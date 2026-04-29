Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Information Regarding First Quarter Earnings Release and 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting

BRK.A; BRK.B) Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s first quarter earnings release and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q will be posted on the Internet on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at approximately 7:00 a.m. central time where it can be accessed at www.berkshirehathaway.com .

Berkshire Hathaway will hold its 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting on Saturday, May 2, 2026. Prior to the Annual Shareholders Meeting, Greg Abel, Berkshire's Chief Executive Officer, will provide attendees with a business update which will be followed by two question and answer sessions. Mr. Abel and Ajit Jain, Vice Chairman-Insurance Operations, will respond to questions at the first session. Following a break, Mr. Abel along with Adam Johnson, CEO of NetJets and President of Berkshire's Consumer Products, Service and Retailing businesses, and Katie Farmer, CEO of BNSF, will respond to questions. The business update and question-and-answer sessions will commence at 8:30 a.m. central time. The business update and question-and-answer sessions will be webcast on CNBC.com. The webcast will begin at 8:15 a.m. central time. Visit www.cnbc.com/brklive .

About Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, freight rail transportation, utilities and energy, manufacturing, service and retailing. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Berkshire assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Marc D. Hamburg
402-346-1400

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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