Large-Scale Porphyry/Volcanic Hosted Copper-Gold Potential Identified At Havilah In The Highly-Prospective Lachlan Fold Belt

BetterLife Closes $1,857,143 of Private Placement

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB : BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce the closing of its brokered private placement offering pursuant to which the Company issued 1,500,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the "Brokered Offering"). The Brokered Offering was led by Bloom Burton Securities Inc., as lead placement agent and Research Capital Corp.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 at any time up of 60 months from the closing of the Brokered Offering.

The net proceeds from the Brokered Offering will be used by the Company for the purposes described in the amended and restated offering document (the "Offering Document") of the Company dated March 10, 2023.

Mr. Doroudian, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, purchased 2,000,000 Units for a purchase price of $200,000.00. The participation of Mr. Doroudian in the Brokered Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 as none of the securities of the Company are listed on a prescribed stock exchange. The transaction is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as, at the time the transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report with respect to the participation of Mr. Doroudian at least 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering as Mr. Doroudian's participation was not determined at that time.

Concurrent with the closing of the Brokered Offering, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement pursuant to which the Company issued 3,571,429 units of the Company ("Non-Brokered Units") at a price of US$0.07 per Non-Brokered Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $357,143 (US$250,000) (the "Non-Brokered Offering"). Each Non-Brokered Unit is comprised of one Common Share and Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of US$0.11 at any time up of 60 months from the closing of the Non-Brokered Offering. The Non-Brokered Units sold pursuant to the Non-Brokered Offering will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, BETR-001 and BETR-002, to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-001, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife's synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent, for composition and method of use, covers treatment of major depressive disorder, anxiety disorder and neuropathic pain and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-002, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. BetterLife's pending method of use and formulations patent covers treatment of anxiety related disorders including benzodiazepine dependency.

BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19 and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma .

Contact Information

David Melles, Investor Relations Manager
Email: David.Melles@blifepharma.com
Phone: 1-778-887-1928

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No securities exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, the use of the net proceeds from the Brokered Offering. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations, including without limitation, those listed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on June 17, 2022 under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.


BetterLife Files Amended and Restated Offering Document for Offering of Units

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB : BETRF FRA: NPAU ) an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, announces that it has filed an amended and restated offering document for its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company ("Units").

Betterlife Publishes Promising Results from a Study Titled "A Non-Hallucinogenic LSD Analog With Therapeutic Potential For Mood Disorders"

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce that findings from a study on its lead candidate BETR-001 (2-bromo-LSD) titled "A Non-Hallucinogenic LSD Analog With Therapeutic Potential For Mood Disorders" has been published in the peer-reviewed journal of Cell Report .

The study expands on previously reported positive data by performing an extensive pharmacological characterization of BETR-001 in comparison with LSD. The results show distinct central nervous system aminergic receptors pharmacological differences between BETR-001 versus LSD. These include 5-HT2A receptor partial agonism and lack of psychedelic-like effects in vivo for BETR-001 in contrast to LSD. Further, the study demonstrates lack of 5-HT2B agonism for BETR-001 in contrast to the 5-HTB agonism caused by LSD, and therefore a projected safer cardiovascular profile for BETR-001. Finally, the study shows BETR-001 induces neuroplasticity both in vitro and in vivo while promoting active coping behavior in mouse models of depression and anxiety.

BetterLife Announces Pricing of Proposed Offering of Units

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB : BETRF FRA: NPAU ) an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce that it has priced its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company ("Units"). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company will issue Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit for total minimum aggregate gross proceeds of $1,500,000 and maximum gross proceeds of $5,000,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance of such Warrant, at an exercise price of $0.15, subject to and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the warrant indenture to be entered into between the Company and Endeavor Trust Corporation (the "Warrant Indenture").

BetterLife Announces Offering of Units

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB : BETRF FRA: NPAU ) an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce a private placement offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company ("Units"), comprising of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant of the Company. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. ("Bloom Burton" or the "Agent") is acting as the sole placement agent for the Offering. The number of Units to be distributed, the price of each Unit and the exercise price of each common share purchase warrant will be determined by negotiation between the Company and Bloom Burton in the context of the market with final terms to be determined at the time of pricing.

BetterLife Announces Engagement of Bloom Burton Securities Inc. and Provides Summary of 2022 Accomplishments

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce the engagement of Bloom Burton Securities Inc. ("Bloom Burton") for strategic advisory services to support BetterLife's growth and development initiatives towards clinical trials.

"We are very excited to be working with Bloom Burton, Canada's leading healthcare investment banking firm," said Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife. "Bloom Burton has extensive understanding of the overall biotechnology and healthcare landscape and the emerging psychedelics space specifically, which will help advance our clinical trial initiatives and accomplish our financing needs."

Astellas Announces Phase 3 China ARCHES Study of XTANDI® Meets Primary Endpoint

XTANDI ® (enzalutamide) plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) significantly delays time to PSA progression compared to placebo plus ADT

Study enrolled 180 men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer in mainland China

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Qualtrics , Seagen Inc. , Provention Bio Inc. , Kimball International, Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Qualtrics (Nasdaq - XM)

Pfizer Invests $43 Billion to Battle Cancer

  • Pfizer to acquire Seagen for $229 per Seagen share in cash, for a total enterprise value of approximately $43 billion
  • Proposed combination enhances Pfizer's position as a leading company in Oncology
  • Seagen's medicines, late-stage development programs and pioneering expertise in Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) strongly complement Pfizer's Oncology portfolio
  • Seagen expected to contribute more than $10 billion in risk-adjusted revenues in 2030
  • Pfizer and Seagen to hold analyst and investor call at 8 a.m. EDT today

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Pfizer will acquire Seagen, a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines, for $229 in cash per Seagen share for a total enterprise value of $43 billion. The Boards of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005389/en/

Pfizer's ZAVZPRET Migraine Nasal Spray Receives FDA Approval

ZAVZPRET is the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist nasal spray for the acute treatment of migraine in adults

Expands Pfizer's migraine portfolio, which includes an oral therapy for both acute and preventive treatment, to further meet the needs of people living with this debilitating disease

KEYTRUDA® Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improved Overall Survival Versus Chemotherapy Alone as First-Line Treatment for Advanced Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, and the Canadian Cancer Trials Group (CCTG) today announced that the Phase 2/3 CCTG IND.227/KEYNOTE-483 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) for the first-line treatment of patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic malignant pleural mesothelioma. IND.227 was sponsored by CCTG, in collaboration with investigators in Italy (co-sponsored by National Cancer Institute of Naples - NCIN), and France (co-sponsored by The French Cooperative Thoracic Intergroup - IFCT); Merck provided KEYTRUDA and support for the trial. At the final analysis of the study, KEYTRUDA plus chemotherapy showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS compared to chemotherapy alone in these patients. The safety profile of KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy in this study was consistent with previously reported studies. Results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and discussed with regulatory authorities worldwide.

5 Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs in 2023

The pharmaceutical market reached a total value of US$1.48 trillion in 2022, according to Statista, up significantly from US$888 billion in 2010. By 2028, that value is expected to increase even further to an estimated US$1.6 trillion.

Experienced and novice investors alike may want to consider pharmaceutical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a way to gain exposure to the top pharma companies. Like all ETFs, pharmaceutical ETFs are a good option for those who want to trade a set of assets in the pharmaceutical industry instead of focusing solely on individual pharmaceutical stocks.

The main advantage of pharma ETFs is the fact that they provide exposure to an overarching sector, but still trade like a stock; they also offer less market volatility and lower fees and expenses.

