Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends Payable in October and November 2025

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock


Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share 1


Record Date


Payment Date

7.25% Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Convertible

Preferred Stock, Series L


$18.1250000


October 1


October 30

5.875% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series HH


$0.3671875


October 1


October 24

4.375% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series NN


$0.2734375


October 15


November 3

6.625% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series OO


$16.5625000


October 15


November 3

4.125% Non-Cumulative

Preferred Stock, Series PP


$0.2578125


October 15


November 3

4.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series RR


$10.9375000


October 1


October 27

6.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series TT


$15.3125000


October 1


October 27

6.250% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-

Cumulative Preferred Stock,

Series UU


$15.9722222


October 1


October 27


1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is represented by depositary shares.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States , serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States , its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).

Investors may contact

Lee McEntire , Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum , Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters may contact

Jocelyn Seidenfeld , Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
jocelyn.seidenfeld@bofa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-declares-preferred-stock-dividends-payable-in-october-and-november-2025-302561642.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

