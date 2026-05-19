Besra Gold Announces Notice of Meeting and Mgt Information Circular Proxy Form

Besra Gold Announces Notice of Meeting and Mgt Information Circular Proxy Form

Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ,OTC:BESAF) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces that the Special Meeting of Shareholders of Besra Gold Inc (the Company) will be held on June 17, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (Perth, Australia time); corresponding to June 16, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. (Toronto, Canada time) at The Celtic Club, 48 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005.

Please follow the link to access the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular announcement.

https://www.besra.com/june-2026-special-meeting-management-information-circular-proxy-and-cdi-vif-form/

Mauro Piccini
Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Investors: Media:
Dr Ray Shaw Nicholas Read / Kate Bell
CEO & Executive Director
 Read Corporate
info@besra.com
 info@readcorporate.com.au

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297937

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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