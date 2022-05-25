Nickel Investing News

Baselode Energy Corp. (" Baselode " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) is pleased to announce that in partnership with the YMP Scholarship Fund it has renewed its Indigenous Mining Scholarship for 2022. Baselode will be awarding a $2,000 scholarship to an Indigenous student leader enrolled in a Canadian post-secondary institution looking to pursue a career in the mining industry who has demonstrated academic success and a commitment to preserving Indigenous languages and culture.

"Baselode is very proud to support Canada's Indigenous youth pursuing academic studies in the mining and exploration sector with our scholarship contribution. This scholarship presents an opportunity for an individual to benefit directly from Canada's mining sector, which has a history of supporting Indigenous communities and partnering together for mutual benefits. We are pleased to know that this scholarship will benefit the recipient's educational growth and development," said James Sykes , CEO and President of Baselode Energy Corp.

Apply Here: Click here to find the YMP Scholarship applications. The application deadline is August 31, 2022 .

Baselode, along with other Ore Group Companies, American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE), Orefinders Resources (TSXV: ORX), Mistango River Resources (CSE: MIS), Metal Energy (TSXV: MERG), and QC Copper and Gold (TSXV: QCCU), are proud to be donating a total of $20,000 to students from the Indigenous Community in Canada in partnership with the Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund.

About YMP Scholarship Fund

Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund ("YMPSF") is pleased to announce the continuation of its scholarship program in 2022, with $200,000 in scholarships to be given directly to students studying earth sciences in Canada . YMPSF is a volunteer-based organization with 100% of its donations from partners awarded directly to the student scholarship recipients. YMPSF's mandate is to attract young people to Canada's exploration and mining industry by supporting their academic studies in earth sciences.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode currently controls 100% of approximately 207,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond-drilling.

For information and updates on Baselode please visit: www.baselode.com
Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding whether the TSX Venture Exchange will approve the Assignment Agreement, and whether the Company's exploration efforts on the Property produce the results that are anticipated by management. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. American Eagle Gold Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to American Eagle Gold Corp.  Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by American Eagle Gold Corp. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under American Eagle Gold Corp. profile at www.sedar.com .

SOURCE Baselode Energy Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/25/c5710.html

Metal Energy Receives 100,000 Metre Drill Permit for 3-Years on Manibridge Project

Metal Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to announce it has received a 3-year Work Permit (the " Permit ") from the province of Manitoba to allow for 100,000 metres of diamond drilling on the high-grade nickel and copper Manibridge Project (the " Project " or " Manibridge ") in the Thompson Nickel Belt of Manitoba .

"This is a big step forward for Metal Energy as operators advancing Manibridge.  The Permit provide us the necessary approval to continue definition drilling of the Manibridge Mine target, expanding on the Manibridge North high-grade nickel deposit, and drill testing kilometres of prospective greenfield exploration targets over the next 3 years ( Figure 1). We are optimistic that there are more high-grade nickel and copper greenfield discoveries to be made on the Project. Still, we are more confident that the historic Manibridge Mine target has significant growth opportunities for a viable nickel-copper resource.  We are weeks away from starting Phase Two's 10,000 metre summer drill campaign, which is largely focused on delineating a resource on the Manibridge Mine target," said James Sykes , CEO of Metal Energy.

Metal Energy Intersects Nickel-Copper Sulphides in Every Hole on Inaugural Drill Program on its Manibridge Project

Highlights:

  • 100% intersection success with every drill hole hitting nickel sulphides
  • 10,000 metre follow-up drill program expected to begin in June
  • Intersections expand known mineralized envelope with holes MNB001 and MNB003 in-filling gaps in mineralized shell, leaving mineralization open at depth

Metal Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to announce its inaugural drill program is complete on the high-grade nickel and copper Manibridge project (the " Project " or " Manibridge ") in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba .

Metal Energy Acquires 49% of the Manibridge Project

Metal Energy Corp. ("the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of 49% interest in the Manibridge project (" Manibridge " or the " Project ") effective March 22, 2022 . The Company has also elected to continue exploration to earn up to 70% interest in Manibridge. These transactions are a part of Metal Energy's option agreement to earn up to 100% of Manibridge.

"This is a monumental step forward for Metal Energy as we advance the Manibridge project.  We firmly believe Manibridge has the potential to contribute to the evolving global electrification transition, particularly in the electric vehicle and renewable energy markets.  Manibridge was a past-producer of high-grade, high-tenor sulphide nickel and the historic operators left a lot of high-grade nickel in the rocks.  Our current and planned 10,000 metre summer drill program are designed to help us understand the geological controls of nickel mineralization in order to advance the Project towards a mineral resource estimate," said James Sykes , CEO of Metal Energy.

