B2Gold Announces Appointment of Greg Barnes and Basie Maree to its Board of Directors

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Barnes and Basie Maree to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective November 1, 2024. Following the appointments, the B2Gold Board will consist of ten members, nine of which are independent.

Kelvin Dushnisky, Chair of the Board of B2Gold, commented, "On behalf of the Board and executive team, I am pleased to welcome Greg Barnes and Basie Maree to the B2Gold Board. Both Greg and Basie possess a breadth of knowledge and bring deep and distinctive skill sets that will be invaluable to the Company moving forward. Greg's extensive involvement in capital markets and Basie's wide range of operational and project development experience on a global scale will directly benefit the Company as we continue to enhance our investor profile and execute on our business strategy."

Greg Barnes has more than 30 years of experience in the global mining industry. Most recently, Mr. Barnes was Managing Director, Head of Mining Equity Research for TD Securities, where he was highly recognized and received numerous awards for his research coverage of the North American precious and base metal industries. Prior to joining TD Securities, he worked as a mining analyst for several Canadian independent brokerage firms. Before beginning his equity research career, Mr. Barnes spent two years with Kennecott Canada, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, and three years with Falconbridge Ltd., where he was involved in corporate development and marketing. Prior to completing his MBA, Mr. Barnes was an exploration geologist for several years working in Northern Ontario and Newfoundland. Mr. Barnes holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Queen's University and a MBA from York University.

Basie Maree has more than 40 years of experience in the global mining industry, ranging from Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technical Officer, Mine General Manager (underground and open pit), and other senior operating and project leadership roles. Mr. Maree has held these positions at Barrick Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, Anglo American, Coeur Mining, and Allied Gold. He has served on several company boards and is one of the founding members and director of the International Cyanide Management Institute for the United National Environmental Program (UNEP). Mr. Maree holds a National Diploma in Extractive Metallurgy from the University of Johannesburg and a Bachelor of Technology (Cum Laude) in Environmental Management from Tshwane University of Technology, as well as executive qualifications from INSEAD and Oxford University.

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, the Goose Project under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland.

ON BEHALF OF THE B2GOLD BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Kelvin Dushnisky"
Chair of the Board

Source: B2Gold Corp.

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release. 


For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com

Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Brightstar Resources Limited ('BTR') will be lifted immediately, following the release by BTR of an announcement in relation to exploration results and BTR's response to an ASX Price Query.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Menzies' Lady Shenton System Continues to Impress with RC Drilling Results to 80.4 g/t Au

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the final assay results from the Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Menzies Gold project (Menzies), part of the large RC and diamond drilling (DD) program across the broader 2Moz Au Brightstar portfolio. The infill program targeted gold mineralisation within delineated pit shells and underground designs outlined within Brightstar's Scoping Studies3,4 along with extensional drilling across the portfolio to grow the current JORC Mineral Resource Estimates within Brightstar's Goldfields assets.

Keep reading...Show less
Ora Gold Limited logo

New Exceptionally High-Grade Gold Intersections from Infill Drilling at Crown Prince

Ora Gold Limited (ASX: OAU, "Ora" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from infill RC drilling at the Crown Prince Project (M51/886) part of Ora's broader Garden Gully tenure (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Manuka Resources

Maiden Ore Reserve – Wonawinta Silver Mine

Manuka Resources Limited ("Manuka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a Maiden Ore Reserve (under its ownership) of the Wonawinta Silver Mine ("Wonawinta" or the "Project"), located 80km due south of Cobar in New South Wales (Figure 1). The Ore Reserve and associated Implementation Plan provides the Company with a clear production pipeline and pathway toward a dual precious metals revenue stream from two operating assets in the Cobar basin, namely Mt Boppy Gold Mine and Wonawinta.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Suriname Awarded U.S. Secretary of State's Award for Corporate Excellence

The award is a competitive process with U.S. companies nominated by ambassadors from around the world

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Open-pit mine.

Investor Guide to Australia's Gold Resources

Australia's gold mining industry has long been a cornerstone of the nation's economic prosperity, offering investors a wealth of opportunities in one of the world's premier gold-producing countries. This guide delves into the rich history, geological characteristics, major players and current exploration activities shaping Australia's gold sector.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Governments Double Down on Critical Minerals and Sustainability at IMARC 2024

US-Australia a Critical Alliance for the World, says DOS Energy Head

Murray Engineering Puts Star Products Under IMARC Spotlight

Bitcoin Well Infinite Launches OTC Service In Multiple Countries Through A Strategic Partnership

×