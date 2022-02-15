GamingInvesting News

- Build, Invest and Win with the new Venture Valley game launching today during National Entrepreneurship Week ! Giving players the chance to be their own boss in a fast-paced business strategy game, Venture Valley is available now for free (no in-app purchases or ads)  on mobile ( iOS and Android ) and PC (via Steam ). Venture Valley a project of the Singleton Foundation, takes budding entrepreneurs on a business-growing journey through 35 unique missions in either a single-player campaign, or pits them against friends and foes in competitive esports-style multiplayer play.

Being developed in conjunction with Hyper Luminal Games , Venture Valley is marking its debut with game demos at the Synapse Summit 2022 , an event that celebrates and engages thousands of Florida's leading innovators, entrepreneurs, and students.  Future Venture Valley tournaments and events are listed here .

Venture Valley Gameplay Features:

  • Create and manage more than 16 different businesses from cafes to match-making service, drone deliveries, robot factories and more.
  • Battle other players from around the world in deep multiplayer experiences, or play with friends in custom lobbies.
  • Play more than 35 unique missions set in four locations -- Fortune Springs, Mapleburgs, Brickyard, and The Palms.
  • Build, upgrade, and switch out decks of gameplay-enhancing cards to boost your businesses and keep your opponents on their toes with adversity!
  • Get to know and battle a cast of five zany mentor characters on your journey to become the best entrepreneur in The Valley!
  • Customize your avatar, and upgrade your headquarters from a simple RV trailer to a rustic retreat, an elaborate Taj Mahal or even a haunted house.

"With Venture Valley we are empowering players to be the boss as they build, develop business knowledge and win in both The Valley and in real-life," said Roger Hector , Executive Producer for the Venture Valley game. " Venture Valley gives future business owners the chance to be the next Musk or Bezos as they immediately see the impact of their pricing, employee management, and services. In Venture Valley , anyone can attain their own version of success as they take on new companies and challenges."

In Venture Valley entrepreneurs start small with a dog (or llama!) walking business and then, by expanding and investing in new ventures, grow their Valley influence to include mini-golf, pizza parlors, a hovercraft ride-sharing service, a robot factory, and more. Along the way, business owners learn real-world financial and business skills and terms. They also experience the highs and lows of being their own boss, and will need to keep in mind that along with success comes rivals. Luckily, competitors can be kept in check by strategically creating a custom card deck of boost and adversity cards that can be slammed down during gameplay to bolster a businessperson's enterprises or leave opponents scrambling.

More information on the Venture Valley game can be found at www.venturevalleygame.com and through our social media channels:

For more information about the Singleton Foundation, please visit: www.singletonfoundation.org

About Venture Valley
Venture Valley is a free (no in-app purchases or ads) PC and mobile (iOS and Android) game. The game is a project of the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship, a nonprofit with the mission of making financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship, and to inspire individual achievement. https://venturevalleygame.com

About the Singleton Foundation
The mission of the Singleton Foundation is to make financial competence fun and engaging for everyone by using the power of entertainment to capture attention, create change, promote entrepreneurship and to inspire individual achievement.  They accomplish this by offering a number of programs including Million Stories Media , the Venture Valley video game , The EntrepreneurShop, and the CEO Prize. The Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)(3).

Build! Invest! Win! Budding entrepreneurs will have have fun doing just that with no risk in Venture Valley, a new PC and mobile game that is free to download and play. It's fast-paced business strategy at its best.

Be your own boss and have fun learning about how to be an entrepreneur in Venture Valley, a free to download PC and mobile game from the Singleton Foundation.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

PresenceLearning Partners with Hasbro to Bring Beloved Characters and Classic Games to the PresenceLearning Therapy Platform

PresenceLearning the leading provider of online therapy solutions for schools and clinicians, has partnered with Hasbro a global play and entertainment company, to bring some of the most-beloved characters and classic games to the PresenceLearning therapy platform.

Through this partnership, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, and behavioral and mental health professionals will be able to use PresenceLearning's exclusive digital adaptations of Potato Head, Candy Land, and Clue Jr. with students during online therapy sessions conducted on the company's award-winning therapy platform. PresenceLearning has modified the traditional games to facilitate cooperative play, problem-solving skills, and visual perception skills. With the addition of Hasbro properties, the company continues to invest in building a content library that can help personalize each student's therapy session.

