BHP to Spend up to A$40M to Explore for Tier 1 Copper-Silver Deposits on CBE Tenements in Botswana

March 09, 2025
Cobre Limited (ASX: CBE, Cobre or Company) is pleased to announce that CBE, and certain wholly owned subsidiaries (also Cobre), have executed an Earn-In Agreement (Transaction) with a wholly owned subsidiary of BHP Group Ltd (BHP) under which BHP will provide up to US$25 million (~A$40m) for exploration expenditure for Cobre's Kitlanya East and Kitlanya West Copper Projects (Kitlanya Projects) and be granted the right to earn a 75% interest in the Kitlanya Projects, located on the northern and southern basin margins respectively of the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana. The Transaction is a result of Cobre's successful participation in the 2024 BHP Xplor program which also provided funding for the recently completed seismic survey on the Kitlanya West Project (see ASX announcement 22 August 2024).
Highlights
- The Transaction comprises the following key funding terms (detailed in Schedule 1):
- A minimum of US$5 million of committed funding to be paid to Cobre within 2 years of the commencement date with a planned budget of US$7m (A$11m) for exploration expenditure for the Kitlanya Projects starting in April 2025; and
- BHP can earn a 75% interest in the Kitlanya Projects by funding US$25 million (inclusive of the initial US$5 million) for exploration expenditure for the Kitlanya Projects.
- Cobre Botswana will be appointed operator during the earn-in phase and will be entitled to a management fee of no less than US$250,000 per annum.
- Upon commencement of the 75:25 joint venture, BHP may provide a loan to Cobre to fund Cobre's portion of joint venture expenditure up until the final investment decision.
- An additional payment of up to US$10 million, calculated at $5/tonne contained copper, is payable to Cobre upon the declaration of a maiden JORC Compliant Mineral Resource (JORC) at the Kitlanya Projects.
- If the Transaction is terminated during the Earn-In Phase and BHP has funded at least US$20 million for exploration expenditure, BHP will be entitled to a 2.0% net smelter royalty in respect of the Kitlanya Projects. Cobre may, in certain circumstances, buy back 50% of this royalty for an amount equal to the aggregate of exploration expenditure funded by BHP at the time of electing to exercise the buy-back.
- The Transaction does not cover Cobre’s flagship Ngami and Okavango Copper Projects which Cobre will continue to operate and advance independently.
The Transaction underscores Cobre's confidence in the potential for its projects to host Tier 1 copper- silver deposits. A partnership with BHP provides the exploration funding, scale and expertise to maximise Cobre's chances of making significant new discoveries on our basin margin exploration ground while retaining 100% ownership of its Ngami and Okavango Copper Projects.
The planned work programme for the initial US$7m includes several deep (~1km) diamond holes combined with active 2D seismic survey designed to assess key components of the Mineral System required for Tier 1 copper deposit formation. Mobilisation for the first phase of drilling, which will test targets identified in the 2024 seismic programme at Kitlanya West, is scheduled for April 2025.
Tim O’Connor, BHP Group Exploration Officer said:
"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with one of the BHP Xplor alumni, Cobre Limited, through this agreement. This collaboration reflects our excitement for the exploration potential in Botswana and underscores the high standard of partnerships we see coming out of the BHP Xplor program. The Kitlanya Projects in Botswana represent an exciting opportunity to uncover Tier 1 copper-silver deposits, and we are pleased to contribute our expertise and resources to this venture.”
Commenting on the Transaction, Adam Wooldridge, Cobre’s Chief Executive Officer, said:
“This significant transaction with BHP, one of the world’s leading mining companies, is a major moment in time for Cobre as a company as well as a testament to the success of BHP’s Xplor programme. The partnership with BHP will provide us with the funding and support necessary to implement a technology-driven work programme designed to discover the Tier 1 deposits we believe may be hosted in our Kitlanya East and West Projects.
Independently, Cobre will continue advancing its Ngami and Okavango copper Projects.This combined strategy provides exposure to potential Tier 1 discoveries, a development opportunity at Ngami and short-term discoveries on our Okavango project.”
Commenting on the transaction, Martin Holland Chairman of the Cobre board, said:
“First and foremost, I would like to extend my gratitude to BHP for their exceptional efforts in the 2024 BHP Xplor program, which aims to foster bold thinking and elevate global exploration to new heights.
I would also like to thank the Cobre Board and team, especially our CEO Adam Wooldridge and Technical Lead Thomas Krebs, for their tireless dedication throughout the year-and-a-half-long process that has led us to this point and for their efforts in successfully finalising this transaction with BHP.”
Figure 1. Locality map illustrating the position of Cobre’s project areas. Green licenses are relevant tothe Transaction, dark grey licenses will be run, and are owned, independently by Cobre.
Geology, Mineralisation and Exploration Target
Mineralisation in the KCB is sediment-hosted and structurally controlled, with copper-silver mineralisation most frequently hosted along the redox contact between the basal units of the reduced marine sedimentary rocks of the D’Kar Formation and oxidised clastic sedimentary red bed units of the Kuke and Ngwako Pan Formations and the underlying volcanosedimentary Kgwebe Formation. Of particular interest for Tier 1 deposits are the tight, upright folds which offer ideal trap-sites for upgrading of copper-silver mineralisation and formation of large deposits. These folds are typically bounded by district-scale shears (often with evidence of copper anomalism) which would provide the necessary plumbing architecture for movement of copper-rich fluids during basin formation and subsequent closure and deformation. A schematic illustration of the preserved fold hinge model is illustrated in Figure 2. The upcoming exploration programme will focus on testing these buried anticline hinge zones along with assessing primary basin architecture, source rocks, fluid pathways and trap-site mechanisms.
