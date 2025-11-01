Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release

(BRK.A; BRK.B) –

Berkshire's operating results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 and 2024 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com . The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Earnings of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 and 2024 are summarized below. Earnings are stated on an after-tax basis. (Dollar amounts are in millions, except for per share amounts).

Third Quarter

First Nine Months

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders

$

30,796

$

26,251

$

47,769

$

69,301

Net earnings includes:

Investment gains (losses)

17,311

16,161

17,243

36,391

Other-than-temporary impairment of investment in Kraft Heinz

(3,760

)

Operating earnings

13,485

10,090

34,286

32,910

Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders

$

30,796

$

26,251

$

47,769

$

69,301

Net earnings per average equivalent Class A Share

$

21,413

$

18,272

$

33,214

$

48,205

Net earnings per average equivalent Class B Share

$

14.28

$

12.18

$

22.14

$

32.14

Average equivalent Class A shares outstanding

1,438,223

1,436,706

1,438,223

1,437,619

Average equivalent Class B shares outstanding

2,157,335,139

2,155,058,383

2,157,335,139

2,156,427,917

Note: Per share amounts for the Class B shares are 1/1,500 th of those shown for the Class A.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") require that we include the changes in unrealized gains (losses) of our equity security investments as a component of investment gains (losses) in our earnings statements. In the table above, investment gains (losses) in 2025 include gains of $9.2 billion in the third quarter and $3.3 billion in the first nine months and in 2024 include losses of $2.2 billion in the third quarter and $40.1 billion in the first nine months due to changes during the third quarter and the first nine months in the unrealized gains that existed in our equity security investment holdings. Investment gains (losses) in 2025 also include after-tax realized gains on sales of investments of $8.2 billion in the third quarter and $14.8 billion in the first nine months and in 2024 include gains of $18.4 billion in the third quarter and $76.5 billion in the first nine months.

The amount of investment gains (losses) in any given quarter is usually meaningless and delivers figures for net earnings per share that can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules.

An analysis of Berkshire's operating earnings follows (dollar amounts are in millions).

Third Quarter

First Nine Months

2025

2024

2025

2024

Insurance-underwriting

$

2,369

$

750

$

5,697

$

5,611

Insurance-investment income

3,181

3,664

9,441

9,582

BNSF

1,449

1,383

4,129

3,753

Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company

1,489

1,629

3,288

3,001

Manufacturing, service and retailing

3,616

3,342

10,277

9,810

Other*

1,381

(678

)

1,454

1,153

Operating earnings

$

13,485

$

10,090

$

34,286

$

32,910

*

(1) Includes foreign currency exchange gains related to non-U.S. Dollar denominated debt in 2025 of approximately $331 million in the third quarter and losses of $1.3 billion in the first nine months and in 2024 includes foreign currency exchange losses related to non-U.S. Dollar denominated debt of approximately $1.1 billion in the third quarter and $98 million in the first nine months.

(2) Includes after-tax interest, dividend and other investment income of Berkshire Hathaway (parent company) and certain other related entities in 2025 of $904 million in the third quarter and $2.6 billion in the first nine months and in 2024 includes $371 million in the third quarter and $995 million in the first nine months.

On September 30, 2025 there were 1,438,223 Class A equivalent shares outstanding. At September 30, 2025, insurance float (the net liabilities we assume under insurance contracts) was approximately $176 billion, an increase of $5 billion since yearend 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures in accordance with Regulation G are included herein.

Berkshire presents its results in the way it believes will be most meaningful and useful, as well as most transparent, to the investing public and others who use Berkshire's financial information. That presentation includes the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures. In addition to the GAAP presentations of net earnings, Berkshire shows operating earnings defined as net earnings exclusive of investment gains (losses), impairments of goodwill and intangible assets and other-than-temporary impairments of equity method investments.

Although the investment of insurance and reinsurance premiums to generate investment income and investment gains or losses is an integral part of Berkshire's operations, the generation of investment gains or losses is independent of the insurance underwriting process. Moreover, as previously described, under applicable GAAP accounting requirements, we are required to include the changes in unrealized gains/losses of our equity security investments as a component of investment gains/losses in our periodic earnings statements. In sum, investment gains/losses for any particular period are not indicative of quarterly business performance.

About Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, services and retailing. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guaranties of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those forecasted.

Marc D. Hamburg
402-346-1400

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Berkshire HathawayBRK.ANYSE:BRK.AFintech Investing
BRK.A
The Conversation (0)
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Closes $1.66 Million Flow-Through Offering to Advance Drilling and PEA-Related Work at its Swanson Gold Deposit

Skyharbour Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Red Cloud Announces Keynote Lineup and Agenda for 2025 Fall Mining Showcase

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Closes $1.66 Million Flow-Through Offering to Advance Drilling and PEA-Related Work at its Swanson Gold Deposit

Energy Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: MAX Power Energized with 83 Percent Gain

cobalt investing

Top 5 Canadian Cobalt Stocks of 2025

Smart Investing in the Face of Recession, Tariffs and Stagflation

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Magnesium Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Oil & Gas Outlook: Australia Edition