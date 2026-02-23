Bahia Metals Corp. To Present at Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference

Bahia Metals Corp. To Present at Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference

Bahia Metals Corp. (CSE: BMT) ("Bahia Metals" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company advancing the Mangueiros sulphide nickel-copper-cobalt project in Bahia State, Brazil, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference, an invitation-only event being held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Stephen Goodman, CEO, and Tom Pressello, CFO, are scheduled to present on Thursday, March 5th, 2026. They will also be available for investor meetings and will be participating in a panel discussion. "We look forward to presenting at the Centurion One Capital Toronto Growth Conference and meeting with the investor community to discuss Bahia Metals' focus and planned work programs," said Stephen Goodman, CEO of Bahia Metals.

Bahia Metals began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange with the symbol (CSE: BMT) following the successful completion of its $5,750,000 Initial Public Offering, including the full exercise of the overallotment option.

Centurion One Capital 9th Annual Toronto Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 5th, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM EDT – 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

About Bahia Metals Corp.

Bahia Metals Corp. is a mining company focused on advancing its Mangueiros Project, a Nickel Sulphide - Copper Cobalt project located in Bahia State, Brazil.

The company recently completed the requirements to secure 100% of the Mangueiros Project, which was initially owned and advanced by investors related to Appian Capital Advisory Limited.

Follow Bahia Metals on LinkedIn

Bahia Metals Contact Information
E: investors@bahiametals.com
T: 1 (604) 235-7083

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. The words "expected", "will", "will have", "will be", "estimated" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284924

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

bahia-metals bmt-cc cse-bmt base-metals-investing
BMT:CC
The Conversation (0)
Red Metal Resources Retains IR and Marketing Services

Red Metal Resources Retains IR and Marketing Services

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") announces the engagement of Jeminii Finance Inc. (DBA as Jemini Capital), for investor relations and marketing services, effective February 19, 2026. Over a minimum four-month term, Jemini... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Confirms Free Milling Gold on New District Scale Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Juggernaut Confirms Free Milling Gold on New District Scale Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 23, 2026 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR: TSX.V) (OTCPK: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to report the discovery of high-purity free milling gold within the gold-mineralized veins from the newly... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Announces Private Placement

Anteros Metals Announces Private Placement

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of up to 833,334 flow-through units in the capital of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit and up to... Keep Reading...
Cygnus targets resource growth with start of new drilling and geophysics programs

Cygnus targets resource growth with start of new drilling and geophysics programs

Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada HIGHLIGHTS: Cygnus sets up value drivers for 2026 with exploration and resource growth a high priority At Cedar Bay, Downhole Electromagnetics (‘DHEM') is in progress to identify follow-up targets from recent intersections1 such as: 28.9m at 2.5g/t AuEq... Keep Reading...
Nuvau Minerals Announces Amendment to Private Placement Terms

Nuvau Minerals Announces Amendment to Private Placement Terms

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC,OTC:NMCPF) (the "Company" or "Nuvau") announces that, further to its news release dated January 30, 2026, it has amended the terms of its previously announced "best efforts" brokered private placement offering, co-led by Clarus Securities Inc. and Integrity Capital... Keep Reading...
Western Copper and Gold Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus

Western Copper and Gold Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus

Final Short Form Prospectus Accessible on SEDAR+western copper and gold corporation. (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated February 11, 2026 and February 12, 2026, it has filed a final short form prospectus dated February... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$3,913,617 Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Exemption

Sirios Resources Steps Into the Spotlight at Red Cloud Pre-PDAC with James Bay Gold Expansion Strategy

Glacier Lake Resources Inc. Options Namibia Uranium Exploration Licences and Announces Proposed Name Change to Skeleton Coast Uranium Corp., Share Consolidation and Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $5,000,000

East Nordeau Zone on Globex Royalty Claims Returns High-Grade Gold Drill Results

Related News

gold investing

Brazilian State Firm Seeks Injunction to Block Equinox Gold-CMOC Asset Sale

gold investing

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$3,913,617 Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Exemption

precious metals investing

Sirios Resources Steps Into the Spotlight at Red Cloud Pre-PDAC with James Bay Gold Expansion Strategy

precious metals investing

East Nordeau Zone on Globex Royalty Claims Returns High-Grade Gold Drill Results

precious metals investing

Pinnacle Amends Payment Terms for El Potrero Project

precious metals investing

Silverco Provides Update on Nuevo Silver

precious metals investing

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Private Placement Units to Raise C$390,000