Figure 2: Schematic illustrating of the target model compared with typical settings for known KCB deposits.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Cobre Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
04 March
BHP CEO Talks Critical Minerals Opportunities, Challenges in Canada
More than anything else, rapid urbanization is driving demand for critical minerals like copper around the world.
Delivering the opening keynote address at this year’s Prospectors and Developers Association Conference (PDAC) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) CEO Mike Henry spoke to the opportunities and challenges posed by the growth of urban centers around the world.
His presentation discussed how the mining industry, including Canada's, can respond to the growing demands on the resource sector and deliver the critical minerals that will be required over the next few decades.
The opportunity: Copper and critical minerals demand outpacing supply
Over the last 10 years, there has been a global population redistribution. For the first time, more of the world’s population lives in urban centers than in rural areas. Along with this shift has come greater densification, which has pushed electrical grids to their limits.
However, as Henry pointed out, this is just the beginning. By 2050, the global population will grow by 25 percent to 10 billion people, and the vast majority of them will live in urban centers.
“They are the engines of massive opportunity for our industry. More high rises, homes, roads and infrastructure, greater electrification, more phones, televisions, cars and air conditioning. More energy, more data centers to power AI and cloud computing,” he said.
This population boom means the world will need more of everything, from copper and steel to potash and other minerals.
As a company, BHP is a global powerhouse. Its portfolio of assets touches on a variety of minerals that will be critical in the coming decades; few, however, may be as important as copper. Henry suggests that demand for red metal will rise 70 percent over the next 15 years.
The massive surge in demand presents an enormous opportunity for the resource sector, especially for investors. Outlining the scale of capital required, Henry estimates that more than US$250 billion will be needed for mining and concentration to keep pace with demand growth, with additional funding needed for smelting and refining — and that’s just for copper.
When other minerals are added to the equation, the total could reach US$800 billion between now and 2040.
The first challenge: Finding significant critical mineral deposits in Canada
Although opportunities exist, they don’t come without challenges, and Henry suggests that the challenges exist both above and below ground.
“First, we’re going to have to find the resources… Those resources are big, large deposits that are becoming harder to find," he said. "They’re deeper, they're more remote, they come with new technical challenges, and they’re often in riskier jurisdictions."
This has led to BHP rethinking how it invests in exploration, seeing them not only fund and carry out exploration work itself, but partnering with other companies around the world.
Some of these partnerships have seen work being carried out in Canada with Henry suggesting considerable untapped resources in the country.
“Of course, Canada has extensive exploration history already, yet much of this has been at shallow depths in subaortic areas. So there remains potential to find deeper or underexplored parts of the country, and we’re engaged in that effort with a specific focus on copper,” he said.
The solution, he said, is to apply new technologies from other sectors, including 3D seismic sensors and muon tomography. However, this new technology generates huge amounts of data, which benefits from advances in artificial intelligence to help make sense of all the information being collected.
Henry says that BHP has taken a different approach to partnerships by borrowing from the tech sector.
“We’ve also borrowed the accelerator concept from big tech, and we are supporting innovative exploration technologies, methods, and ideas through our global accelerator program, BHP Explorer,” Henry said.
The implications are enormous for an industry that needs new ideas brought to the forefront in short timelines.
The second challenge: Government mining policies
However, the biggest challenge facing the resource sector comes not from within the industry but from outside it.
Henry suggested that the biggest changes can come from evolving government policy, and he thinks things are beginning to move in the right direction. Canada itself released a critical minerals strategy in 2021, and its latest update includes 34 minerals and metals.
“There has been a very welcome burst of renewed government interest in critical minerals in recent times, and the motivations do vary,” he said.
For some governments, this interest stems from a desire to use resources to unlock the economic opportunity associated with decarbonizing the global energy grid. Meanwhile, other governments are pursuing critical minerals needed to provide energy security, economic sovereignty and defense supply chain resilience.
Henry noted that some countries are taking steps to make themselves more competitive and are working to attract capital investment for projects through fiscal reform and tax credits. He also pointed out that some governments are streamlining the regulatory process, which he suggests will speed up development time and reduce risks.
Henry sees incredible benefits in Canada due to the strength of the mining sector, but he cautions that past successes aren’t indicative of future success. He believes Canada is in danger of missing out on the next great opportunities in the resource sector.
“Other countries have some mix of even better resource endowments in certain commodities, better tax and royalty regimes, more streamlined permitting processes, while still maintaining high standards and more productivity, enabling industrial relations framework,” Henry said.
Henry sees complacency and bureaucracy as the enemy of growth and economic security, and believes Canada needs to accelerate its efforts to match those being carried out elsewhere.
In comparison, he points to Chile, where he says they’ve accelerated permitting for multi-billion dollar greenfield projects to five to 10 years and even shorter for brownfield developments. In Canada, he said, those timelines stretch to 10 to 15 years.
“Global capital is going to flow to the best opportunities, risk return opportunities globally. So if a country isn’t constantly benchmarking and saying, what’s the combined effect of our industrial relations policies, our tax settings, our permitting process relative to the other countries that are chasing the same opportunity, we run the risk of falling behind,” Henry said.
What does this mean for investors?
Henry outlined a potential for staggering growth in the mining sector for critical minerals such as copper over the next 15 to 20 years. He suggested there is an opportunity for investors looking to get into the sector at all levels, from exploration to production.
He also noted that it is not without problems. When investors evaluate projects, especially early in development, they should recognize that a multitude of factors could determine their success or failure.
Henry touched on access to the resource, the depth of the deposit and its remoteness. He also noted that jurisdictions play a huge part in a project's success, so investors should research a country's permitting process and tax system, as well as why a country may look to fast-track projects and whether it affects a company’s risk analysis.
“Once capital mobilizes in one direction, sometimes it can be quite hard to mobilize back in the other,” Henry said.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
04 March
Anax Metals Limited
Investor Insight
Anax Metals, an ASX-listed exploration company, is dedicated to advancing its copper assets in Western Australia’s Pilbara region. Through key joint ventures and strategic partnerships, the company is well-positioned to develop a central processing hub, enhancing operational efficiency and delivering strong investor value.
Overview
Anax Metals (ASX:ANX) is a project developer that is on track to begin producing copper and zinc concentrates from its flagship Whim Creek project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project is 80 percent owned by Anax, with JV partner Develop Global (Develop) owning the remaining 20 percent. The Whim Creek DFS (and leaching study) have demonstrated the opportunity for an eight-year mining operation producing copper concentrates, cathodes and valuable byproducts. The operation will generate $410 million in cash flow and deliver an NPV of $270 million with a development capex of $71 million.
The company believes its growth potential lies both in expanding the mineral resources across the project’s four deposits and in a consolidation strategy that includes a processing hub with a concentrator and heap leach at Whim Creek. Benefits from the consolidation include delivering economies of scale with processing flexibility to treat ores from regional orebodies. The permitted infrastructure is ideally located and suited to becoming the Pilbara-processing hub.
Anax Metals and GreenTech Metals signed a non-binding and non-exclusive memorandum of understanding to assess the potential to treat mined material from GreenTech’s base metal assets, with a focus on the open-pittable Whundo deposit.
Anax Metals also signed a non-binding and non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Artemis Resources (ASX:ARV) to jointly assess the potential for processing the copper content of Artemis’ open-pittable Greater Carlow resource at the fully-permitted Whim Creek Processing hub. Anax and Artemis also agree to evaluate the potential for Artemis to explore for gold mineralisation on the Anax project tenure.
Company Highlights
- Anax Metals focuses on delivering copper production at the Whim Creek copper-zinc project within the next 18 to 24 months, targeting over $400 million in free cash flow across an eight-year mine life.
- The company aims to drive resource expansion and consolidate copper assets in the Pilbara region by developing a central processing hub.
- Since completing the DFS last year, Anax Metals has been evaluating opportunities to increase Whim Creek’s production capacity beyond 20 kt of copper equivalent per year.
- Capital requirements are expected to remain low, with plans to leverage existing infrastructure and deploy preconcentration technology to optimize processing capacity..
- Anax Metals actively collaborates with key partners, including Develop Global (ASX:DVP), Greentech Metals (ASX:GRE), and several metal trading groups.
Key Projects
Whim Creek Copper-Zinc Project
Whim Creek is strategically located along the NW Coastal Highway in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, approximately 120 km from both Port Hedland and Karratha. With a long history of copper production, the project benefits from existing infrastructure, including dams, haul roads, offices, workshops, and a dedicated gas spur line. Currently being developed as an 80/20 joint venture between Anax Metals and Develop Global, Whim Creek hosts four key deposits—Whim Creek, Mons Cupri, Salt Creek, and Evelyn. These deposits feature structurally controlled, volcanic-hosted massive sulphide copper-zinc-lead mineralization, presenting significant development potential.
On-going exploration work at Evelyn resulted in discovering exciting new targets for future drilling campaigns scheduled in early 2025. Exploration works conducted in 2024 indicated high copper grades and new soil anomalies. The company is assessing the regional potential of the granted Evelyn Mining Lease for further high-grade VMS-type, polymetallic base metal deposits.
Anax Metals announced its recent application for an exploration license (E47/5275) covering 65 sub-blocks spanning approximately 207 sq. km, which extends the company’s landholding to the south and west of the Whim Creek joint venture tenement package. Once granted, the new tenement will be 100 percent owned by Anax. The majority of E47/5275 lies within the Whim Creek Greenstone Belt, which is highly prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization, similar to the Whim Creek and Mons Cupri deposits.
Production – Concentrator and Heap Leach
Since completing the definitive feasibility study in 2023, Anax has promoted Whim Creek as a regional processing hub, with potential for an expanded production capacity over 20 kt copper equivalent. Highlights of the technical report include FCF generation of $410 million over an eight-year mine life. Processing would be predominantly through the planned concentrator. Heap leaching is anticipated to begin in the second year of production.
Anax has achieved significant success with bioleaching technology, reporting up to 80 percent copper and 90 percent zinc extraction rates. This innovative approach enhances metal recovery and supports the company’s commitment to sustainable practices.
A processing hub with sorting, concentrator and heap leach facilities
The company believes the project will also provide a processing solution for surrounding projects located within trucking distance of Anax’s processing facility. In the long term, Anax plans to establish a Pilbara Base Metal Alliance to facilitate collaboration with other base metal projects in the region.
Management Team
Phillip Jackson - Chairman
Phillip Jackson is a barrister and solicitor with significant legal and international corporate experience, Phillip Jackson specialises in commercial and contract law, mining and energy law and corporate governance. He has been a director and chairman of a number of ASX and AIM listed minerals companies.
Geoff Laing - Managing Director
Geoff Laing is a chemical engineer with 30 years in mining and project development. He has been involved in the exploration and junior mining sector for the last 15 years, taking on corporate and advisory roles. He was a key player in Exco Resources’ divestment of a substantial copper asset for $175 million to Xstrata Copper, and as managing director, he delivered the successful takeover of the company by WH Sol Pattinson.
Peter Cordin - Non-executive Director
Peter Cordin is a civil engineer with over 45 years' global experience in mining and exploration, both at operational and senior management levels. He has direct experience in the construction and management of diamond and gold operations in Australia, Fenno-Scandinavia and Indonesia.
Phil Warren - Non-executive Director
Phil Warren is a chartered accountant with over 25 years’ experience in board governance, corporate advisory and capital raising advice. Warren has spent a number of years working overseas for major international investment banks. He is currently a non-executive director of ASX listed companies, including Family Zone Cyber Safety, Narryer Metals, Killi Resource and Rent.com.au. He was a founding director of Cassini Resources, which was subsequently acquired by Oz Minerals.
Jenine Owen - Chief Financial Officer
Jenine Owen joined Anax in 2020, where she is responsible for corporate risk management, financial management and financial reporting. She is a chartered accountant with extensive finance and commercial experience, including several CFO roles in ASX listed entities. Having started her career with Deloitte (Zimbabwe) in the external assurance division, she moved to London in 1999 where she held various finance and governance roles before settling in Australia in 2008. Prior to joining Anax, Owen was CFO at Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI).
Andrew Mcdonald - General Manager
Andrew McDonald is a seasoned geologist with over 20 years of experience in project management, development, resource geology, and exploration across a wide range of commodities. He has held roles with several ASX-listed mining companies, where he has led project development and managed regulatory approvals for mining projects in both Australia and the United States.
Dan O’Hara – Environmental Manager
Dan O’Hara is an experienced environmental professional with over 15 years in environmental management across the mining, oil and gas, construction, and government sectors. In recent years, he has played a key role in securing environmental permits for mining projects in Western Australia.
03 March
American West Gearing up for Transformational Year at the Storm Copper Project, Canada
Major drilling and exploration campaign planned for 2025 as Positive PEA lays foundation for mine development
American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX:AW1) is pleased to announce positive findings of the Preliminary Economic Analysis (PEA) for the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.
Positive Preliminary Economic Analysis (PEA) defines Pathway to Production:
- Initial production target. Study on a starter operation at Storm based on mining inventory of 10.3Mt @ 1.3% Cu, 3.7g/t Ag delivers 487,000t of copper concentrate at 17.1% Cu, 49g/t Ag
- 10-year production plan. Initial mine plan covers 10 years of production with scope to increase both the scale of the mining operation and the mine life with potential increases in the Storm Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)
- Attractive financials. Robust economics (estimated based on the assumptions in the base case and assuming no leverage):
- Total revenue – Approx. US$839m
- Post-tax NPV8 – Approx. US$149m
- Post-tax IRR – Approx. 46%
- Payback of Approx. 3 years
- Low-cost operation. Very low capex and operating costs of approximately:
- Initial CAPEX - US$47.4m
- Life of mine CAPEX - US$80.3m
- C1 Cost - US$2.63/lb
- Enhanced shareholder returns with leverage. Pre-tax IRR of approximately 135% with project development using 100% debt finance. American West is in discussions with a number of parties that are considering proposals to provide off-take finance or other debt solutions for development of Storm
- Innovative processing with high ESG credentials. Simple ore-sorting and beneficiation produces a high-quality copper-silver product with zero deleterious elements, chemicals, and tailings
- Mine permitting to commence. Mine permitting will now be initiated based on the PEA with potential for a further US$3.5 million to be advanced in the near- term under the Storm royalty arrangement with Taurus Mining Royalty Fund
2025 drilling to accelerate growth of copper resources:
- Existing resource is just the beginning. Major drill program planned for 2025 to accelerate the definition of copper resources along the 110km Storm Copper belt
- 2024 discoveries ready for resource definition drilling. Potential to rapidly increase the MRE through resource definition drilling of new discoveries, including:
- The Gap – a strong EM anomaly confirmed with drilling that returned 20m @ 2.3% Cu from 28m
- Cyclone Deeps – potential continuation of the large Cyclone Deposit at depth with drill intercepts such as 10m @ 1.2% Cu from 311m
- Squall – EM anomaly with drilling confirming high-grade copper of 1.5m @ 2.36 Cu from 181.4m at end of hole
- Hailstorm – chalcocite boulders at surface that returned assays of >50% Cu within a geochemical soil anomaly over 3km2
- Regional targets highlight large endowment potential. Pipeline of large-scale exploration targets along the 110km copper belt including:
- Tornado/Blizzard – located 5km east of the Storm copper deposits the area hosts a 3.2km x 1.5km geochemical copper anomaly and two large electromagnetic (EM) plates yet to be drilled
- Tempest – 4km long zone of gossans located 40km south of the Storm MRE with assays from surface samples returning base metal grades up to 38.2% Cu and 30.8% Zn
- Geophysics to generate new targets. Large airborne Mobile Magneto-Telluric (MT) survey planned for the Storm MRE area and other areas of interest along the 110km prospective copper horizon
- Forward planning for 2025 field season. The sealift operation completed in Q4 2024 delivered bulk supplies to Storm in preparation for the 2025 field season, significantly streamlining logistics to enable a short lead time for start of drilling in 2025 and reducing 2025 costs by circa. $4m
The PEA has outlined a technically robust project and demonstrated that Storm has the potential to become a profitable, long-life mine with strong economic returns for the Company.
