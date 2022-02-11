Life Science NewsInvesting News

Gilead Sciences, Inc. today announced the presentation of cumulative 5-year results from two Phase 3 studies (Study 1489 and Study 1490) of Biktarvy ® (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF). The new, long-term data further demonstrate the sustained efficacy and safety profile and lack of treatment failure due to resistance in the final resistance analysis population associated with Biktarvy for the treatment of HIV-1 in treatment-naïve adults. The data were presented at the 29th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (virtual CROI 2022).

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the presentation of cumulative 5-year results from two Phase 3 studies (Study 1489 and Study 1490) of Biktarvy ® (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, B/F/TAF). The new, long-term data further demonstrate the sustained efficacy and safety profile and lack of treatment failure due to resistance in the final resistance analysis population associated with Biktarvy for the treatment of HIV-1 in treatment-naïve adults. The data were presented at the 29th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (virtual CROI 2022).

In both studies, 98% of participants who initiated treatment with Biktarvy and remained in the study for all 240 weeks achieved and maintained an undetectable viral load (HIV-1 RNA

"These latest data presented at CROI help us better understand the role of Biktarvy for long-term treatment and demonstrate its long-term viral suppression and durability," said David Alain Wohl, MD, Professor of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "Many people living with HIV are concerned about the ability of their therapy to achieve long-term viral suppression since they will likely be on treatment for the duration of their lives. Confidence in the efficacy and robustness of Biktarvy as a complete regimen helps me advance the conversation around what long-term treatment success may look like."

Data support long-term use of Biktarvy, with no significant changes to metabolic, bone and renal markers. Among study participants, median change in weight from baseline through Week 240 was 6.1 kg, consistent with previously presented data. Study 1489 also demonstrated small impacts on bone mineral density (BMD) outcomes through five years. Mean percentage changes in hip and spine BMD through Week 240 in Biktarvy participants were -0.29% and -0.23%, respectively. In both studies, five participants (n=5/634) experienced a study-drug related adverse event (AE) that led to drug discontinuation. Furthermore, through 240 weeks, numerically small median changes in eGFR and stable TC:HDL ratios were observed in both studies.

"Effective treatment options, such as Biktarvy, are an important tool in addressing the specific needs of certain people living with HIV, including achieving and maintaining an undetectable viral load over the long-term," said Jared Baeten, MD, PhD, Vice President, HIV Clinical Development, Gilead Sciences. "As we strive to improve HIV treatment and continue to advance scientific innovation, we're committed to looking beyond viral load suppression to gain a better understanding of how to support the long-term and overall health of people living with HIV. The five-year data presented at CROI are an important step in deepening our understanding of how to tailor our research program to address the individual needs of all people living with HIV, and to help end the global HIV epidemic."

Please see below for the U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information, including Boxed Warning, for Biktarvy.

There is currently no cure for HIV or AIDS.

About Studies 1489 and 1490

Study 1489 and Study 1490 are Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, active-controlled studies. For 144 weeks, treatment-naïve participants were blinded to receive either Biktarvy (n=634) or a dolutegravir-containing triple therapy (n=640). The primary endpoint was the proportion of adults with HIV-1 RNA

About Biktarvy

Biktarvy is a complete HIV-1 treatment that combines three powerful medicines to form the smallest 3-drug, integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI)-based single-tablet regimen (STR) available, offering simple once-daily dosing with or without food, with a limited drug interaction potential and a high barrier to resistance. Biktarvy combines the novel, unboosted INSTI bictegravir, with the Descovy ® (emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets, F/TAF) backbone. Biktarvy is a complete STR and should not be taken with other HIV-1 medicines.

U.S. Indication for Biktarvy

Biktarvy is indicated as a complete regimen for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection in adults and pediatric patients weighing at least 14 kg who have no antiretroviral treatment history or to replace the current antiretroviral regimen in those who are virologically-suppressed (HIV-1 RNA less than 50 copies per mL) on a stable antiretroviral regimen with no history of treatment failure and no known substitutions associated with resistance to the individual components of Biktarvy.

