxes (NIAT)
|1,991,788
|+23
|%
|9,012,232
|+24
|%
|Fully Diluted EPS
|0.17
|+25
|%
|0.78
|+27
|%
- Return on Average Equity for FY 2025 was 24% as compared to 21% for FY 2024
- During FY 2025, repurchased for cancellation a total of 19,500 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)
- Paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.05 per common share on March 14, 2025, June 13, 2025, September 15, 2025, and December 15, 2025
- Increased quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.055 per common share - paid on March 13, 2026
- Generated $2.4 million in sales in 2025 from international Tibelia® (tibolone) assets acquired in 2024
- Completed acquisition of Oral Science Inc., a Canadian owner and distributor of specialized dental hygiene and oral health products, as announced on March 2, 2026
"We finished 2025 with double-digit overall revenue growth in the fourth quarter with continued growth in our Canadian pharmaceutical business and sizable contributions from our international Tibelia® business and legacy business," commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. "For the full year, we are proud to have delivered 23% total Company revenue growth while maintaining a healthy 21% NIAT margin. We continue to invest in our FeraMAX® and Tibella® / Tibelia® products which were significant drivers of revenue and profit growth both in Canada and internationally during the year. We also continued to invest in our growing Inofolic® launch product during the year. Our mature brands, Cathejell®, RepaGyn® and Protect-It® continued to deliver profit and cash flows with narrow ongoing investment. BioSyent's track record of 62 consecutive profitable quarters and capital-light, cash-flowing business model have enabled us to build a strong balance sheet and afforded us with maximum flexibility in capital allocation decisions. We are pleased to have deployed our hard-earned capital in our recent acquisition of Oral Science Inc. and we are eager to continue to grow this newly-acquired oral health business along with our pharmaceutical business. We will continue to invest in growth and product diversification in both of these businesses while returning capital to shareholders through share buybacks and regular cash dividends. I look forward to sharing our progress throughout 2026."
The CEO's presentation on the Q4 and FY 2025 Results is available at the following link: www.biosyent.com/investors/
The Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 will be posted on www.sedarplus.ca on March 19, 2026.
For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information, please visit www.tmxmoney.com.
About BioSyent Inc.
Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty healthcare company focused on acquiring or in-licensing, marketing and distributing innovative pharmaceutical and oral health products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its Canadian pharma, international pharma, and oral health business units.
As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,497,447 common shares outstanding.
|BioSyent Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|In Canadian Dollars
|Q4 2025
|Q4 2024
|% Change
|FY 2025
|FY 2024
|% Change
|Net Revenues
|9,671,923
|8,796,684
|10
|%
|43,051,983
|35,030,897
|23
|%
|Cost of Goods Sold
|2,225,569
|1,641,735
|36
|%
|10,088,955
|7,174,824
|41
|%
|Gross Profit
|7,446,354
|7,154,949
|4
|%
|32,963,028
|27,856,073
|18
|%
|Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs
|4,967,966
|4,904,040
|1
|%
|20,933,016
|18,073,575
|16
|%
|Net Income Before Tax
|2,478,388
|2,250,909
|10
|%
|12,030,012
|9,782,498
|23
|%
|Tax (including Deferred Tax)
|486,600
|637,715
|-24
|%
|3,017,780
|2,512,394
|20
|%
|Net Income After Tax
|1,991,788
|1,613,194
|23
|%
|9,012,232
|7,270,104
|24
|%
|Net Income After Tax % to Net Revenues
|21
|%
|18
|%
|21
|%
|21
|%
|EBITDA1
|2,528,561
|2,241,112
|13
|%
|12,122,756
|9,343,012
|30
|%
|EBITDA1 % to Net Revenues
|26
|%
|25
|%
|28
|%
|27
|%
|BioSyent Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|AS AT
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|% Change
|ASSETS
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|$
|28,651,823
|$
|15,940,971
|80
|%
|Trade and other receivables
|4,456,562
|2,906,829
|53
|%
|Inventory
|6,416,204
|5,328,086
|20
|%
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|187,977
|201,971
|-7
|%
|Derivative asset
|-
|5,790
|-100
|%
|Loans receivable - current
|80,395
|87,433
|-8
|%
|CURRENT ASSETS
|39,792,961
|24,471,080
|63
|%
|Long term investments
|3,293,957
|10,103,571
|-67
|%
|Loans receivable - current
|61,799
|141,140
|-56
|%
|Deferred tax asset
|510,932
|401,166
|27
|%
|Property and equipment
|982,737
|1,200,992
|-18
|%
|Intangible assets
|4,797,073
|5,041,501
|-5
|%
|TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS
|9,646,498
|16,888,370
|-43
|%
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|49,439,459
|$
|41,359,450
|20
|%
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|$
|7,215,608
|$
|5,405,106
|33
|%
|NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
|758,345
|951,159
|-20
|%
|Long term debt
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Total Equity
|41,465,506
|35,003,185
|18
|%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|49,439,459
|$
|41,359,450
|20
|%
- EBITDA is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.
A reconciliation of EBITDA to NIAT for the three months, twelve months, and trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 is provided in the table below:
| Three Months (Q4)
Ended December 31
| Full Year (FY)
Ended December 31
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|EBITDA
|2,528,561
|2,241,112
|12,122,756
|9,343,012
|Add:
|Interest Income
|187,767
|260,088
|809,100
|1,088,586
|Less:
|Depreciation - Property, Equipment
|(70,964
|)
|(72,113
|)
|(272,299
|)
|(281,220
|)
|Amortization of Intangible Assets
|(155,498
|)
|(164,207
|)
|(580,192
|)
|(308,728
|)
|Interest Expense
|(11,478
|)
|(13,971
|)
|(49,353
|)
|(59,152
|)
|Income Tax Expense
|(486,600
|)
|(637,715
|)
|(3,017,780
|)
|(2,512,394
|)
|NIAT
|1,991,788
|1,613,194
|9,012,232
|7,270,104
For further information please contact:
Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com
This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.