The PEA estimates that an open pit mining and mineral processing facility at Storm can be developed with a low initial capital cost of US$47.4m to deliver a project NPV of approximately US$149m and a post-tax IRR of approximately 46%.
Shareholder returns can be substantially enhanced by use of 100% debt to fund development, which boosts the approximate pre-tax IRR to an impressive 135%. American West is in ongoing discussions with a number of parties regarding the potential for off-take or other debt-based financing for the development of Storm.
The PEA is based on the current Storm MRE of 20.6Mt at 1.1% Cu and 3.8g/t Ag which contains 229Kt of copper and 2.2Moz of silver (using a 0.35% Cu cut-off). With less than 5% of the 110km prospective copper horizon at Storm systematically explored with drilling and numerous exploration targets already identified along the copper belt, there is strong potential to add significant copper resources to the Storm MRE. The Company is planning a major exploration program for 2025 to test a pipeline of high-quality copper targets.
American West believes the dual focus of exploration in pursuit of new discoveries while progressing feasibility studies will continue to stamp Storm as an attractive copper development opportunity.
The below key economic metrics of the PEA highlight the competitive cost profile and investment returns (all financial metrics are approximations estimated on the basis of assumptions in the PEA). A copy of the PEA is attached to this ASX Release.
Dave O’Neill, American West’s Managing Director, said:
“Our field work and development studies in 2024 have laid the groundwork for what we believe will be a transformational year for American West.
“The initial economic study is an enormous milestone for the Storm Copper Project. It is exciting to announce a low capital cost pathway to mine development with significant upside to expand the production profile and mine life as our continuing exploration identifies further copper resources.
“Storm is now well positioned to be the next copper mine in Canada, joining other very successful base metal mines in the region such as Polaris (22Mt @ 14.1% Zn, 4% Pb) which operated for 21 Years, and Nanisivik (18Mt @ 9% Zn, 0.7% Pb) which operated for 26 years. We will now initiate the permitting process and progress feasibility study work.
“American West will also continue a strong focus on resource expansion and exploration drilling to fully unlock the resource potential along the prospective 110km copper belt at Storm.
“Exploration in 2024 delivered a pipeline of new discoveries and targets that we will follow-up in 2025. There are several large-scale exploration targets that offer excellent potential for a new discovery – walk-up drill targets that are supported by strong EM plates, gravity anomalies, copper gossans at surface, or high-grade copper confirmed by reconnaissance drilling.
“There is very strong potential to quickly add tonnes to the existing mineral resource estimate. With the scoping study supporting the economic potential of a mining operation at Storm, any increase in the resource is likely to further enhance the potential economics of that mining operation.
“We look forward to updating investors on the 2025 field program as arrangements are finalised.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from American West Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
27 February
Types of Copper Deposits in the World
Copper mineralization occurs in many forms and in a variety of geological settings. As such, there are various factors to consider when determining the value of different types of copper deposits.
Historically, the world’s most profitable copper mines have been large-scale porphyry deposits with chalcopyrite mineralization extracted via open-pit mining. While they do not have the highest grades of ore and generally have more expensive refining costs, they tend to have large mineral resources.
The world's biggest copper mine is the Escondida copper porphyry mine in Chile, which is owned by BHP (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO,ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO) and Japanese firm Jeco at 57.5 percent, 30 percent and 22.5 percent respectively. Escondida means “hidden” in Spanish, and the deposit was given the name because it has no outcrops; the main orebody is hidden below hundreds of meters of overburden.
Copper production figures can change rapidly, but in the first half of BHP's 2025 financial year, the company's portion of Escondida’s copper production reached 644,000 metric tons, up 22 percent over the same period in the previous year.
This represents a 10 year production record for the mine. Escondida has processed more than 2 billion metric tons of ore through leaching and flotation since opening more than a quarter century ago. Today it accounts for almost 5 percent of worldwide copper output.
How to determine the value of a copper deposit?
As mentioned, there are many factors to look at when determining the value of a copper deposit.
Among other elements, companies must consider grade, refining costs, the estimated copper resource and the ease at which the copper can be mined. Read on for a brief overview of five things that are important to think about when finding the value of a copper deposit.
1. What are the types of copper deposits?
Porphyry copper deposits are low grade, but are important sources of copper because they can be worked at a large scale for low costs. They typically contain between 0.4 and 1 percent copper in concert with smaller amounts of other metals, such as molybdenum, silver and gold. Porphyry copper mineral deposits are usually massive, with extraction taking place by open-pit mining.
Copper-bearing sedimentary rocks are the second most important type of copper deposit, accounting for approximately one-quarter of the world’s identified copper deposits.
