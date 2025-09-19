Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends Payable in October and November 2025

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:
|
Series of Preferred Stock
|
|
Dividend per Share
|
|
Record Date
|
|
Payment Date
|
7.25% Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Convertible
Preferred Stock, Series L
|
|
$18.1250000
|
|
October 1
|
|
October 30
|
5.875% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series HH
|
|
$0.3671875
|
|
October 1
|
|
October 24
|
4.375% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series NN
|
|
$0.2734375
|
|
October 15
|
|
November 3
|
6.625% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series OO
|
|
$16.5625000
|
|
October 15
|
|
November 3
|
4.125% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series PP
|
|
$0.2578125
|
|
October 15
|
|
November 3
|
4.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series RR
|
|
$10.9375000
|
|
October 1
|
|
October 27
|
6.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series TT
|
|
$15.3125000
|
|
October 1
|
|
October 27
|
6.250% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series UU
|
|
$15.9722222
|
|
October 1
|
|
October 27
|
|
1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is represented by depositary shares.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States , serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States , its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC).
