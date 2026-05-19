Besra Gold Announces Notice of Meeting and Mgt Information Circular Proxy Form

Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ,OTC:BESAF) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces that the Special Meeting of Shareholders of Besra Gold Inc (the Company) will be held on June 17, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (Perth, Australia time); corresponding to June 16, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. (Toronto, Canada time) at The Celtic Club, 48 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005.
Please follow the link to access the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular announcement.
https://www.besra.com/june-2026-special-meeting-management-information-circular-proxy-and-cdi-vif-form/
Mauro Piccini
Company Secretary
For more information please contact:
|Investors:
|Media:
|Dr Ray Shaw
|Nicholas Read / Kate Bell
|CEO & Executive Director
|Read Corporate
| info@besra.com
| info@readcorporate.com.au
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297937