Other types of copper deposits found throughout the world include:
- Volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) deposits, a source of copper sulfide formed through hydrothermal events in submarine environments.
- Iron oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) deposits are highly valuable concentrations of copper, gold and uranium ores.
- Copper skarn deposits, which in a broad sense are formed through chemical and physical mineral alterations created when two separate lithologies make contact.
2. What is the average copper deposit grade?
Grade is a significant factor in how much a deposit is worth, and is effectively is a measure of the concentration of metal. Most copper ores contain only a small percentage of copper metal bound up within valuable ore minerals. The remainder of the ore is simply unwanted rock.
Exploration companies conduct drill programs to extract samples of rock called cores. The cores are then subjected to chemical assays to determine the “grade” of a deposit.
Copper deposit grades are usually expressed as a weight percentage of the total rock. For example, 1,000 kilograms of copper ore containing 300 kilograms of copper metal has a grade of 30 percent. When metal is at a much lower concentration, it may be described in terms of parts per million. However, grade is the common convention with copper, and exploration companies estimate grade through drilling and assaying.
The average grade of copper ores in the 21st century is below 0.6 percent copper, with the proportion of ore minerals being less than 2 percent of the total volume of the ore rock.
Investors should approach grade estimates with a critical eye. When an exploration company issues grade statements, investors should be sure to compare them to the total depth of the drill core used to determine the grade. A high grade at a low depth can have far less value than a mediocre grade consistent through a deep core.
3. How much does it cost to mine copper?
The largest, most profitable copper mines have been open-pit mines, although underground copper mines are not uncommon. Of key importance in an open-pit mine is a resource that is relatively close to the surface.
Mining companies are particularly interested in the amount of overburden, which is the amount of worthless rock and soil on top of the copper resource. This material must be removed to access the resource. Escondida, mentioned above, has a resource that is covered by a large amount of overburden, but the deposit is still economic due to the large size of the resource beneath.
4. What are the types of copper ore?
There are two distinct types of copper deposits: sulfide ore and oxide ore. Currently, the most common source of copper ore is the sulfide ore mineral chalcopyrite, which accounts for about 50 percent of copper production. Sulfide ores are processed via froth floatation to obtain copper concentrate. Copper ores containing chalcopyrite can produce a concentrate with 20 to 30 percent copper in concentrate.
The more valuable chalcocite concentrates typically grade higher, coming in between 37 and 40 percent copper in concentrate due to the fact that chalcocite contains no iron. Chalcocite has been mined for centuries, and is one of the most profitable copper ores. The reason for that is its high copper content and the ease at which the copper it contains can be separated from sulfur.
It is not, however, the primary copper ore today. Copper oxide ores are leached with sulfuric acid to liberate the copper minerals into a solution of sulfuric acid laden with copper sulfate solution. The copper sulfate solution (called the pregnant leach solution) is then stripped of copper via a solvent extraction and electrowinning process, which is more economical compared to froth flotation.
5. What are primary and secondary ores?
All copper mines have different mineral assemblages. The primary assemblage is the mineralization type that is most prevalent. Most types of copper deposits also have secondary ores, however, and they can add a great deal of value to a deposit. The Escondida mine is primarily a chalcopyrite porphyry deposit overlain by secondary oxides. It is important for companies not to discount secondary mineralization.
What makes a world-class copper deposit?
While there are other factors to consider when valuing a copper deposit, the upshot is that a world-class copper deposit holds a copper resource whose value far exceeds the cost of mining and refining. To date, some of the biggest copper finds have been the Kennecott copper mine, a large-scale porphyry deposit, the Chuquicamata copper porphyry complex and, of course, Escondida.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2016.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
27 February
Trump's Copper Tariff Investigation Triggers Global Market Response
American head of state Donald Trump has directed the US government to explore potential tariffs on copper imports, marking another significant move in his administration’s ongoing trade strategy.
The executive order, signed on Tuesday (February 25), instructs the commerce department to investigate whether imported copper poses a national security risk under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.
The decision has already triggered a sharp reaction in the global copper market, widening price spreads for the red metal and prompting traders to start rushing shipments to the US.
According to the Globe and Mail, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the move is designed to curb China’s expanding copper sector while addressing vulnerabilities in the US supply chain. He emphasized the need to restore domestic mining, smelting and refining of copper, citing military and technological applications.
Despite Trump’s longstanding push for trade balance, the US currently runs a surplus in copper trade. In 2024, the country exported US$11.3 billion worth of copper while importing US$9.6 billion, according to census bureau data.
US officials are arguing that shifting supply and demand forecasts create a national security risk.
Trump has used tariffs extensively as part of his trade policies, previously removing exemptions for 2018 tariffs on steel and aluminum. Most recently, he has threatened neighboring nations — Canada and Mexico — with 25 percent tariffs on all imports. These could take effect as early as next week, although plans have changed multiple times.
The president has also pledged broader tariffs to match rates imposed by other nations, and has targeted industries including automobiles, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.
Traders seek copper arbitrage opportunities
The announcement about potential copper tariffs has sent US copper prices soaring, leading to an arbitrage opportunity that traders have been quick to exploit. Prices for the metal on New York’s Comex surged as much as 4.9 percent, with copper trading over US$1,000 above the London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark.
Earlier this month, Comex copper contracts spiked to a US$1,300 premium over LME prices before narrowing to US$600 and then widening again after Trump’s announcement. The investigation into copper could take months to complete, allowing traders more time to move metal into the US without penalties.
Major companies, including Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) and Trafigura Group, have been moving to ship copper to the US market in recent weeks, according to industry sources. While the bulk of their shipments are coming from South America, inquiries have also been made about shipping copper from Asian warehouses tracked by the LME.
The potential tariffs are also reshaping global copper flows, with requests to withdraw copper from LME warehouses in Asia surging by over 93,000 metric tons in recent days, marking the largest four day drawdown since 2013.
The shift is redirecting metal that typically flows to China, the world’s top copper consumer, toward the US market.
The increase in US copper prices is also raising costs for domestic manufacturers, which have paid an average premium of 8 percent over global prices since Trump first floated the idea of copper tariffs in late January.
One challenge for copper importers is that only a limited number of producers are approved for delivery on Comex, with Chinese smelters notably absent from the list. Furthermore, Trump’s existing 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods, implemented earlier this month, has dissuaded some firms from targeting the US market.
While global copper markets brace for uncertainty, companies with assets in the US are looking to capitalize on the government's efforts to shore up domestic supply. Those include American Pacific Mining (CSE:USGD,OTCQX:USGDF), which believes its two US-based copper projects could play a role in Trump's copper ambitions.
“The current market dynamics and US policy trends underscore the strategic value of our US-based copper assets. With projects like our Madison Copper-Gold project in Montana and Palmer Copper-Zinc project in Alaska, we are well-positioned to potentially supply the growing domestic demand for copper, a critical metal for the US economy and clean energy transition,” Warwick Smith, CEO of American Pacific, said in a statement.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
25 February
Top 10 Copper Producers by Country
In 2024, concern grew about copper supply as copper mines in the top copper-producing countries continued to age without new mines to replace them.
Additionally, copper demand from electrification is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.
The competing forces of the global macroeconomic situation and a tightening supply and demand situation caused major swings in the copper price last year, and the red metal set a new all-time high in May 2024 as it moved above the US$5 per pound mark for the first time.
Despite a tight supply situation, demand from the energy transition has largely been muted as China, traditionally the largest consumer of copper for its infrastructure, works to stimulate its flagging economy.
The forecast for copper over the next few years is that the copper market will move into supply deficits, which in turn should provide more tailwinds for the price of copper and greater upside to company balance sheets.
For investors interested in copper, it’s worth looking at production by country. According to the latest US Geological Survey data, global copper production reached 23 million metric tons (MT) in 2024. Mining output figures for this article were supplemented with data provided by Mining Data Online (MDO).
Chile again took the crown to become the top copper producing country last year, but some of the others on the list may surprise you. Read on to find out the top 10 copper countries and what mines are driving each country's copper output.
1. Chile
Copper production: 5.3 million metric tons
In 2024, Chile produced 5.3 million metric tons of copper, making it the world’s largest copper producing country with about 23 percent of the total global copper output.
Naturally, many of the world's leading copper miners have substantial operations in Chile, including the state-owned Codelco, Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF), Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) and Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO,OTC Pink:ANFGF).
Chile is also home to BHP’s (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) Escondida, the largest copper mine in the world with an annual output in the 2 million metric ton range. According to MDO, BHP owns a 57.5 percent stake in the operation, with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) owning 30 percent and Jeco holding the remaining stake
According to BHP’s 2024 annual report, the company's portion of Escondida production came in at 1.13 million MT of copper in 2024.
However, Chile’s copper production is expected to rebound to record levels in 2025, according to S&P Global, to hit a projected 6 million MT as new mines ramp up their output.
2. Democratic Republic of Congo
Copper production: 3.3 million metric tons
In 2024, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) produced 3.3 million metric tons of copper, accounting for more than 11 percent of global copper output. The DRC has increased its copper production rapidly in recent years, and its 2024 output marked a significant rise from the 2.93 million metric tons of copper produced the previous year.
One contributor to this increase is Phase 3 of the Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) Kamoa-Kakula project, which achieved commercial production in August 2024. A joint venture with partner Zijin Mining Group (OTC Pink:ZIJMY,SHA:601899), Kamoa-Kakula produced 437,061 MT of copper in 2024, an increase from the 393,551 MT produced in 2023. Ivanhoe is expecting further increases in production in 2025 and set its guidance for the year at 520,000 and 580,000 MT of copper.
3. Peru
Copper production: 2.6 million metric tons
In 2024, Peru produced 2.6 million metric tons of copper, according to USGS data. The total is down 160,000 MT from its copper output in 2023.
Among the factors impacting the declines was a 3.7 percent drop at Freeport McMoRan’s (NYSE:FCX) Cerro Verde, the largest copper mine in Peru. According to data from MDO, Cerro Verde produced 1.94 million metric tons of copper concentrate in 2023. Freeport McMoRan indicated in its Q1 2024 report that declines in its South American operations were due to lower volumes of stockpiled leach ore and lower milling rates associated with maintenance.
Other significant copper operations in Peru include Anglo American’s Quellaveco mine and Southern Copper’s (NYSE:SCCO) Tia Maria mine. The majority of copper produced in Peru is shipped to China and Japan, and South Korea and Germany are other top export destinations.
4. China
Copper production: 1.8 million metric tons
In 2024, China produced 1.8 million metric tons of copper. The total was marginally lower than the 1.82 million metric tons produced in 2023, but also marks a steady decline over the past few years, seeing production slip from a recent high of 1.91 million metric tons in 2021.
