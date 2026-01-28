Bedford Metals Signs Exploration Agreement with English River Nation

(TheNewswire)
January 28TH, 2026 TheNewswire —Bedford Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BFM, FWB: O8D, ISIN: CA0762301012) (the "Company" or "Bedford") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exploration agreement (the "Agreement") with the English River First Nation ("ERFN") in Saskatchewan.
The Agreement establishes a framework for collaboration and cooperation between ERFN and the Company in connection with Bedford's Sheppard Lake Uranium Project ("Sheppard Lake" or the "Property"), located along the southern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. The Agreement reflects a shared commitment to responsible mineral exploration, open communication, and mutual respect.
English River First Nation is located approximately 500 kilometres north of Saskatoon within Treaty 10 territory, with residential reserves at Wapatuanak and La Plonge. ERFN also holds nineteen reserves across northern Saskatchewan, including Porter Island, Cree Lake, Elak Dase, Knee Lake, Dipper Rapids, and other traditional lands.
ERFN is a diverse, multilingual community of nearly 1,800 members, with Dene, Cree, Michif, English, and French spoken among its people. Known as the "people of the river," ERFN has a long-standing reputation for collaboration, stewardship of the land, and dedication to the education of future generations.
An industrious and entrepreneurial First Nation, ERFN has demonstrated leadership in building effective economic relationships through its support and advancement of community development partnerships. These initiatives have played a meaningful role in fostering understanding and long-term community support across northern Saskatchewan.
Bedford Metals views this Agreement as an important step in building a respectful and productive working relationship with English River First Nation and looks forward to ongoing engagement as exploration activities at Sheppard Lake advance.
About Bedford Metals Corp.
Bedford Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of uranium and other strategic mineral assets in Canada.
