Bank of America Brings the Erewhon Membership to BofA Rewards

BofA Rewards® Preferred Honors and Premier tier members receive a complimentary 90-day Erewhon Membership, including 10% back in-store, 10% off online purchases and other exclusive offers from leading lifestyle brands
Key points
- BofA Rewards Preferred Honors and Premier tier members now have access to a complimentary 90-day Erewhon Membership.
- Membership includes 10% back on in-store purchases1, a monthly complimentary member drink2, 25% off select brands in store and exclusive offers from leading lifestyle brands, among other benefits.
- Members also receive 10% off online purchases at ship.erewhon.com for the duration of their 90-day membership.
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"BofA Rewards opens doors to benefits that are unique and relevant to our clients' lives," said Shikha Narula, Head of Consumer Deposit Products and Rewards at Bank of America. "Our partnership with Erewhon reflects how we're continuing to evolve the program, bringing members access to sought-after lifestyle benefits that go beyond traditional banking rewards."
The Erewhon Membership
Erewhon is known for its curated selection of premium groceries, chef-prepared foods and wellness-focused products. The Erewhon Membership offers a range of benefits designed to enhance the in-store and online experience, including 10% back on in-store purchases, a free monthly member drink, 25% off select brands in store and other exclusive offers from leading lifestyle brands. Members will also receive 10% off online purchases at ship.erewhon.com during their 90-day membership.
BofA Rewards Premier tier members can also choose from three welcome gifts, created by Erewhon just for this partnership: the iconic Erewhon Traveler Bag in a special blue colorway for Bank of America, a collection of Erewhon pantry favorites or a curated assortment of health and wellness favorites.
Accessing the Erewhon Offer
The offer is available now to eligible BofA Rewards Preferred Honors and Premier tier members. BofA Rewards members can access the offer through Lifestyle Benefits in the BofA Rewards hub and follow the prompts to activate their complimentary 90-day Erewhon Membership.
Members can access their membership benefits in store by providing the phone number associated with their Erewhon membership at checkout. Members will also receive 10% off purchases at ship.erewhon.com for the duration of the 90-day membership.
Existing Erewhon members can also take advantage of the offer and receive an additional 90 days on their current membership by utilizing the same sign-up process.
Rewards Beyond Banking
The Erewhon offering is the latest way Bank of America is expanding BofA Rewards beyond traditional banking rewards, with Lifestyle Benefits designed to give Preferred Honors and Premier tier members access to differentiated brands, offers and experiences.
BofA Rewards is Bank of America's no-fee loyalty program, available to clients with an eligible Bank of America personal checking account. As your qualifying Bank of America deposit and Merrill investment account balances grow, so do your benefits. The Preferred Honors tier begins at $100,000 in combined average balances, while the Premier tier begins at $1 million.
In addition to Lifestyle Benefits, eligible members can receive credit card rewards bonuses, subscription credits, banking benefits, and enhanced fraud and identity monitoring features.
To join BofA Rewards or learn more about program benefits and eligibility, visit BofA Rewards.
Frequently asked questions
Question: Who is eligible for the Erewhon offer?
Answer: The offer is available to BofA Rewards Preferred Honors and Premier tier members. Eligible members can activate a complimentary 90-day Erewhon Membership through Lifestyle Benefits in the BofA Rewards hub.
Question: What if I'm already an Erewhon member?
Answer: Existing Erewhon members are also eligible for the offer. Once redeemed, Erewhon will extend members' annual membership by 90 days from their current annual renewal date. Clients must redeem using the email address associated with their current membership.
Question: Can members use the benefit online as well as in Erewhon stores?
Answer: The Erewhon Membership benefits are available at Erewhon, where members can provide the phone number associated with their membership at checkout. View Erewhon locations. Members also receive 10% off purchases at ship.erewhon.com during the 90-day membership. A Bank of America card is not required to make a purchase or access membership benefits.
Question: Does the Erewhon Membership automatically renew after 90 days?
Answer: No. The complimentary Erewhon Membership does not automatically renew at the end of the 90-day period, and no payment information is required to activate the offer.
Erewhon
Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corporation and Certified Organic Retailer with 15 locations across Southern California. Since 1966, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically sourced foods to the communities it serves. It's committed to sourcing high-quality, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment.
Recognized for uncompromising quality standards, exceptional customer service, and ingredient-led prepared foods, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change.
For more information, visit erewhon.com
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.
Reporters may contact
Carolyn Batt, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.983.136
carolyn.batt@bofa.com
Footnotes
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1
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Earn $1 for every $10 spent; eligible to use on future Erewhon purchases.
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2
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Available 1st-14th of every month.
Important disclosures
Banking products are provided by Bank of America, N.A., and affiliated banks, Members FDIC and wholly owned subsidiaries of BofA Corp.
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated ("MLPF&S" or "Merrill") makes available certain investment products sponsored, managed, distributed or provided by companies that are affiliates of Bank of America Corporation (BofA Corp). MLPF&S is a registered broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, Member SIPC and a wholly owned subsidiary of BofA Corp.
Investment products
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Are Not FDIC Insured
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Are Not Bank Guaranteed
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May Lose Value
BofA Rewards™ Eligibility. Customers can enroll and maintain their membership in BofA Rewards™ if they have an open, qualifying Bank of America® checking account. BofA Rewards tiers are based on each customer's combined average balance in qualifying deposit and investment accounts. The minimum balance for each tier is: Member, no minimum balance; Preferred Plus, $30,000; Preferred Honors, $100,000; and Premier, $1,000,000. When you enroll, you'll be placed in the appropriate tier for your combined average balance and then moved to the highest tier you're eligible for based on one of the following:
- for the 30 calendar days following your first enrollment, the combined end-of-day collected balance of your qualifying accounts ("Daily Balance"), provided that your Daily Balance remains above the required amount for a minimum of three business days; or
- subsequently, the combined average balance of your qualifying accounts calculated on the third business day of each month.
Eligible customers will be moved to the higher tier within 3 business days. New tier benefits may take up to 30 days to become effective. For full terms, including qualifying accounts and the method of calculation of average balances, refer to your Personal Schedule of Fees.
BofA Rewards™ Lifestyle Benefits. You must be enrolled in the BofA Rewards™ program's Preferred Honors or Premier tiers to be eligible for lifestyle benefits or experiences. Lifestyle benefits are provided by third-party vendors not affiliated with Bank of America®. Terms and fulfillment of the offers are the responsibility of the third-party vendors, not of Bank of America. Bank of America does not provide your customer information to the third-party vendor, but by contacting them to take advantage of an offer you will identify yourself as a Bank of America customer. Some offers may be open only to a limited number of BofA Rewards members. Offers can change without notice. You must be 21 years of age or older to participate in offers which include alcohol.
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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation