Barksdale Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

Barksdale Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO,OTC:BRKCF) (OTCQB: BRKCF) (FSE: 2NZ) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a securities for debt settlement transaction with Delbrook Resource Opportunities Master Fund LP and Delbrook Resource Opportunities Fund LP (collectively, the "Creditors") settling $351,369.89, pursuant to a 10% interest rate per annum, payable in arrears on December 31 of each year, and as of December 21, 2025, on the remaining principal amount of the $1,500,000 secured convertible debentures (the "$1,500,000 Debentures") originally issued by Barksdale to the Creditors on January 25, 2022, and a senior secured convertible debenture in the principal amount of $3,000,000 (the "$3,000,000 Debentures") issued to the Creditors, which was amended on January 9, 2026, by the issuance of 3,904,110 common shares (each, a "Share") to the Creditors, whereby each Share has a deemed price of $0.09.

The table below outlines the interest payable on each debenture and the principal amount:

Creditor Name $3,000,000 Debentures $1,500,000 Debentures Total Interest Owing Settlement Shares
Principal Interest owing From May 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025 Principal Interest owing from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025
Delbrook Resource Opportunities Master Fund LP $2,700,000 $181,232.88 $1,325,000 $132,500.00 $313,732.88 3,485,921
Delbrook Resource Opportunities Fund LP $300,000 $20,136.99 $175,000 $17,500.00 $37,636.99 418,189
Total $3,000,000.00 $201,369.87 $1,500,000.00 $150,000.00 $351,369.87 3,904,110

 

No new insider or control person was created as a result of this share for debt transaction.

The issuance of the Shares to the Creditors remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period, which expires on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

About Barksdale Resources Corp.
At Barksdale, our mission is to drive long-term shareholder value through the strategic acquisition, exploration, and advancement of high-quality critical, base, and precious metal projects across the Americas.

We are focused on the metals essential to the global energy transition and modern infrastructure—particularly copper, zinc, and other critical minerals—at a time when secure, domestic and regional sources are more important than ever.

With a sharp focus on critical metals and a commitment to responsible growth, Barksdale is positioned to play a key role in meeting tomorrow's resource needs.

ON BEHALF OF Barksdale Resources CORP.

William Wulftange
Chief Executive Officer and Director

Ira M. Gostin
Investor Relations
604-398-5385 x3
ir@barksdaleresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288906

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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