BCM Resources Commences Core Tail Drilling at its 100% Controlled Thompson Knolls Porphyry-Skarn Project, Utah

BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B,OTC:BCMRF) ("BCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its first reverse circulation pre-collar hole, TK15, has been drilled and cased to a depth of 2,030 feet (618.7 m). Diamond core drilling has now commenced and will extend this hole to depths up to 5,250 feet (1,600.6 m). Meanwhile, drilling of pre-collar TK16 has recently commenced (see Figure below).

In a Company news release dated March 2, 2026, BCM announced it had contracted National EWP of Elko, Nevada, and TonaTec Exploration of South Jordan, Utah, to complete its fully funded 2026 drill campaign. National EWP is utilizing a Schramm Epiroc 685 Reverse Circulation rig to drill pre-collar holes, and TonaTec Exploration has deployed its AtlasCopco Christensen CS4002 Diamond Drill rig to drill core tails that will effectively test the highly prospective Thompson Knolls porphyry-skarn target.

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Figure. Photo of two drilling rigs (National RC drill rig upfront and TonaTec diamond drill rig in the background) in action at Thompson Knolls.

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BCM's 100% controlled Thompson Knolls porphyry-skarn Cu-Ag-Au-Mo discovery is situated proximal to Highway 50 in southwestern Utah. In a company news release dated May 24, 2023, BCM announced a skarn-hosted intercept of 155.4 m grading 0.66% Cu, 0.12 gpt Au, and 7.4 gpt Ag in hole TK8. Following this discovery, the Company, through a research project undertaken by the Colorado School of Mines' Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining ("CASERM"), analyzed core from TK8 and other nearby drill holes. This study identified a strong vector pointing to potentially increasing mineralization to the southwest and/or south of hole TK8. To test this theory, BCM has permitted an array of drill holes fanning out in a southwesterly and southerly pattern from TK8. Spacing between holes is approximately 250 m. Hole TK15 is located approximately 250 m southwest of hole TK8, and hole TK16 is approximately 250 m southwest of hole TK15. Both holes are vertical.

In pre-collar TK15, the contact between valley fill sedimentary material and bedrock is estimated to be at a depth of approximately 1,930 feet (588.4 m). Approximately 100 feet (30.5 m) of bedrock consisting of recrystallized limestone and skarn was encountered before pre-collar drilling ceased. Such rock types were encountered at similar depths in hole TK8.

Based upon magnetic data, BCM's geologic team believes skarn mineralization may underlie a broad area beneath the valley floor. World-class porphyry-skarn systems situated in the same geologic province as Thompson Knolls include KGHM's Robinson Mine, situated approximately 120 km west, and Rio Tinto Group's Kennecott Copper Mine (aka Bingham Canyon Mine), situated approximately 200 km northeast. Thompson Knolls shares numerous geologic characteristics with both of these important porphyry-skarn deposits.

About BCM Resources Corporation
The Company is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on advancing exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu, Au, Ag, Mo discovery. The Company controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. The Company is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM Resources CORP.
"Sergei Diakov"
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations, Telephone: 1 (604) 646-0144, ext. 331
info@bcmresources.com
www.bcmresources.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290404

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