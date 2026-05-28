Bank of America Community Homeownership Commitment Delivers Over $15 Billion in Affordable Home Loans and Grants

Program will become a standing commitment, continuing to help individuals and families overcome barriers to homeownership amid persistent affordability challenges

Key points

  • Bank of America is continuing its Community Homeownership Commitment after delivering more than $15 billion in affordable home loans since 2019.
  • The program has supported more than 57,000 homebuyers and provided over $600 million in down payment and closing cost grants nationwide.
  • Through CHC, consumers can continue to access non-repayable grants, affordable lending solutions and free education resources to address affordability challenges in today's housing market.

Bank of America announced today that its Community Homeownership Commitment will remain in place following the successful delivery of more than $15 billion in affordable home loans, including over $600 million in down payment and closing cost grants, to 57,000 homebuyers across communities nationwide. This multi-year initiative, launched in 2019, has expanded access to affordable and sustainable homeownership.

(PRNewsfoto/Bank of America Corporation)

"Affordability remains one of the biggest barriers to homeownership today," said Matt Vernon, head of Consumer Lending at Bank of America. "Continuing this commitment reflects years of focused work to help more people move from aspiration to ownership through responsible lending and targeted solutions, while recognizing that the challenges in today's housing market are ongoing."

The Community Homeownership Commitment reinforces Bank of America's long‑standing effort to help people access sustainable homeownership by reducing upfront costs in markets where affordability pressures have intensified. It includes affordable mortgage products, non-repayable grants, financial education resources and access to dedicated lending professionals and community partners.

The program offers:

  • A down payment grant of up to $10,000 (or 3% of home purchase price, whichever is less) to help eligible buyers address one of the biggest barriers to homeownership in select areas.
  • Up to $7,500 through America's Home Grant®, which can be applied toward eligible non‑recurring closing costs — such as title insurance and recording fees — or used to permanently buy down the interest rate.
  • Lowdownpayment mortgage options designed for low- to moderate‑income borrowers and first‑time homebuyers.

As a key part of the program, Bank of America partners with more than 300 nonprofit, HUD-certified housing counseling organizations nationwide to provide homebuyer education and preparation. The bank collaborates with strategic trade partners to engage real estate professionals in supporting modest income and first-time buyers. Additionally, we work with hundreds of community down payment assistance programs, housing choice voucher programs and grant providers to help buyers maximize available resources for homebuyers.

Frequently asked questions

Question: Are you recommitting to another $15 billion in loans and grants?
Answer: We have not set a new, specific dollar target for the bank. Rather, having achieved the $15 billion goal established in 2019, we have decided to continue the program and its solutions because affordability remains a significant challenge for many prospective homeowners in today's housing market.

Question: Is the program running indefinitely now?
Answer: Yes, as the program has helped address barriers to homeownership over the past several years, today's environment—marked by rising housing costs, higher interest rates, and limited housing supply—continues to create challenges for individuals and families. Our Community Homeownership Commitment is now an ongoing program, allowing us to build on what has worked and remain responsive to ongoing affordability pressures in many communities.

Question: Will the program continue to offer the same benefits?
Answer: Yes. The program will continue to offer down payment and closing cost grants, low‑down‑payment mortgage options, financial education, and access to dedicated lending specialists and community partners. These tools are designed to help more people responsibly achieve sustainable homeownership in markets where affordability challenges persist.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Susan Atran, Bank of America 
Phone: 1. 646-599-3300
susan.atran@bofa.com

 

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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

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