Bank of America Names Jeff Crabtree President of Sarasota/Manatee

Key points
- Bank of America announced that Jeff Crabtree has been named president of Sarasota/Manatee.
- Crabtree succeeds Stephenie Whitfield, who recently relocated to Georgia for another role with the company.
- Crabtree will lead Bank of America's efforts to grow market share in Sarasota/Manatee by building strong local connections and identifying opportunities to deepen and expand client relationships.
Bank of America announced today that Jeff Crabtree, Consumer Banking region executive, has been named president of SarasotaManatee. He succeeds Stephenie Whitfield, who recently relocated to Georgia for another role with the company.
As president and head of the market, Crabtree will connect clients, teammates, and communities to the full power of the franchise and drive collaboration across the company's eight lines of business. He will lead Bank of America's efforts to grow market share in Sarasota/Manatee by building strong local connections and identifying opportunities to deepen and expand client relationships.
"Jeff's established leadership and experience will ensure we're delivering on our responsible growth strategy to deepen relationships with clients, the community, and teammates," said Brian Moynihan, chair of the board and chief executive officer of Bank of America. "Jeff will continue to grow our market share in Sarasota/Manatee, delivering the full breadth of Bank of America's capabilities to help our clients improve their financial lives. We thank Stephenie for her leadership and look forward to the contributions she will make in her new role with us."
Crabtree will continue to serve as a Consumer Banking region executive, leading a team of market leaders focused on delivering growth and strategic financial solutions in various parts of Florida. He has 15 years of experience with Bank of America and has held several positions in Consumer Banking and Merchant Services. He has been a central member of the Sarasota/Manatee leadership team.
Crabtree is active in the community as a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America. He also supports teammate development through his leadership in several company employee networks.
Market facts: Bank of America Sarasota/Manatee, Florida
- More than 400 local Bank of America and Merrill employees at 31 locations supporting clients.
- Since 2020, Bank of America has invested $3.4 million in philanthropic funding for organizations across Sarasota and Manatee counties to empower community leadership, drive economic mobility, and support individuals in achieving their goals.
- During the second quarter of 2026, Bank of America extended $143 million in small-business loans and $246 million in commercial loans in Sarasota/Manatee, helping fuel economic growth, entrepreneurship, and job creation.
- Since 2020, Bank of America employees in Sarasota/Manatee have volunteered more than 42,000 hours to support local nonprofits, businesses, and community initiatives.
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.
Reporters may contact
Matthew Daily, Bank of America
Phone: 1.404.607.2844
matthew.daily@bofa.com
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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation