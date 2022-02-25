Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. announced today that it entered into a worldwide license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for the development and commercialization rights to taldefgrobep alfa, a novel, Phase 3-ready anti-myostatin adnectin. Taldefgrobep is the third development asset licensed to Biohaven from Bristol Myers Squibb and a clinical trial for Spinal Muscular Atrophy is expected to begin ...