U.S. Important Safety Information for Biktarvy

BOXED WARNING: POST TREATMENT ACUTE EXACERBATION OF HEPATITIS B

  • Severe acute exacerbations of hepatitis B have been reported in patients who are coinfected with HIV-1 and HBV and have discontinued products containing emtricitabine (FTC) and/or tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), and may occur with discontinuation of BIKTARVY. Closely monitor hepatic function with both clinical and laboratory follow-up for at least several months in patients who are coinfected with HIV-1 and HBV and discontinue BIKTARVY. If appropriate, anti-hepatitis B therapy may be warranted.

Contraindications

  • Coadministration: Do not use BIKTARVY with dofetilide or rifampin.

Warnings and precautions

  • Drug interactions: See Contraindications and Drug Interactions sections. Consider the potential for drug interactions prior to and during BIKTARVY therapy and monitor for adverse reactions.
  • Immune reconstitution syndrome, including the occurrence of autoimmune disorders with variable time to onset, has been reported.
  • New onset or worsening renal impairment: Postmarketing cases of renal impairment, including acute renal failure, proximal renal tubulopathy (PRT), and Fanconi syndrome have been reported with tenofovir alafenamide (TAF)–containing products. Do not initiate BIKTARVY in patients with estimated creatinine clearance (CrCl) Renal monitoring: Prior to or when initiating BIKTARVY and during therapy, assess serum creatinine, CrCl, urine glucose, and urine protein in all patients as clinically appropriate. In patients with chronic kidney disease, assess serum phosphorus.
  • Lactic acidosis and severe hepatomegaly with steatosis: Fatal cases have been reported with the use of nucleoside analogs, including FTC and TDF. Discontinue BIKTARVY if clinical or laboratory findings suggestive of lactic acidosis or pronounced hepatotoxicity develop, including hepatomegaly and steatosis in the absence of marked transaminase elevations.

Adverse reactions

  • Most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥5%; all grades) in clinical studies through week 144 were diarrhea (6%), nausea (6%), and headache (5%).

Drug interactions

  • Prescribing information: Consult the full prescribing information for BIKTARVY for more information on Contraindications, Warnings, and potentially significant drug interactions, including clinical comments.
  • Enzymes/transporters: Drugs that induce P-gp or induce both CYP3A and UGT1A1 can substantially decrease the concentration of components of BIKTARVY. Drugs that inhibit P-gp, BCRP, or inhibit both CYP3A and UGT1A1 may significantly increase the concentrations of components of BIKTARVY. BIKTARVY can increase the concentration of drugs that are substrates of OCT2 or MATE1.
  • Drugs affecting renal function: Coadministration of BIKTARVY with drugs that reduce renal function or compete for active tubular secretion may increase concentrations of FTC and tenofovir and the risk of adverse reactions.

Dosage and administration

  • Dosage: Adult and pediatric patients weighing ≥25 kg: 1 tablet containing 50 mg bictegravir (BIC), 200 mg emtricitabine (FTC), and 25 mg tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) taken once daily with or without food. Pediatric patients weighing ≥14 kg to
  • Renal impairment: For patients weighing ≥25 kg, not recommended in patients with CrCl 15 to
  • Hepatic impairment: Not recommended in patients with severe hepatic impairment.
  • Prior to or when initiating: Test patients for HBV infection.
  • Prior to or when initiating, and during treatment: As clinically appropriate, assess serum creatinine, CrCl, urine glucose, and urine protein in all patients. In patients with chronic kidney disease, assess serum phosphorus.

Pregnancy and lactation

  • Pregnancy: There is insufficient human data on the use of BIKTARVY during pregnancy. Dolutegravir, another integrase inhibitor, has been associated with neural tube defects. Discuss the benefit-risk of using BIKTARVY during pregnancy and conception. An Antiretroviral Pregnancy Registry (APR) has been established. Available data from the APR for FTC shows no difference in the rates of birth defects compared with a US reference population.
  • Lactation: Women infected with HIV-1 should be instructed not to breastfeed, due to the potential for HIV-1 transmission.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer.

For more than 30 years, Gilead has been a leading innovator in the field of HIV, driving advances in treatment, prevention and cure research. Gilead researchers have developed 11 HIV medications , including the first single-tablet regimen to treat HIV and the first antiretroviral for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of acquiring HIV infection. These advances in medical research have helped to transform HIV into a preventable, chronic condition for millions of people.

