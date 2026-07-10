Barrick to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 10

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) will release its second quarter 2026 results before markets open on Monday, August 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM ET. The management team will host a live webcast and presentation at 11:00 AM ET the same day, followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts.

Event Details – August 10, 2026

  • Results release – 6:00 AM ET
  • Live webcast and presentation – 11:00 AM ET

To join the webcast, please register here. Presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website prior to the event with a replay available soon after.

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration, and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry, Barrick's operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships, and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX'.

Investor Relations Contact
investor@barrick.com

Media Contact
Dan Wilner, +1 437 235 7154
dan.wilner@barrick.com


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