Metal Energy Now Drilling on its High-Grade Nickel Manibridge Project

  • Metal Energy releases never published results of high-grade nickel historic drill intersections
  • New detailed webinar on Metal Energy's Plan for Manibridge
  • Drilling has started

Metal Energy Corp. ("the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to announce that a 3,000 metre drill program has started on the high-grade nickel Manibridge project (the " Project " or " Manibridge ") in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba . Drilling will focus within the shadow of the past-producing mine that produced 1.3 million tonnes at 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper from 1971 to 1977.

The Company has prepared an in-depth video presentation for Manibridge that details Metal Energy's growth potential on the Project.

Metal Energy Updates on Flagship High-Grade Nickel Manibridge Project

  • Phase 1's 3,000 metre drill program is expected to begin in early March
  • Advance team on site next week to prepare drill pads
  • A property wide magnetotellurics survey scheduled for May, with Phase 2's 10,000 metre drill program thereafter
  • Metal Energy will accelerate project operatorship after March's Phase 1 drill program

Metal Energy Corp. ("the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming drill program planned for the high-grade nickel Manibridge project (the " Project " or " Manibridge ") in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba . The Project incorporates a past-producing mine that produced 1.3 million tonnes at 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper between 1971 and 1977.

"Drilling at Manibridge remains our top priority as our internal projections for the Project suggest it has the potential to yield a bulk mineable resource. Our first drill program for Manibridge is scheduled to start within the next 3 to 4 weeks. Drill targets have been planned to assess historic high-grade nickel drill intercepts beneath the old mine workings and along strike of the past-producing mine, as well as targeting areas within the mine's shadow that remain untested. Nickel demand is forecast to grow by 2x to 4x within the next 10 to 20 years spurred on by the electrification revolution and battery storage systems to complement a global effort to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy sources," said James Sykes , CEO of Metal Energy.

Noble Mineral Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - May 19, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on the proposed programs for a number of its active projects.

EMP METALS RECEIVES APPROXIMATELY $2.5 MILLION FROM WARRANT EXERCISE

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTC: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced acceleration of warrants expiry date issued on August 4, 2021 (the "Warrants") (see press release dated May 4 2022).  The Company has completed the acceleration raising $2,478,421.62 from the exercise of 10,775,746 Warrants.  As a result, the Company now has approximately $3.8 million in cash on hand.

Rob Gamley , President of EMP Metals, stated, "With 97% of the warrants exercised, it is great to see such strong support and confidence in our Company from existing shareholders.  The additional cash strengthens our balance sheet and allows us to expand our exploration and development plans on our lithium-brine properties in Saskatchewan ."

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES COVID-19 PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") announced today, out of an abundance of caution,  that in light of the ongoing public health impact of the novel coronavirus disease (" COVID-19 "), and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, Nickel Creek is strongly encouraging its shareholders and others not to attend Nickel Creek's annual general and special meeting ("AGSM") in person, which is scheduled for Tuesday May 31, 2022 (the " Meeting ").

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the Company's Management Information Circular, and to listen to the Meeting by way of a live conference call, the details of which are described below. Shareholders of the Company are invited to submit questions in advance of the meeting by email at info@nickelcp.com .  Instructions on voting via proxy can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular and the proxy or voting instruction form sent to all shareholders and available on Nickel Creek's website at www.nickelcreekplatinum.com and under Nickel Creek's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Nickel Creek's AGSM of Shareholders Conference Call on Tuesday May 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)

Callers should dial-in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join Nickel Creek's call and provide the operator with the conference ID. The dial-in details are as follows:

North American Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-866-342-8591
International Dial-In Number: 1-203-518-9713
Conference ID: NICKELCREEK

The Meeting is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ( Toronto time).

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.  The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-covid-19-precautionary-measures-for-annual-general-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-301551183.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/19/c3058.html

Fabled Copper Announces DTC Eligibility

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to create a seamless process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States over time. The ability to have the Company's common shares electronically cleared and settled in the United States is far more convenient and reduces the costs incurred in trading shares. With the Company's common shares now traded electronically, existing investors benefit from greater liquidity over time and execution speeds, while new U.S. based investors are less restricted from participating in trading the Company's shares.

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage One Work Program with Rio Tinto and Commencement of Permitting Process

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has reached final agreement with Rio Tinto America Inc. ("Rio Tinto") on the scope of the Stage 1 Program of Work referenced in the Parties' March 18, 2022 Option Agreement. See news release dated March 21, 2022 for details.

With this key milestone achieved, Rio Tinto will provide funding to the Company in the amount of US$3,750,000 for Mason Valley project development, exploration efforts and other agreed-upon corporate purposes, including without limitation:

NPV increases to C$383M with average EBITDA of C$102m pa for Superior Lake Zinc Project

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

HIGHLIGHTS

