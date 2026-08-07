Barrick Announces Senior Appointments to Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) (TSX:ABX) announced today the appointment of Sarah Ball Teslik as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer; Daniel Wilner as Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Capital Markets; and Emily Chieng as Vice President, Investor Relations.

The appointments establish an integrated corporate affairs function spanning communications, investor relations, and stakeholder engagement across Barrick's operations in 17 countries.

"We are proud of the work we do around the world, and it's vital we tell that story effectively to our shareholders, employees, and host communities," said Mark Hill, President and Chief Executive Officer of Barrick. "Sarah, Dan, and Emily bring the experience, credibility, and creativity to make sure we do that. Together they give us a corporate affairs capability that matches the scale and the ambition of Barrick."

Sarah Ball Teslik brings more than four decades of experience across investor stewardship, corporate governance, securities law, communications and the extractive sector. She joins Barrick from Greenspoon Marder LLP, where she was a Partner and President of its affiliate, Value(s) Management and Investing. She was previously a Partner at Joele Frank and a Senior Vice President at Apache Corporation and is the founder and manager of Governance Week. Earlier in her career she served as Chief Executive Officer of the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards and as the founding Executive Director of the Council of Institutional Investors and practiced corporate law. Sarah holds a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University, a Master of Arts in Modern History from the University of Oxford, and a Bachelor of Arts in History from Whitman College.

A trusted advisor to Barrick for many years, Daniel Wilner is building and leading the company's integrated communications and investor relations team. He founded and led Stone Pine, a strategic advisory firm with clients across mining and critical minerals, AI, finance, climate technology, fintech, and media. He has advised boards and senior executives on strategy, proxy communications, ESG disclosure, and institutional investor engagement. A Canadian residing in Montreal, Dan holds a B.A. in Philosophy from Harvard and a B.A., M.A. in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from Oxford, where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar.

Emily Chieng, CFA, joins Barrick from United States Steel Corporation, where she served as Investor Relations Officer from 2023, leading investor engagement through the company's strategic alternatives review and its subsequent acquisition by Nippon Steel. She previously spent nearly a decade at Goldman Sachs, most recently as Vice President, Equity Research, covering 20 companies across North America metals and mining. She began her career at BHP. Emily holds a Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Pharmaceutical Science from Monash University. Based in New York, Chieng will take part in Barrick's second quarter 2026 results presentation on August 10, 2026.

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration, and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry, Barrick's operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships, and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX'.

Investor Relations: investor@barrick.com           Media: media@barrick.com


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