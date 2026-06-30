Bank of America to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on July 14

As previously announced, Bank of America will report its second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, July 14. The results will be released at approximately 6:45 a.m. ET, followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings. A Form 8-K containing Bank of America's financial results will also be available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at https://www.sec.gov.

Investor Conference Call information
For a listen-only connection to the investor conference call, dial 1.877.200.4456 (U.S.) or 1.785.424.1732 (international). The conference ID is 79795. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors can listen to live audio of the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's Investor Relations website.

Replay information for Investor Conference Call
Investors can access replays of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations website or by calling 1.800.934.4850 (U.S.) or 1.402.220.1178 (international) from noon on July 14 through 11:59 p.m. ET on July 24.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:

Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
jocelyn.seidenfeld@bofa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-to-report-second-quarter-2026-financial-results-and-host-investor-conference-call-on-july-14-302813872.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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