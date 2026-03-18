Azincourt Energy Corp. Appoints Mark Tommasi as Chief Executive Officer

Azincourt Energy Corp. Appoints Mark Tommasi as Chief Executive Officer

azincourt energy corp. (TSXV: AAZ,OTC:AZURF) (OTCQB: AZURF) (FSE: A0U0) ("azincourt" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Tommasi as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Tommasi is a seasoned capital markets and corporate development professional with over 30 years of experience, including extensive involvement in the junior exploration sector. Over the course of his career, he has played a key role in guiding numerous companies from early exploration through critical growth stages, leveraging strategic insight and a results-driven approach to help organizations strengthen their market position and access capital.

Mr. Tommasi's expertise includes building strong industry relationships, securing financing, and enhancing market visibility to attract investment. He specializes in structuring growth strategies, optimizing business models, and positioning companies for both immediate success and long-term sustainability. With extensive C-suite and board-level experience, he has provided governance, financial structuring, and strategic oversight to a variety of emerging companies within the resource sector.

Mr. Tommasi commented:

"I am very pleased to be joining Azincourt Energy at an exciting time for both the Company and the uranium sector. azincourt holds a strong portfolio of uranium exploration assets in Canada, including projects in premier uranium jurisdictions. With the increasing global focus on nuclear energy and the importance of secure uranium supply, I believe the Company is well positioned to advance its projects and strengthen its presence within the uranium exploration space. I look forward to working with the team to build on the Company's foundation and create long-term value for shareholders."

"I'm very pleased to welcome Mark as CEO," said former CEO, Alex Klenman. "Over the past year, we have successfully strengthened the Company through meaningful capital raises while advancing a compelling uranium portfolio, anchored by our established Saskatchewan assets and complemented by our highly prospective project in Labrador. With a maiden resource estimate within reach and multiple catalysts ahead, the Company is well-positioned for continued growth. The timing for this leadership transition is both strategic and appropriate, and as a shareholder, I have strong confidence in Mark's ability to build on this momentum and drive azincourt forward. I look forward to supporting the team in an advisory capacity as the Company enters this next phase."

azincourt would like to thank former CEO and Director, Alex Klenman, for his time with the Company. Mr. Klenman is also stepping down as Corporate Secretary and Mark Tommasi will assume the role. The Company wishes Mr. Klenman all the best in his future endeavours.

Additionally, the Company announces that it has granted 1,250,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 7,500,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. Such grants are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company for five years at a price of C$0.06 per common share. The RSU's and Options were granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's omnibus incentive plan (the "Plan") and will be subject to vesting according to the Plan.

About azincourt energy corp.

azincourt is a Canadian-based resource company focused on the exploration and development of alternative energy projects including uranium, lithium and other critical clean energy elements. The company is currently active at the Harrier uranium project, which contains the Snegamook uranium deposit, located in the Central Mineral Belt of Labrador. azincourt also controls a nearly 90% interest in the East Preston uranium project, located the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

azincourt continues to focus on advancing its uranium exploration portfolio, while positioning the Company to benefit from the growing global demand for nuclear energy and uranium supply.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF azincourt energy corp.

"Mark Tommasi"
Mark Tommasi, CEO

For further information please contact:

Mark Tommasi, CEO
info@azincourtenergy.com

azincourt energy corp.
1012 - 1030 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 2Y3
www.azincourtenergy.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, dated January 28, 2026, and also include if the Company does not carry out exploration activities in respect of its mineral project as planned (or at all); and that the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the future price of minerals; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; future sales of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the success of exploration, development and operations activities; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; assessments by taxation authorities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288910

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Azincourt EnergyAAZ:CCtsxv:aazenergy investing
AAZ:CC
New Age Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

New Age Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
New Age Metals

New Age Metals

Developing PMG and Lithium Properties in Canada

Developing PMG and Lithium Properties in Canada Keep Reading...
Valeura Energy Inc Announces Strong 2025 Delivery

Valeura Energy Inc Announces Strong 2025 Delivery

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE,OTC:VLERF)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") reports its financial and operating results for the three month period and year ended 31 December 2025. The complete reporting package including audited financial... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces Year End 2025 Financial Results, Q1 2026 Dividend of US$0.12/share, and Filing of our AIF

Alvopetro Announces Year End 2025 Financial Results, Q1 2026 Dividend of US$0.12/share, and Filing of our AIF

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces an operational update, our financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, a quarterly dividend of US$0.12 per common share and filing of our annual information form. We will be hosting a... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Initiates Inaugural Drill Program at The Rocas Uranium Project, Southeast Athabasca Basin

Standard Uranium Initiates Inaugural Drill Program at The Rocas Uranium Project, Southeast Athabasca Basin

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling activities have commenced at the Company's Rocas Uranium Project ("Rocas", or the "Project") located 75 kilometers southwest of the Key Lake Mine and... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Confirms Anomalous Uranium and High-Grade Rare Earth Element Mineralization up to 9.83% TREO* at Surface on the Rocas Project

Standard Uranium Confirms Anomalous Uranium and High-Grade Rare Earth Element Mineralization up to 9.83% TREO* at Surface on the Rocas Project

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final assay results from its 2025 exploration program on the Rocas Uranium Project ("Rocas", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Airborne VTEM Survey Over Stone Island, Provides Coyote Drilling Update

Stallion Uranium Announces Completion of Airborne VTEM Survey Over Stone Island, Provides Coyote Drilling Update

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion") (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) is pleased to announce the completion of a helicopter-borne VTEM Plus airborne electromagnetic survey over the Stone Island target area within its Moonlite Project in the Southwestern Athabasca Basin, and... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour JV Partner Denison Mines Commences Winter Drill Program at the Wheeler North Joint Venture in Northern Saskatchewan

Skyharbour JV Partner Denison Mines Commences Winter Drill Program at the Wheeler North Joint Venture in Northern Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQX:SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) ("Skyharbour", "SYH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its joint venture partner, Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") (TSX:DML) (NYSE American: DNN), has commenced the 2026 winter exploration program at the newly formed... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News
New Age Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

New Age Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brixton Metals Reports Record Silver Intercepts of 18.2m of 3,638 g/t Ag Including 6.8m of 9,421 g/t Ag at its Langis Project in Ontario

Apollo Silver Initiates Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Calico Project

Valeura Energy Inc Announces Strong 2025 Delivery

Questcorp Mining and Riverside Resources Consolidate Key Mineral Concessions for the La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico

Related News

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Reports Record Silver Intercepts of 18.2m of 3,638 g/t Ag Including 6.8m of 9,421 g/t Ag at its Langis Project in Ontario

precious metals investing

Apollo Silver Initiates Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Calico Project

base metals investing

Questcorp Mining and Riverside Resources Consolidate Key Mineral Concessions for the La Union Project in Sonora, Mexico

base metals investing

Orlando Mineral Resource Estimate Update

battery metals investing

Drilling Commences at Lammerlaw Gold-Antimony Project NZ

precious metals investing

Investor Presentation

precious metals investing

Excellent Drilling Results Continue at Sandstone