SIDUS HEROES is about to hit 200,000 matches in the ongoing beta test

Three weeks after the start of the public beta testing, the new SIDUS HEROES game has started to register some very impressive figures: almost 200,000 completed matches and 2,000 players on board. On average, users are collectively playing about 2,000 matches per day, providing the project with stable development dynamics.

Along with weekly rollouts of new versions of the game, the SIDUS HEROES tech team is collecting feedback from testers and is maintaining a leaderboard for the most active users whose contributions to the development of the game will be rewarded.

Gaming Innovation Group reports Q4 2021

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) reports Q4 2021 revenues* of €18.2 million and an EBITDA of €5.6 million.

" We have closed off 2021 with another strong quarter with revenues up 29% to an all-time high, and an EBITDA up 35% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and importantly we have laid a truly exciting and expansive structure in place to further accelerate our global ambitions via the acquisition of SportnCo. ", says Richard Brown , CEO of GiG.

OpenBlox partners with TestNet Ventures to deliver Web3 interoperable franchise for Gamers

- OpenBlox, a one-stop gaming platform built on Ethereum utilising the Arbitrum Layer 2 network, is partnering with @TestNetResearch to build out a new gaming experience for users, including three interoperable games, NFT Marketplace and in-game tokens.

TestNet Ventures has committed to the OpenBlox seed funding round which has now been closed alongside 100 & 100Capital, 3CommasCapital, AngelDAO, Digistrats and Owl Ventures amongst seven partners.

GamesPad Token $GMPD To Be Listed on MEXC Global

The GamesPad token $GMPD will be listed on MEXC Global one of the leading, cutting-edge, and rapidly growing digital asset exchanges serving over 6 million users in over 70 countries. MEXC Global was awarded as the "Best Crypto Exchange in Asia " at Crypto Expo 2021 in Dubai . The listing of GMPD on this platform will definitely help GamesPad gain greater exposure, accessibility, and popularity.

GamesPad to be listed on MEXC Global

MEXC will list GamesPad (GMPD) in the Innovation Zone and open trading for the GMPD/USDT trading pair. The specific timeline is shown below:

  • Deposit & Withdrawal: Opened
  • GMPD/USDT Trading: 2022-02-15 14:00 (UTC)

MEXC will also launch the "MX DeFi'' session that will allow users to stake their MX and GMPD tokens to earn a liquidity yield of GMPD over 3 days.

This collaboration is a new important milestone and a step toward market leadership for GamesPad. It will contribute to the sustainable growth of the GamesPad's unique ecosystem.

About GamesPad

GamesPad is the world's first holistic gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem, backed by the industry experts from BullPerks , a decentralized VC and launchpad that achieved 9500% of ATH ROI after only 6 months. It is a one-stop-shop for everything GameFi, metaverse, and NFT, bringing together a gaming incubator, game-specific multichain launchpad, decentralized venture capital, NFT aggregator and marketplace, in-house game studio, and much more. The team's core mission is to support and incubate game entrepreneurs through its comprehensive ecosystem, offering them mentorship, advisory, and network connections in the gaming and crypto space.

About MEXC Global

The first user-friendly cryptocurrency service provider, MEXC Global , was founded in 2018 by some of the most revered pioneering minds of financial and blockchain technology. The goal was to create a high-performance and mega transaction matching technology that allowed collecting real-time data for cryptocurrency pricing. At an outstanding 1.6 million transactions per second and with 6+ million users in over 70 countries worldwide, MEXC is changing the way the digital asset community shares and processes information. It offers one-stop services to its users, including spot, margin, leveraged ETFs, derivatives trading, and staking services.

Game Gym Partners with Black Dog Gaming to Expand Esports Event and Sponsorship Opportunities

Game Gym, the premier provider of youth esports camps, tournaments, leagues, and local events in the DC metro area, has partnered with Black Dog Gaming to expand their program nationally, and to expand their sponsorship opportunities.

Scott Kelly , CEO of Black Dog Gaming commented, "Evan, Josh and the team at Game Gym have built a world class esports program as demonstrated by their events, camps and their formation of the Mid-Atlantic Esports Conference (MAEC). I am looking forward to being part of their expansion."