However, when it comes to refined copper production, China is by far the winner. In 2024, its refined copper production totaled 12 million metric tons, representing more than 44 percent of global refined copper production and six times the production of Chile, the next-top refinery producer. China also holds the world’s highest copper reserves at 190 million MT.
Zijin Mining Group, a leading metal producer in China, owns the Qulong copper-molybdenum-silver-gold mine in Tibet. The company purchased a 50.1 interest in the owner of the Qulong mine in 2024 and is working to consolidate 100 percent ownership. Zijin increased its mine production in 2024 and it is now the largest copper mine in China.
According to MDO, the Qulong mine produced 340 million pounds of copper in 2023. While its 2024 copper production is still being finalized, it is estimated to have increased to 366 million pounds.
5. Indonesia
Copper production: 1.1 million metric tons
In 2024, Indonesia produced 1.1 million metric tons of copper, passing the United States and Russia to become the fifth highest copper producer. The country's copper production has increased steadily in recent years, and is up significantly from 907,000 MT in 2023 and 731,000 MT in 2021.
Freeport McMoRan's Grasberg complex is the country’s largest copper mine. According to MDO data, the mine produced 1.66 billion pounds of copper in 2023.
Another of the country’s largest operations is PT Amman Mineral’s (IDX:AMMN,FWB:U4Z) Batu Hijau mine. While production in 2023 was modest compared to Grasberg at 542 million pounds of copper concentrate, it’s estimated that 2024 will see production increase significantly to 1.84 billion pounds as the mine begins processing high-grade ore from its Phase 7 cutback.
In mid-2024, Amman Minerals commissioned a smelting facility that will process 900,000 metric tons of copper concentrate annually to produce 222,000 MT of copper cathodes and 830,000 MT of sulfuric acid.
6. United States
Copper production: 1.1 million metric tons
The United States produced 1.1 million metric tons of copper in 2024. While only 30,000 metric tons less than its 2023 production totals, the country’s 2024 output was a sharp decline from the 1.23 million MT it produced in 2022.
The majority of US copper comes from Arizona, which accounts for 70 percent of domestic supply. Other states with significant copper output include Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada and New Mexico. Overall, 17 mines are responsible for 99 percent of copper production in the United States.
Freeport McMoRan’s Morenci mine in Arizona, a joint venture with Sumitomo (TSE:8053), is the largest copper mine in the US. According to MDO data, the mine produced 700 million pounds of copper metal in 2024 and has 12.63 million pounds of proven and probable reserves.
Other significant operations include Freeport McMoRan’s Safford and Sierrita mines, at which copper production totaled 249 million MT and 165 million MT respectively.
7. Russia
Copper production: 930,000 metric tons
Russia produced 930,000 metric tons of copper in 2024, a sizable increase from the 890,000 MT produced the previous year.
One of the key contributions to the rise in Russian copper output is the ramp-up in Phase 1 production at Udokan Copper’s Udokan mine in Siberia. Although the mine experienced multiple fires at the very end of 2023, copper production was reported to be unaffected. The mine was expected to produce up to 135,000 metric tons of copper in 2024. This is expected to grow to 450,000 MT once Phase 2 comes online in 2028.
8. Australia
Copper production: 800,000 metric tons
In 2024, Australia produced 800,000 metric tons of copper, a slight increase from the 778,000 MT produced in 2023.
The country’s largest copper operation is BHP’s Olympic Dam mine in South Australia. According to MDO data, 2024 marked a 10 year high in total copper production for Olympic Dam at 216,000 metric tons.
The state of Queensland is home to the Mount Isa complex, run by a subsidiary of Glencore. While it is one of Australia’s largest copper producers, the operations will be closed in the second half of 2025.
Australia may have modest output compared to those at the top of the list, but it is tied with Peru for the second highest copper reserves in the world at 100 million metric tons, behind only China with 190 million metric tons.
9. Kazakhstan
Copper production: 740,000 metric tons
In 2024, Kazakhstan produced 740,000 metric tons of copper, on par with 2023’s production totals. Although its production was unchanged year-over-year, the country entered the top 10 copper producers list this year, leapfrogging over Mexico and Zambia.
Kazakhstan's copper output is up substantially compared to just a few years ago, with the country producing just 510,000 MT in 2021.
The nation plans to continue that trend, releasing a National Development Plan in February 2024 that aims to increase mineral production by 40 percent by 2029. The plan will involve increased exploration, project co-financing and tax incentives for investment.
Among the country’s largest mining companies is private firm KAZ Minerals, which owns the Aktogay mine. According to the company’s Q4 2024 production report, the mine produced 228,800 metric tons of copper during the year, a decline from the 252,400 MT produced in 2023.
10. Mexico
Copper production: 700,000 metric tons
Rounding out our list of top copper producers, Mexico produced 700,000 metric tons of copper in 2024, just 1,000 MT above its 2023 output.
The Buenavista del Cobre mine in Sonora, owned by Grupo Mexico (BMV:GMEXICOB), is the largest copper mine in the country. According to MDO data, the mine produced 725 million pounds of copper concentrate and 193 million pounds of copper cathode in 2023.
In addition, Grupo Mexico also owns Mexico’s second-largest copper mine, La Caridad, which produced 387,000 MT of copper concentrate and 51 million pounds of copper cathode in 2023.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
