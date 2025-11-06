Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

It has come to the attention of Warren Buffett that there are several videos posted on YouTube that include alleged comments of Mr. Buffett by images or AI created images impersonating Mr. Buffett. Generally, such video images of Mr. Buffett may appear to look like him but the sound of the impersonator speaking in a very flat monotone voice is clearly not the voice of Mr. Buffett. A link to one such video appearing on YouTube follows: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJ3ZHkZF13s . Mr. Buffett is concerned that these types of fraudulent videos are becoming a spreading virus. Individuals who are less familiar with Mr. Buffett may believe these videos are real and be misled by the contents of these videos.

Mr. Buffett has rarely commented publicly since Berkshire's shareholder's meeting last May. On Monday, November 10 th , Berkshire will be issuing a press release which will contain a message from Mr. Buffett regarding philanthropy, Berkshire and other matters that Berkshire shareholders and others may find to be of interest. The press release will be posted on Berkshire's website.