Gilead is committed to continued scientific innovation to provide solutions for the evolving needs of people affected by HIV around the world. Through partnerships and collaborations, the company also aims to improve education, expand access and address barriers to care, with the goal of ending the HIV epidemic for everyone, everywhere.

Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead's ability to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials within currently anticipated timelines or at all, and the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing and additional clinical trials, including those involving Biktarvy; Gilead's ability to receive FDA and other regulatory approvals for additional indications for Biktarvy, and the risk that any such approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on its use; the risk that physicians may not see the benefits of prescribing Biktarvy; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail in Gilead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

U.S. Prescribing Information for Biktarvy, including BOXED WARNING, is available at www.gilead.com .

Biktarvy, Gilead and the Gilead logo are registered trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner(s).

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter ( @Gilead Sciences ) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

Jacquie Ross, Investors
investor_relations@gilead.com

Brian Plummer, Press
brian.plummer@gilead.com

abigail echo-hawk

CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
Dr. Riva will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He has been instrumental in expanding Gilead’s oncology program with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, establishing the company as a leader in the field of cellular therapy. He has also guided the strategy and development of Gilead’s broader oncology pipeline during his tenure.

Phase 2/3 Interim Data Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability and Clinical Outcomes of Veklury® in Pediatric Patients With COVID-19 Presented at CROI 2022

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced new data from an interim analysis of its ongoing, Phase 2/3 single arm, open-label study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of Veklury ® (remdesivir) in pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with ages ranging from 28 days to less than 18 years. This data will be presented at the 29th Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (virtual CROI 2022) taking place from February 12-16.

These latest data demonstrate that Veklury was generally well tolerated among pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with a high proportion of participants showing clinical improvement and recovery. Overall, no new safety findings for Veklury were noted, and 85% of patients showed clinical improvement based on the clinical ordinal scale and the recovery rate was 83% at last assessment (N=53).

Veklury® Retains Antiviral Activity Against Omicron, Delta and Other Emergent SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Multiple In Vitro Studies

-- Data Supports the Continued Use of Veklury for Treatment of COVID-19 for Current SARS-CoV-2 Variants --

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today released data demonstrating the in vitro activity of Veklury ® (remdesivir) against ten SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron. Results of Gilead studies are consistent with other in vitro studies independently conducted by researchers from institutions in other countries, including Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, and the United States, which confirmed Veklury's antiviral activity against multiple previously identified variants of SARS-CoV-2, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron.

BriaCell Virtually Opens the Market

BriaCell Virtually Opens the Market

Dr. Bill Williams President and Chief Executive Officer, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX: BCT) and his team joined Arne Gulstene Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com . The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Thursday February 10 , 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c0510.html

Healis Therapeutics acquires ownership of key botulinum toxin patent

Healis Therapeutics a privately held biotechnology company, today announces its ownership of a key botulinum toxin patent from ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV).

Delivering a new class of neuromuscular therapeutics in psychiatry (PRNewsfoto/Healis Therapeutics)

After clinically significant results in early trials, Allergan acquired the rights to develop botulinum toxin for depression in 2013. Allergan completed a Phase II study in 2017 and announced plans for Phase III. AbbVie assumed ownership through its 2020 acquisition of Allergan.

Today, Healis Therapeutics takes over the exclusive license from AbbVie to develop botulinum toxin as a potential treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

As of February 2022 , botulinum toxin for depression has passed through eight successful Phase II clinical trials.

Ownership of the exclusive license is expected to accelerate Healis' mission to develop BT for depression.

Disclaimer: As of 10 February 2022 , botulinum toxin is not an FDA approved drug for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). Botulinum toxin for MDD is under investigational use only and not available for commercial distribution.

Inquiry:
info@healisthera.com
808 726 1720

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healis-therapeutics-acquires-ownership-of-key-botulinum-toxin-patent-301479416.html

SOURCE Healis Therapeutics

BriaCell to Present at the AACR 2022; Provides Corporate Buyback and Insider Buying Update

BriaCell to Present at the AACR 2022; Provides Corporate Buyback and Insider Buying Update

  • BriaCell selected to present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022
  • Corporate buyback program continues; 1,031,672 shares and 200,740 warrants repurchased since program commencement
  • Insiders intend to acquire up to approximately 10% of BriaCell's common shares, or 1.59 million shares

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, has been selected to present at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 held from April 8 - 13, 2022 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana. Details include:

