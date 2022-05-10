Bausch + Lomb Corporation and Bausch Health Companies Inc. today announced the closing of the initial public offering of Bausch + Lomb. A wholly owned subsidiary of Bausch Health sold 35,000,000 common shares at a public offering price of $18.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $630 million before deducting underwriting commissions and estimated offering expenses. The Selling Shareholder has granted the ...

BHC:CA,BHC