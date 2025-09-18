Bion Completes Major Capital Structure Overhaul and Cleanup

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in producing advanced organic nitrogen fertilizers from organic industrial and manure waste, announced it has simplified and reduced its capital structure by eliminating several legacy convertible obligations, deferred compensation, warrants, and options, and issuing substantially fewer shares to their holders.

The holders will surrender, in aggregate, obligations and security instruments that could have increased the Company's outstanding shares by up to 22,948,405 shares, if all were converted or exercised. Eliminating these obligations will dramatically simplify Bion's capital structure, as well as its accounting and SEC reporting. The holders will receive, in aggregate, 8,101,746 shares of common stock. The transactions will produce a net reduction in fully diluted shares of approximately 14,369,659 shares.

The settlements were with two affiliates of the Company—Danielle Lominy and Christopher Parlow, family members of the late Dominic Bassani, Bion's former CEO—and three non-affiliates of the Company—Dominic Bassani's spouse, Mark A. Smith, previously a Director and President, and Edward Schafer, previously a Director.

The transactions were effective September 15, 2025, pending formal documentation and execution. The shares will be issued on January 15, 2026, or earlier upon the election of the individual holders. When the formal agreements are executed and ratified by the Board, they will be attached as an exhibit to a SEC Form 8-K that will be filed by Bion. It should be noted, the current Bassani family and Smith settlements are in addition to a previous Giveback Agreement in April 2024, when they surrendered instruments representing 6,187,500 shares and 2,500,000 shares, respectively.

In addition to the settlements, 1,321,000 warrants, that were set to expire on September 15, 2025, were not extended. They were exercised under their cashless exercise provisions, resulting in the issuance of 209,816 shares. This further reduces the Company's fully-diluted shares by 1,111,184 shares.

Craig Scott, Bion's CEO, said, "When new leadership came in, our goal from day one was to simplify Bion, both in its goals and structure, and to maximize transparency. Our entry into commercialization has been very encouraging and we have begun a new phase: it is time to identify and choose our strategic partners and projects. It is mission-critical to clean up our capital structure and remove any barriers to establishing those relationships."

"We appreciate that these holders acknowledged the Company's legacy capital structure problems and helped us solve them. Since April 2024, we've now pulled back more than 24 million shares from our fully-diluted share count, and we've eliminated the complicated and toxic overhang that made it so difficult to understand our potential value and how it could be affected by them."

Bion Environmental Technologies ' patented Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) produces advanced organic and low-carbon nitrogen fertilizers from the problematic ammonia released when biogas is generated from animal manure and other organic waste streams, like food or food/bev processing. Recovering this valuable resource, instead of allowing it to escape to the environment, prevents air and water pollution, produces clean water for reuse or discharge, and improves the economics of livestock and biogas operations. Bion's platform aligns with global trends toward circular economy models and low-carbon and low-impact fuels and agriculture. Website: https://bionenviro.com .

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words and phrases ‘will', ‘if', and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes. Potential investors are urged to carefully review Bion's SEC filings , including its Forms 10-K and 10-Q and the Risk Factors therein.

Contact Information:
Craig Scott, CEO
cscott@bionenviro.com
(406) 281-8178 (direct)


Bion Environmental Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:BNET) has developed a proprietary technology platform aimed at reducing costs and improving efficiencies in the multi-billion dollar water treatment sector. The technology also has direct applications in the dairy, meat and egg production industries.

Bion is well-positioned to capture a significant portion of the evolving cleantech space — the company’s technology can reduce water pollution at a fraction of the cost US taxpayers are currently spending on outdated water treatment strategies, while simultaneously improving efficiencies in livestock production, processing and distribution.

Efficient, Low-Cost Livestock Waste Treatment and Byproduct Refining Technology

Bion Announces Changes in Leadership and Approach

Bion Announces Changes in Leadership and Approach

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced several leadership changes as it refocuses on execution and commencing project development.

Bion has accepted the resignation of Bill O'Neill, its Chief Executive Officer, which became effective on June 1. Mr. O'Neill is departing to pursue other interests. He will work with Bion management through the end of June to help ensure a smooth transition. Mr. O'Neill's resignation from Bion's Board of Directors was also accepted.

Bion Gives Company Update

Bion Gives Company Update

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, gave the following company update:

We have faced several challenges in the last year that began with the construction delays at Fair Oaks and were complicated by ongoing management transition issues (resulting from the passing of our long-term CEO/COO). As a result, we have been unable to raise sufficient capital through our traditional retail sources. We are exploring all strategic options to raise capital and propel the company forward.  We knew that building a team and platform to commercialize our technology would require substantial strategic investment.  We are optimistic about our ongoing conversations with potential clean energy, utility, and agriculture partners, and we have begun raising capital with existing shareholders to fund near-term requirements.

Bion Announces Voluntary Share Surrender

Bion Announces Voluntary Share Surrender

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced that several of its largest shareholders have agreed to return up to 30 percent of their holdings to the company for cancellation.

Heirs of Dominic Bassani, Bion's former CEO and largest shareholder who passed in November, will return approximately 20 percent before the Company's June 30, 2024, fiscal year end, with another 10 percent upon Bion meeting funding milestones that are consistent with the company's growth objectives. Mark Smith, Bion's current President, who is transitioning to retirement during this year, will return approximately 30 percent of his holdings over the next month.

Bion Applies for OMRI Listing for Commercial 10-0-0 Nitrogen Fertilizer

Bion Applies for OMRI Listing for Commercial 10-0-0 Nitrogen Fertilizer

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment and resource recovery technology, announced it has applied to the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) for an OMRI listing for its liquid 10-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer that is produced from livestock waste.

Bion's fertilizer – ammonium bicarbonate – is a stable, readily available source of nitrogen that is upcycled in a patented process from the reactive ammonia in livestock and other organic waste streams. In 2020, Bion received an OMRI listing for its initial product, a 0.5 percent ammonium bicarbonate solution. Bion is also preparing an application to the California Department of Food Agriculture (CDFA) for a 6-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer product; CDFA organic certification will expand the markets for Bion's fertilizer products.

Bion's New Patent Expands Coverage to Industrial and Municipal Waste Streams

Bion's New Patent Expands Coverage to Industrial and Municipal Waste Streams

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, was issued a new patent that broadens its Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) claims to include industrial and municipal wastewater streams.

Bion's ARS was developed to recover the volatile ammonia in livestock waste streams, with a focus on the discharge from an anaerobic digester (AD), where biogas is produced. Bion just optimized the ARS at its Fair Oaks facility for the final design process for full-scale animal waste systems. With this fifth patent, Bion's IP now covers organic waste streams from industrial and municipal sources, as well.

