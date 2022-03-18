Barrick Gold Corporation is built on a foundation of six Tier One 1 gold mines with rolling 10-year plans which secure the company’s ability to generate substantial free cash flows 2 for the next decade and beyond, says executive chairman John Thornton. Writing in the company’s 2021 annual report published today, Thornton notes that in September 2018, when the Randgold merger was announced, Barrick had net debt ...

ABX:CA