Title: Toward a personalized off-the-shelf cellular immunotherapy for cancer
Session Category: Immunology
Session Title: Vaccines: Oncolytic and Prophylactic
Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 and 1:30 - 5:00 p.m. CT (2:30 - 6:00 p.m. ET)
Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 40
Poster Board Number: 7
Permanent Abstract Number: 3557

AbbVie Announces First Provincial Reimbursements for VENCLEXTA® in Combination with Azacitidine for Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients

  • Following the signing of an agreement between AbbVie and the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA), Quebec , Saskatchewan , and Manitoba are the first provinces to reimburse the combination treatment for newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients who are ineligible for intensive induction chemotherapy.

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, announced today that an agreement was reached with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) for VENCLEXTA ® (venetoclax) in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy. i

AbbVie Canada (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

Effective February 2 nd , on Québec's Liste des medicaments-établissements, effective February 1 st on Saskatchewan Cancer Agency drug formulary, and effective February 24 th on Manitoba's Drug Benefits and Interchangeability Formulary, VENCLEXTA is listed in combination with azacitidine, for first line treatment of patients with newly diagnosed AML who are 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy. For full criteria, consult the list of medications in effect. ii, iii, iv

"Acute myeloid leukemia is a blood cancer with a survival rate that still needs to be improved. Intensive chemotherapy treatments lead to toxicity, which can limit their use. However, our understanding of this disease has improved considerably over the past few years and, thanks to new treatment options such as the combination of venetoclax and azacitidine, we are now able to effectively treat a greater proportion of patients," explains Dr. Julie Bergeron , MD, FRCPC, associate clinical professor, head of the Optilab CHUM cluster of hematology laboratories, and hematologist at the CEMTL Maisonneuve-Rosemont facility.

In Canada , the five-year net survival rate is approximately 21% for people diagnosed with AML in the general population. v

"Every day, we aim to transform the standard of care in Oncology. Having effective and proven treatment options is vital for patients and their families impacted by AML. It is great news that VENCLEXTA plus azacitidine is now reimbursed in Quebec , Saskatchewan and Manitoba for people living with AML," says Tracey Ramsay , Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada.

VENCLEXTA in combination with azacitidine was approved by Health Canada in December 2020 . Health Canada's approval was granted under Project Orbis, an FDA initiative which provides a framework for concurrent submission and accelerated review of oncology products among international partners.

VENCLEXTA is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S.

About AbbVie in Oncology
At AbbVie, we strive to discover and develop medicines that deliver transformational improvements in cancer treatment by uniquely combining our deep knowledge in core areas of biology with cutting-edge technologies, and by working together with our partners – scientists, clinical experts, industry peers, advocates, and patients. We remain focused on delivering these transformative advances in treatment across some of the most debilitating and widespread cancers. We are also committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. AbbVie's oncology portfolio consists of marketed medicines and a robust pipeline containing multiple new molecules being evaluated worldwide in more than 300 clinical trials and more than 20 different tumor types.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow @abbviecanada on Twitter or find us on LinkedIn.

_______________________________________
i AbbVie Corporation Venclexta(R) (venetoclax) Product Monograph. Date of Preparation: September 27, 2016. Date of Revision: January 21, 2021. https://www.abbvie.ca/content/dam/abbvie-dotcom/ca/en/documents/products/VENCLEXTA_PM_EN.pdf . Accessed February 3, 2022.

ii Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec. https://www.ramq.gouv.qc.ca/sites/default/files/documents/liste_med_etab_2022-02-02.pdf . Accessed February 3, 2022.

iii Saskatchewan Cancer Agency. http://www.saskcancer.ca/images/pdfs/health_professionals/drug_formulary/drug_formulary/SCA_Drug_Formulary_-_2022-02-01.pdf . February 3, 2022.

iv Manitoba Health. Manitoba Drug Benefits and Manitoba Drug Interchangeability Formulary Amendments. https://www.gov.mb.ca/health/mdbif/docs/bulletins/bulletin116.pdf . Accessed February 3, 2022.

v Canadian Cancer Society. Survival statistics for acute myelogenous leukemia. https://cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-types/acute-myelogenous-leukemia-aml/prognosis-and-survival/survival-statistics . Accessed February 3, 2022.

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c0411.html

